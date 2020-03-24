Equity CEFs: Buy These Socially-Distanced Closed-End Funds

But this also happens to be the best time for opportunities in CEFs too, because back in 2009, CEFs were the only asset class I know of that saw appreciations up to 100% six months after the financial crisis ended.

Because right or wrong, all CEFs get lumped together in a bear market and they all are capable of dropping to -20% to -30% discounts during times like like.

So why are CEFs, both equity and fixed income, imploding, particularly on a day when the Federal Reserve announced unlimited quantitative easing for buying credit market and bond securities?

Drops of up to -10% were not uncommon yesterday for some popular CEFs, second only to the -25% to -30% daily drops I saw last Wednesday in the worst rout ever.

If ever there were time for looking at social-distancing between CEFs, now would be it. Because yesterday was the second worst day for CEFs I have seen since the days of the financial crisis.

My life has become a four-hour sleep routine in which I get up at 2 a.m. every morning wondering what calamity awaits the markets today. That's a far cry from five weeks ago when I could sleep like a bug-in-a-rug for seven hours and wake up refreshed and ready to face the world.

For CEFs investors, this has been in many ways much worse than the 2008 financial crisis. Energy MLP CEFs, for example, have seen unbelievable losses of up to -90% year-to-date.

The Tortoise Midstream Energy fund (NTG), $0.99 market price, $0.98 NAV , 0.5% premium, 95.4% current market yield, for example, was one of the largest and most popular energy MLP CEFs not that long ago. Today, its market price is less than a dollar, only slightly better than its NAV price.

Just to show you how fast all of this has occurred, even with a distribution cut declared on Feb. 12 by Tortoise from a regular $0.4225/share down to $0.235/share, NTG's market and NAV "yield" is currently 95%. Heck, if NTG could maintain its current distribution for the next year and not see any more NAV loss, there's close to your 100% gain right there.

Of course, NTG, like just about every energy MLP, is fighting for its life now. Tortoise Capital Advisors manages five energy MLP CEFs, and to say this has been a difficult period for them would be an understatement. However it hasn't been confined to just Tortoise. It's the same story over at other big names like ClearBridge, which manages three energy MLPs, (EMO), (CEM) and (CTR) and over at Kayne Anderson, which manages two, (KYN) and (KMF). In addition to those popular fund managers, there's another dozen or so energy MLP CEFs that have suffered the same fate as all have essentially crashed.

This was essentially the catalyst which built up for the massive drops last Wednesday, March 18, but it wasn't just confined to MLPs. REITs and just about any other higher yielding sectors that CEFs invest in, all got slaughtered as the realization of what a protracted freezing up of the nation's economy might mean when nobody flies, nobody drives and when nobody goes to the shopping malls or stores.

Some of the larger and more popular REITs, like the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty fund (RQI), $6.57 market price, $7.76 NAV, -15.3% discount, 14.6% current market yield, fell an incredible -26.5% last Wednesday along with many other REIT CEFs before they all recovered a bit Thursday and Friday. But on Monday, yesterday, it was back down to double-digit losses.

2008 All Over Again

I'm not going to sit here and throw at you Z-scores or coverage ratios that a month ago may have been your play-book in choosing what CEFs to buy, when it all goes out the window when less liquid securities like CEFs get thrown out together as if they all came from the same mold.

Having gone through the 2008 financial crisis, I know what can happen to CEFs and I have tried to warn not only my subscribers but fixed-income CEF investors too that funds that use leverage to invest in multi-sector bonds and credit markets also are not safe and prone to dropping to -20% discounts too when the bottom falls out.

I wish I had taken my own advice a little more to heart as I also have seen many of my equity based funds drop substantially more than the -30.3% year-to-date drop in the S&P 500 (SPY), $222.95 market price, including a $1.4056 dividend last Friday.

Fortunately, I have not owned energy MLPs through this debacle or really any fixed-income CEFs (other than municipal bond CEFs) though many income investors have. I can't imagine the sleepless nights that are going on throughout America right now.

Here's the bottom one-third of the equity CEFs I follow and their YTD total return market prices as of last Friday, March 20. Funds shown in red in the YTD MKT Total Return column means they have underperformed the S&P 500's -28.5% as of last Friday:

Open Season At The Federal Reserve

The latest liquidity injection by the Federal Reserve came yesterday when essentially the Fed said they were going to be opening up their quantitative easing program to purchase a smorgasbord of fixed-income securities, including now fixed-income ETFs.

However, one sector that doesn't seem to be included is non-investment grade corporate bonds, or high-yield junk bonds. In other words, the Fed will only be buying investment grade BBB and higher corporate bonds, essentially acknowledging the dire situation that many junk bonds may be in, i.e. the Fed won't be bailing out low rated corporate bonds that may be up for default in the future.

So was this the catalyst yesterday for the large drops in many fixed-income CEFs despite the generally good news from the Fed? I'm guessing so, since high-yield junk bonds are typically included in many multi-sector bond CEFs and even some equity based CEFs.

Note: Equity based CEFs generally means fund portfolios that are at least 50% stock based

But why should ALL equity CEFs get slammed for that? They shouldn't but when institutional sellers hit CEFs because they see one sector under pressure, whether it be MLPs, REITs or junk bonds, they tend to sell across the board.

Buy These Socially Separated Equity CEFs

Let me first turn my YTD list of equity CEFs I follow upside down so that you can see which funds are holding up the best at NAV. So this table will be sorted by YTD NAV Total Return column where green means funds that are holding up better than the S&P 500's -28.5% as of last Friday:

At the top of the list is the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income fund (ETJ), $6.86 market price, $8.25 NAV, -17.8% discount, 13.3% current market yield, a fund whose NAV was down only -6.9% YTD as of last Friday, and yet investors in their infinite wisdom, saw fit to throw out this all S&P 500 stock fund as if it owned MLPs, REITs and junk bonds.

On CEF's black Wednesday of last week, ETJ's market price was down -14.8% even though its NAV was down only -0.09% on the day. How does ETJ's portfolio hold up like this? Because ETJ is an option-income CEF that not only sells index options against 95% of the notional value of its S&P 500 stock portfolio. It also buys out-of-the money S&P 500 index put options representing 95% of the portfolio value as well.

This makes ETJ THE most defensive equity CEF you can buy and yet it gets thrown out by investors down to a -17.8% discount. I even wrote back in November of 2018 ahead of the short bear market in December that ETJ was the ONLY CEF that actually was positive at total return market price in 2008. Here's that article:

Do yourselves a favor. Forget about trying to pick the bottom for leveraged CEFs right now because if this market keeps going down, there's only one CEF you can buy, and that's ETJ.

And what should you buy if we've essentially hit a bottom and the market recovers from here? Frankly, you should be buying non-leveraged, equity only CEFs (no bonds or fixed-income securities) that are overweighted in technology stocks.

It's pretty clear that the current COVID-19 virus crisis is hitting all business segments, but technology companies, with their low debt levels and more insulated product lines, will be the first to recover in this market.

Yesterday, when the S&P 500 (SPY), $222.95 market price, was down -2.6%, two technology focused CEFs I own, the BlackRock Science & Technology fund (BST), $24.57 market price, $26.13 NAV, -6.0% discount, 8.1% current market yield and the BlackRock Science & Technology II fund (BSTZ), $12.77 market price, $16.21 NAV, -21.2% discount, 9.4% current market yield, both saw positive NAV changes.

If that's not what you look for in a down market, I don't know what is. Yesterday, BST's NAV was up 0.93% and BSTZ's NAV was up 1.63%. Both of these funds also are in the Top 10 NAV performers YTD in the table above.

But what did investors do with these funds yesterday? BSTZ in particular was down another -3.2% at market price yesterday and is now trading at a -21.2% market price discount, the widest in its short history. Now BSTZ's portfolio does include about 10% private equity, and that may be hard to price, but in some ways, private equity can hold value even better than public companies since these companies are more in their incubation stage and not relying on revenue right now anyway.

Do yourselves a second favor. If the markets bounce from here, buy BST and BSTZ.

Conclusion

Social distancing may end up being the buzz word for 2020 for most investors, but this is fast becoming a year to forget. So for a year that's making 2008 seem memorable by comparison, look for funds that not only will hold up (at NAV) in case the markets drop further, but also look for funds that present the best opportunity for appreciation for when the markets rally.

I have no control over equity CEF market prices. I can only point out which fund's portfolios will take advantage of each situation. Because at some point, when investor selling becomes exhausted, it will become apparent to buyers which funds have socially distanced themselves from the disasters that have befallen so many CEFs in 2020, and these will be the funds they buy.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETJ, BST, BSTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.