If You Haven't Accumulated Any Gold Miners, You May Be Kicking Yourself One Day

With markets suffering the worst week since 2008, gold and gold miners finally gave way this week. Mr. Bear finally started clawing at everything in his way and gold miners were no exception. There is a good amount of jockeying for position and several firms are getting destroyed for making stupid bets with other people’s money. It’s all fun and games until Mr. Margin decides you don’t have enough equity in your account and decides to start liquidating positions on a moment's notice. Unfortunately, everyday investors are not privy to the inside look of the inner workings of the market in real time so we are going to give you our best observations and what you can do to take advantage of things in the weeks and months ahead.

I got a phone call last Friday the 13th after the market close from a friend of mine who said he has some clients upset because gold had gotten whacked pretty hard. That same morning, I was in pretty good spirits since I have avoided a lot of the carnage due to large cash positions, miners, and short-term bonds. By the end of the day, things had deteriorated and I got an email from a client who was confounded as well so I spent the weekend researching. Here is what I have found and I hope it sheds a little light on the current environment.

Liquidity (Or Lack Of) Rules The Day

Just like in 2008, we are seeing liquidations across the board and nothing is spared and that includes gold. We saw the VIX explode back to 2008 levels approaching 90 as fear continues to rule the day. The good news is spikes like these are short-lived and can signal a change in sentiment. The VIX spiked in the fall of ‘08 but we did not see a bottom till March ‘09. Market makers want to avoid taking on unnecessary risk and so you see spreads getting blown out which creates opportunities for sharp investors. Levered and inverse funds are contributing to their fair share of misery as well and some have seen jaw-dropping returns. GUSH (3x oil bull) was trading at $20 several weeks ago. Today it’s $.42... that’s cents not dollars.

Physical Gold Demand Way Up

Not long after my conversation with my colleague, I got an email about physical gold dealers and demand. It appears demand has been through the roof and this was verified by several different sources and reputable dealers like Gainesville Coin. So why did gold go down and what does it mean going forward? Well, I started looking at charts and while I do not trade currencies or FX, I do try to follow the move of the dollar and its effects on gold. Since gold is priced in US dollars, there typically is an inverse relationship between gold and the dollar. As the markets have continued to get routed, demand for dollars has exploded and gone parabolic even as our government and the Fed have blown a massive hole in the deficit. The chart below is a short-term chart on the dollar and you can see the parabolic move in this chart in the last few weeks.

Opportunities Arise

One thing I have learned over my career is that when markets get like this, it creates opportunities rarely seen and only people who pay attention and are willing to evaluate risk and reward will seize them. If you have been around for a while like we have, you have seen this movie before and should be excited to buy some amazing companies at cheap prices. We started putting some of our cash back to work in the last week but are only sticking our toe in the water. As the days, weeks, and months play out, we will be accumulating some great companies and that includes many names in the gold space.

A few of the names we are accumulating are Barrick Gold (GOLD), Newmont (NEM), and Yamana (AUY). For full disclosure, we have been overweight gold for a few years and personally own all three of the above companies. We believe they represent tremendous value at current levels and should the liquidation/unwind continue and prices move lower, we will get even more aggressive. For clients who do not own, we will be urging them to consider adding these names and begin accumulating them. Why? Simply put, the fundamental reason to own gold has never been stronger as our deficits are spiraling out of control and are only going to get bigger in the months and years ahead. At the very nature of its core, printing money, lots more money, only devalues the dollar. Sure, moves and times like this are crazy and can even test one's resolve, but we see massive opportunity if we are right.

The Numbers

Unlike many companies today, the mining companies for the most part have been unaffected by the Coronavirus outbreak. In fact, the collapse in oil prices should help many miners who use lots of fuel in their operations bring down their costs. We view the decline in gold from $1700 a few weeks ago to $1500 today as a culmination of events and would point to the current market chaos as a major factor. That being said, there has been near-term pressure but we view it as an opportunity to buy cheap. Our first look is at Barrick Gold. As one of the largest miners in the world, Barrick has steadily improved their balance sheet over the last several years and stands to benefit from higher gold prices. Current estimates are for Barrick to earn $1.14 per share this year and $1.37 next. That's a current PE of 14 and forward PE of just north of 11. Current book value sits at around $12.

Newmont Mining is another major gold miner who recently announced a $1 billion stock buyback. At 16x current year estimates ($2.54) and 12x forward estimates ($3.36), we view the risk-reward favorable. Book value is just north of $26.

Our last miner is Yamana Gold and is considered to be an intermediate player in the gold space. Of the three stocks we have covered, AUY is the most aggressive simply due to its smaller market cap of $4B. One thing we like about all of the miners we have covered is that their debt profile has drastically improved over the last several years. Like the others, Yamana also has tremendous cash flows at current gold prices and pays a small dividend. We believe that higher gold prices will lead to substantial earnings revisions higher in the years ahead and if we are right, there is significant opportunity for patient investors. While we can't predict the future, we are pretty sure that large deficits are going to continue and ultimately that should lead to a weaker dollar which would be a tailwind for gold.

