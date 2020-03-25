Getty Realty Is Coronavirus Proof: Shares Are A Buy

Getty Realty (GTY) owns gas stations and convenience stores across the country. Shares have sold off in sympathy with other REITs, and now yield over 9%. GTY’s tenants have differences as compared to other retail REITs, and these differences have become all the more important during these times. Shares are a buy.

The Coronavirus Opportunity

The coronavirus has led to shares of substantially all retail REITs to completely sell off. GTY wasn’t spared from the bloodbath, having lost nearly half its value:

(Yahoo Finance)

To be clear, I do think that shares were overvalued prior to the selloff (almost all REITs were), but at these levels, shares now look very cheap.

The Gas Station Landlord

GTY owns 945 properties across 33 states, primarily consisting of gas stations and convenience stores. We can see their top 15 tenants below:

(2020 Presentation)

GTY uses triple net leases which means that its tenants pay the real estate taxes, insurances, and maintenance expenses. GTY just receives rent for the underlying property and does not have direct upside or downside to oil prices or the convenience store industry. GTY provides the financing - the tenants give up the property and pay the rent. Nowadays, gas stations with convenience stores tend to perform strongly, and those with quick service restaurants even stronger. GTY is well positioned with 74% of their property base having a convenience store component:

(2020 Presentation)

Surprisingly, gas stations nowadays generate the vast majority of their profits from convenience stores, at roughly 70% in recent years. This is in large part due to the approximately 40% margins of in-store products, which greatly outpaces the 3-5% margins of gasoline sales:

(2020 Presentation)

Presumably, this suggests a more robust and consistent revenue stream of GTY’s tenants, as convenience store sales have appeared to be resilient even during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, and not to mention likely to be in very high demand right now.

GTY has structured their leases with 1.6% lease escalators and in general their tenants have strong rent coverage at 2.3 times. GTY has a rather small amount of leases expiring in the near term, which makes one hopeful for strong same-store NOI growth.

(2020 Presentation)

I like to think of NNN REITs like banks, which grow primarily from issuing new loans. GTY has maintained a robust acquisition pipeline with an average acquisition yield of around 7.2%. That yield puts GTY on the high end of the NNN REIT spectrum.

(2020 Presentation)

With gas stations and convenience stores making up 34% of all retail outlets, GTY is addressing a very large potential market. I expect their acquisition pipeline to remain strong for years to come, which should pave the way for solid growth for the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet

GTY has a solid balance sheet with no debt maturities in 2020 and low leverage at 4.4 times debt to EBITDA.

(2020 Presentation)

Peers have leverage ratios around 5.5 to 6.5 times, suggesting that GTY has significant room to increase leverage. This is important because it allows GTY to continue growing even in times where its equity trades cheaply.

Valuation And Price Target

GTY trades at around 9 times 2020 projected AFFO of $1.75 per share, and a 9% dividend yield. This appears too cheap considering that GTY’s tenants do not appear to be affected by the coronavirus lockdowns, and thus in comparison with peers, GTY is at less risk of not receiving rents. My 12-month fair value estimate is $26, or 15 times AFFO. Shares have almost 70% total return upside to that target.

Risks

Convenience stores and gas stations may be facing long-term secular headwinds. Food delivery services may reduce demand for convenience stores. Big box gas stations (think Costco (COST) and Walmart (WMT)) are often cheaper and generate significantly higher sales than traditional gas stations. While I don’t think that gas stations are a “zero,” I do think that profits may decline in the future should the above headwinds get stronger.

It is possible that convenience stores are eventually included in the lockdown. I find it unlikely considering the difficulties that grocery stores seem to be facing in maintaining inventory, but it is possible and any such development may lead to near-term volatility in GTY’s stock price.

The NNN REIT space is very competitive. I don’t see any reason why other NNN REITs couldn’t compete for the same gas station assets. This may result in a compression or acquisition cap rates, which would negatively impact GTY’s growth rates. The NNN market remains very large and one can be hopeful that firms can grow without aggressive price competition.

Conclusion

The stock of GTY has sold off with other retail and NNN REITs in spite of having a tenant base that isn’t closed down due to the coronavirus. Shares are very cheap at a 9% yield. I rate shares a buy.

(Tipranks: Buy GTY)

25 Stocks I like More Than GTY GTY is only a buy, but the Best of Breed Portfolio features 25 stocks rated strong buy or conviction buy. Some investors start by looking at valuation with a stock screener, and from these cheap companies try to find any that they can justify buying. I instead start with an assessment of quality, and only from the highest quality companies do I begin to search for value. My goal is to not only beat the market but to also do so with a high success rate. Become a Best of Breed investor today

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.