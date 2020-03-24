Okta: Better Opportunities Abound In The Markets

The coronavirus selloff has dramatically cleaved the performance of growth stocks in the technology sector into winners and losers. One of the biggest winners this year has been Okta (OKTA), the extremely popular software company whose single-sign on software allows its customers' employees and partners to securely log into internal sites.

Okta's good fortunes stem from a combination of strong results (Okta solidly beat expectations in its recently-released fourth-quarter earnings, as well as guiding up for the current year) as well as widespread sentiment that the current work-at-home situation that has taken hold across most major companies in the United States will drive further adoption of secure login tools like Okta. And while neither of these theses are wrong, we have to ask ourselves if Okta's price has gotten out of reach - especially when we consider that many other high-growth stocks have fallen into the bargain bin.

To me, Okta's valuation is its biggest risk. With shares having barely lost any value since the start of the year (versus an S&P 500 that's locked into a bear market and down more than 30%), Okta is essentially priced for perfection - and while its fundamental results are certainly good, we can't say that they're perfect. Okta's premium valuation versus other growth stock peers has dramatically extended in this selloff, and I believe Okta investors won't be able to enjoy the same bounceback that beaten-down stocks might when the markets finally rally again.

A quick check on where Okta is currently trading: at current share prices around $120, Okta has a market cap of $14.63 billion. After we net off the $1.40 billion of cash and $937.7 million of convertible debt on Okta's balance sheet (the bulk of that debt becomes due in 2025, so we're not entirely concerned about Okta's liquidity or repayment timeline), the company has an enterprise value of $14.17 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against Okta's recently-released guidance plan for FY21:

Figure 1. Okta FY21 outlook Source: Okta Q4 earnings release

Note that Okta's guidance plan for FY21 calls for a massive deceleration in growth to just 31-33% y/y, versus 45% y/y growth exiting Q4. Okta's billings growth rates have sagged below revenue growth for several quarters now, hinting at deceleration in the future. While Okta's 42% y/y billings growth rate in each of the past three quarters suggests that Okta's FY21 revenue plan may be a little conservative, investors should be prepared to see Okta's growth rates come down regardless - more likely into the mid-30s for the full year.

Regardless, against the midpoint of Okta's guidance range, Okta's valuation currently stands at 18.3x EV/FY21 revenues. In contrast, look at the various other SaaS software companies that are each growing at or above Okta's growth rates that are now trading near or below a 10x forward revenue multiple:

The bottom line here: better opportunities exist in the market. Lock in gains on Okta and reinvest elsewhere. I particularly like Alteryx (AYX) and Elastic (ESTC) at current prices - their subscription revenue bases and high degree of contribution from renewal/expansion deals should protect their business from too much coronavirus-induced impact, though valuations have fallen heavily from peaks.

Q4 download: certainly not a perfect quarter

Let's now dive into Okta's most recent quarterly results in more detail. Recall that the key thesis here is not that Okta's fundamentals are in any immediate danger, but rather that its incredibly rich valuation multiple during a bear market essentially prices it for perfection. As we'll see here, Okta's results fall short of perfect.

Figure 2. Okta 4Q20 results Source: Okta Q4 earnings release

Revenues grew 45% y/y to $167.3 million, beating Wall Street's consensus expectations of $115.5 million (+35% y/y) by a solid ten-point margin. At this point, however, we're more than familiar with the fact that Okta routinely under-guides to Wall Street and sets a low bar for itself to achieve. To me, a more salient point is the fact that Okta's billings growth, stuck at 42% y/y for each of the past two quarters, has consistently logged growth below revenue growth rates - which is a harbinger for the deceleration that Okta is forecasting to in FY21.

One positive highlight to add here though: Okta's net revenue retention rate, which slowed down last quarter, has increased to 119% in Q4 - a two-point increase from Q3. Given that upsell/expansion deals will be key to sustaining growth at a time when getting new business is difficult, this will be an increasingly important metric to watch in the near term.

It's important to note that Bill Losch, Okta's CFO, has noted (as of the early March earnings call) that the coronavirus has done little damage to Okta's end-customer demand, and that the company's current guidance bakes in no macro slowdown. Per his remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Moving on to our business outlook. We remain optimistic about the demand for our products, but we continue to closely monitor the business environment to-date, we have not experienced any impact to our demand related to the coronavirus and this is reflected in our guidance."

Though the "base case" scenario for Okta assumes that its SSO products are fairly impervious to any coronavirus impact, there's a lot of uncertainty (especially overseas) with the virus especially around how long global economies are expected to be in shutdown mode, and the fact that Okta essentially forecasted a "business as usual" scenario for 2021 may pose some risk.

Another weakness to call out is Okta's margin profile. Amid decelerating revenue growth rates, the company has done little to improve its operating margins. In Q4, Okta only improved its pro forma operating margin by one point to -3%; for the full fiscal year, two points to -8% - showcasing the fact that Okta has prioritized growth over improving profitability, which may not jive well with investors in a cautious bear market

Figure 3. Okta margin trends Source: Okta Q4 earnings release

When we look at these margins on a GAAP basis, the story is worse: Okta's GAAP operating margins sank three points in Q4 to -27%, and two points in FY20 to -32%. The only reason Okta is able to slightly improve pro forma operating margins is due to its heavy usage of non-cash stock comp, which is up 63% y/y in FY20 - far faster than revenue growth. Stock comp, however, isn't free - investors are paying for it with dilution of their shares.

Key takeaways

All in all, with revenue growth tipped to decelerate and GAAP operating margins actually deteriorating, I'd be careful of investing in Okta at peak valuations, especially when many peer SaaS companies have fallen so dramatically from their all-time highs. In my view, it's a good time to rotate out of Okta into more beaten-down names like Alteryx and Elastic.

