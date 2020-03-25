AerCap At 0.24x BV Is A Generational Buy

Overview

Our thesis is pretty straight forward:

We've followed Aercap (AER) - an airplane leasing company - for a long time and respect management highly

The stock was cheap prior to this month (trading around ~.85x book value (BV) in early February), and has grown book value by 14% CAGR the past 5 years

However, up until now it didn't seem like the time to buy into a financial company (there was no crisis, and with a balance sheet levered 2.6x the market usually panic sells these types of names in a sell-off)

Aercap is now trading at .24x BV, a discount that is unwarranted in any realistic scenario moving forward

AER dominates the industry, they've proven time and again that they have the balance sheet to weather a storm like this and come out stronger on the other end

Aercap is a creditor to the airlines; so while equity holders in other businesses in the travel industry may indeed get wiped out, the chance AER follows a similar path is excessively remote

Aercap is the best business, in our view, that you can buy that's directly exposed to the crisis. Chance of bankruptcy is remote and the company is unparalleled in the industry

The stock could triple and still be a bargain

Recent Events

Let’s kick-off with the elephant in the room: No one knows with any certainty how bad COVID-19 will ultimately be and what the broader implications are for the airline industry. Despite cases slowing in China, Singapore, and South Korea, it appears the virus is just getting started in the US and well under way in Europe. Setting aside the humanitarian aspect of the virus (devastating in its own right), the economic effect is now just beginning to take hold in the US as places like LA, the Bay Area, other coastal regions, etc. now begin to lock down their cities. Unsurprisingly any company related to travel has seen their share price obliterated as it sinks in for market participants that travel will be dropping 75%+ in the coming weeks. What’s more is that for a confluence of factors (ramping of tests, inevitable continual spread, etc.), cases in the US will almost assuredly be going straight up for the next few weeks. As more cities begin to implement measures we’ve seen California adopt over the last week, news flow is likely to get continually worse.

Unsurprisingly in the face of all this, Aercap has seen awe-inspiring selling pressure as this pandemic has turned into a full-blown catastrophe.

The shocking stock price drop has everything to do with why it's prudent to buy levered companies only in a time of crisis: if the market starts to panic about the value of the underlying asset, the equity can quickly go to zero. Given the company's leverage profile, while the equity has been abruptly repriced, the total EV has declined ~20%.

The truth of the matter is that no one knows if the policy measures described above will be in place for 6 weeks or 6 months. Certainly, if you think it’s likely this will persist for 1.5 - 3 years (until a vaccine is widely available, essentially), then a position in anything related to travel is tantamount to financial suicide.

So the near term outlook looks grim. Make no mistake, this crisis is far more severe for the airline industry than the Great Financial Crisis and SARS put together. US airlines will likely need a bailout and there will almost certainly be industry-wide bankruptcies.

But, let us not forget that Aercap isn’t a regular stakeholder in the airlines - Aercap is their creditor. A senior creditor, at that. Aercap is in a unique position with respect to the airlines as they can file for bankruptcy protection, but still keep current on their leases (this is a rare occurrence, but the point still stands). And this ultimately makes sense because if the airliner wants to have a business moving forward, an aircraft fleet is a prerequisite. What this means is that Aercap’s health is intricately tied to the health of the airline industry, but an equity position in Aercap bears no resemblance to an equity stake in an airliner.

Aercap is a unique business, and nuance in our analysis is paramount. It won’t suffice to say that airliners will likely file for bankruptcy so stay away from the lessors. This is a business that has never posted an annual loss, not even during the height of the financial crisis, mind you. Despite that, Aercap is most likely going to have the worst quarter it has ever printed.

Aercap is a well known business. And truthfully if we were writing this piece 3 weeks ago with the stock at $50/share and .7x book value it would be necessary to walk you through the ins and outs of the business; we would focus on Aercap’s dominant position in the industry; their unrivaled access to market information in an industry notorious for obfuscation; their envious financial results spanning 2 decades; management’s laudable capital allocation; and the inexplicable private market/public market valuation discrepancies (more below).

While all of that information is important and will be touched on, the main questions investors must answer to justify an entry at today’s price is what's the company's credit risk & funding risk. That is, what's the chance the stock goes to zero and equity holders are wiped out? Here’s why: the stock was trading at ~$50/share in the beginning of march. It’s now at $17/share (or thereabouts depending on when you read this). The stock’s crashed 65% in short order - that means the market is panicking and is anticipating a potential credit event. Related to this is valuation: Aercap is trading at ~24% of their stated book value. This is relevant in a business like this because book value is backed up by real assets (aircrafts). So, the main question we have to answer is what’s the chance this thing goes to zero? If Aercap survives this crisis, management recently forecasted book value would be $100/share in the next three years. We think that's achievable, and if the company gets through this crisis then AER will be a 5-bagger.

The business

Aercap’s business model is to buy aircrafts from the OEMs (Boeing, Airbus), financed by debt, and lend them to airliners. The spread between their cost of debt and rental rates is their net interest margin. The company routinely sells airlines that come off lease to third parties (airliners, financial institutions, hedge funds). So the net interest margin, less D&A, plus asset sales, less cash operating expenses to run the business is the earnings the business generates for shareholders.

As management laid out in this 2017 presentation, while the world's fleet of commercial aircraft has doubled in the past 20 years, the amount of aircraft being leased has quadrupled. The reason for this is because it's a capital intensive business. And while airliners can choose to own their aircraft, it contributes to their fix cost base and ties up capital. Another main reason for airliners choosing to lease is because aircrafts are depreciating assets with long lives (20-25 years). This poses two risks: 1) you have to have to ensure you are depreciating the planes correctly and, relatedly, 2) you're assuming the residual value risk of the aircraft if you own it. Meaning, once the airplane's useful life is up, you have to liquidate the asset. This takes industry knowledge and what management calls their 'platform' (employees, connections - everything that allows them to run the business) in order to sell the plane in a timely manner. All these factors have caused the airliners to progressively adopt leasing as their choice of operation.

AER is the global leader in the industry, with 12% market share as measured by lease size. As mentioned, this gives the company many competitive advantages. Because of AER's size, management has insights into industry trends and asset values that is truly unrivaled. To demonstrate the advantages this gives the business, Aercap has grown its book equity value by 14% CAGR since 2014, has a current portfolio of 1,035 aircraft, and has consistently sold their aircraft at a 130% premium to book value. We also think the competitive advantage of scale goes a long way in explaining how a business operating in a seemingly highly competitive market against other sophisticated players can consistently eek out double digit returns on equity. When you reflect on the past 15 years it becomes even more impressive given we had the GFC, triple digit oil prices, the Eurozone crisis, so on. AER has lost money in not a single year of its tenure as a public company.

It’s important to note the mismatch in duration between the airliner’s customers and AER's customers. Airline customers are extremely sensitive to short-term economic (or health) conditions. As CEO Gus Kelly put it at the capital markets day linked above, “airliners either see their customers in 60 days or they don’t.”; whereas AER has 97% of lease rents contracted through 2022. Their average lease expires in 2027. So, while the two are intricately tied there is a mismatch, i.e. AER's customers are impacted by short term conditions, but Aercap itself has extremely stable earnings visibility.

A natural question to ask in a time like this is what are the options the airliners have to renege on their leases without going bankrupt? Fortunately for Aercap, not a lot. Aercap's leases have a “hell or high water” provision where the lessees must pay Aercap their lease payments regardless of any external event. For example, in the lease agreement with LATAM, the filing reads,

LATAM irrevocably and unconditionally guarantees to AerCap on demand the due and punctual performance of the Guaranteed Liabilities. LATAM also agrees to indemnify AerCap and the relevant Lessor on demand in relation to any Losses suffered or incurred by AerCap

Aercap is a senior lender - the airliners must pay their leases notwithstanding acts of god, terrorist attacks, or triple digit oil prices. The lessors get paid, or they repossess the aircraft.

The true risks here would be if AER's customers mass default and AER can’t liquidate the assets at their stated book value or find another airliner to lease the planes to and the company has to be a forced seller to avoid bankruptcy. This hypothetically could be a valid concern if the company was much smaller and confined to a single geographic location, but AER is globally diversified & is the largest company in their industry. The company has 200 customers in roughly 80 countries.

US equity markets are currently in the midst of panic, but AER's exposure to the US is 13% of revenue. Meanwhile, China’s travel industry - a much more important percentage of AER's business - has already bottomed and is in the midst of rebounding. Aercap is not a US-centric business by any means. This diversification facilitates extremely low credit costs (in the event of a lease termination) for the business, averaging just 1% of leasing revenue for the past decade. Additionally, Aercap deals with bankruptcies every year, therefore they have ample experience in dealing with customers in default.

Let’s be clear: if you think the current situation will persist for 18, 24, 36 months, then stay away from Aercap. However, if you believe that the current situation in the West will unfortunately likely have a duration longer than what we witnessed in China, but will ultimately run its course by the end of this year, then at 24% of BV, this is truly a once in a generation valuation level for the global leader in this industry. Additionally, while it’s well within the realm of possibilities that travel rates will stay depressed for the next few months, the market is pricing in a fundamental deterioration in demand for air travel into perpetuity. People are in a frenzy - the fear is palpable. This can only go on so long before people reassess their base rates, accept the higher risk of contracting the virus, and return to normal life. As shown in the chart below, there is ample precedent for this view:

Air travel has doubled every 15 years since the 1980s. Is the current virus a catalyst of sufficient magnitude to retard this growth trend? Abstractly, we can turn to a principle from behavioral psychology to assess the probability of that. We know from studies that people have a salience/recency bias. To summarize, this means that whatever is happening - and is noticeable - right now is supremely important to people such that it’s difficult to imagine another scenario than what’s happening at present. People forget that headlines, crises, and shocks are definitionally transient phenomena. Two months ago only a select number of observers were paying attention to the outbreak. Yet, investors are pricing a litany of stocks as if they know what the headlines will be in 6 weeks, or 6 months.

The reality is that despite the very real need for extreme policies at present, this current crisis will likely register as a blip in the above chart in 5 years time. People will not put their lives on hold for 6 months or a year. Indeed, the younger among us have difficulty adhering to governmental policies despite the public frenzy being arguably at its zenith.

What does Armageddon look like?

Let’s walk through what a doomsday scenario looks like for AER. The first thing we have to understand about Aercap is that the business assumes three main risks: 1) Credit risk (default risk from airliners) 2) Funding risk (AER's liquidity) & 3) Residual value risk (airplanes are depreciating assets, if AER doesn’t depreciate them properly then they’ll have to book a loss on sale when they liquidate the asset).

As mentioned above, the main risk we have to deal with is credit risk. So, it’s important to note that historically, credit costs have run below 1% of leasing revenue for Aercap. This is relevant because airliners go bankrupt every year - this isn’t uncharted territory for the company. It’s tough to say the situation rolling out in the West is even uncharted territory for Aercap at this point, as they just experienced the same situation with their Chinese customers a month ago. The company has several levers at its disposal to mitigate the impact of customers in distress. For e.g., Aercap - as the airliner’s creditor - can choose to delay rental payments for a period and carry that asset on its balance sheet as an accounts receivable. This is likely preferable for the company because when a customer defaults it puts Aercap in a time sensitive situation. In addition to airplanes being a depreciating asset the company has to move quickly to ensure no other costs are incurred. Further, they can do sale-leasebacks if a customer owns an airplane and needs to free up liquidity (they did this in 2011 with American Airlines, for example).

Okay, so let’s envisage a worst case scenario for the company. The company was likely to be in the ballpark of $4.5 billion for rental & maintenance revenue in FY2020 until the impact from COVID-19 was apparent. Aircraft sales fell by half in 2009 so let's write those down to zero for this year (likely to prove overly punitive). We were two months into 2020 when the crisis hit. Roughly 30% of their revenue comes from Asia which appears to be out of the depths of the crisis. So let’s assume the following:

2 months of revenue $750 mm +30% of revenue for the next 10 months $1,125 b =FY2020 revenue $1,875 b

To clarify, the above assumes regular revenue for Aercap for the first two months then ALL customers outside of Asia default on their leases. In reality, this situation coming to fruition is unimaginable (it appears the US airliners will be bailed out; Aercap has customers that are 'flag carriers' - LATAM, Air France, & China Southern to an extent - so it doesn’t make sense for a government to let their airliner fail due to this crisis). But bear with us. Below we see the company’s liquidity position.

So the company has $8.2 billion in liquidity (cash + revolving line of credit). Adding in our draconian revenue scenario of $1.875 billion, we have liquidity of $10.075 billion for FY2020. Interest expense + SGA are the costs for running the business. It’s the cash going out the door. In FY2019 they equaled $1,562 million. So adding costs of operations to the uses of funds above (namely capex & debt maturities) gets us to $8.9 billion in cash expenses for FY2020. This means that in a doomsday scenario where revenue drops by 58%, the company can’t refinance their maturities (again, unlikely as the company wasn't shut out of the credit markets during the GFC), and the OEMs don’t allow the company to delay purchasing new aircraft, Aercap remains solvent. Further, management laid out in the JP Morgan presentation that they have $28 billion in unencumbered assets. These are tangible assets (aircraft) - in other words, something you can actually liquidate or use as collateral. This business has as close to zero risk of default as you can hope for in the equity markets.

What’s being priced in?

FY2020 is likely to be much worse for the air travel industry than 2009. In 2009 Aercap performed remarkably well, even to the surprise of management. Management noted that the lack of airline bankruptcies shocked them, so if a lot file this year AER isn’t likely to perform nearly as well.

In order for the stock to really be worth the 24% of book value it’s trading at, we would have to have a scenario where global demand for aircrafts fell a material amount, for a sustained (permanent) period of time. Essentially the market is pricing in the probability that not only will Aercap’s customers default on their loans but that the company won’t be able to sell or lease the planes at acceptable rates in the future. Basically, the base case for the market is that demand for air travel has now permanently declined.

We view that likelihood as untenable given everything we went through above. The other point we have to consider is that even though it might appear that airliners are struggling to stay solvent at present - the industry collectively isn't going away. This means that in order to price AER in the way the market has, you would have to believe that the airline industry moving forward will be a shell of its previous self.

If revenue falls by 30% this year, the company will likely have an operating loss ~$500 million (this figure includes interest expense, SGA, & D&A). During the 2008 financial crisis, the company did experience an increase in asset impairments due to customers default and credit costs rose to 3% of rental revenue. So, in our eyes, a reasonable worst case scenario is the company has to book ~$1 billion operating loss (the figure is purely an estimate and likely to prove punitive). The company’s stated book value is $9.7 billion. So in our worst case scenario where AER's customers default en masse, and asset impairments surge - the company writes down book value by ~10%.

If the above plays out, then book value will be $65/share (compared to current stated book value of $72/share), representing a 270% premium to today’s stock price.

There’s more

During the Great Financial Crisis, Aercap wasn't nearly the dominant industry player that it is currently. Despite this the company was still in a position in late 2009 to acquire Genesis which proved to be accretive to BV & EPS. Moreover, in 2013 AER acquired ILFC from distressed seller AIG. This transaction transformed AER into the beast that it is today - and it was only able to happen because AER has the discipline to maintain a conservative balance sheet.

While the next quarter or two will likely be terrible for AER from an earnings standpoint, this crisis gives the company the opportunity to acquire assets on the cheap from distressed sellers - just like AER has always done. Aercap has proven itself to be a provider of liquidity in a crisis, never a taker.

In addition to all of that, we should point out how shareholder friendly the management team is. The company has halted share repurchases while in the midst of this crisis to shore up the balance sheet (a prudent move). So while the buyback program is temporarily halted, we expect it will resume post-crisis if that's the best method of capital allocation at the time. The below demonstrates the public market/private market valuation discrepancy referenced above. That is, AER has consistently been valued at below book value, but the company is able to reliably liquidate their assets at above book value.

This discrepancy lays out the extent of the absurdity in today's stock price. This means that there's even more of a margin of safety embedded in the stock because book value is understated.

Risks

We've spent a lot of time stress testing Aercap's business model and balance sheet in the event that customers default en masse. Long term, the asset values of AER's book are supremely important. So moving beyond the crisis and assuming AER doesn't suffer from a credit event, how exposed is the business?

Aircraft that are older are more sensitive to global economic events. So if a decline in air travel persists, AND Aercap is a forced seller of assets here's the percentage of book exposed, as reported by the 20-F:

As of December 31, 2019, 175 aircraft with an aggregate Asset Group value of approximately $2.0 billion were 15 years of age or older, which represented approximately 6% of our total flight equipment and lease-related assets and liabilities ...

So moving away from credit/funding risk which has been the focus of this article, the amount of AER's book that would be most exposed to a sustained, permanent decline in demand for air travel is 6%. With the company being levered 2.6x, assuming AER had to write down the assets to 0, AER's equity book value would be impaired ~16% (6% * 2.6). Again, a 16% hit to book value arising from residual value impairment assumes a medium to long term decline in demand for air travel. Needless to say, we find the likelihood of this occurring, remote.

Conclusion

Aercap is the global leader in an information-sensitive industry which favors the player who achieves scale. The company operates in an industry with structural growth trends, has grown book value 14% since 2014, and has earned double digits returns on equity to boot. Despite what will inevitably be a bumpy couple of quarters, we believe the company will emerge from the crisis with ample liquidity and with a stronger foothold in the industry.

The travel industry is in the midst of a crisis of unprecedented severity. We believe Aercap, as a senior creditor in the airline industry, is the safest business model you can buy whose share price has fallen to unseen levels. If an investor can look 3-5 years out, we believe a $100/share book value will be very achievable for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.