First Quarter Review Of My Option Trades

I will cover my trades, what I did wrong and where I stand going into the Second Quarter.

There is only one word I need - OUCH!! Too many quarters like this and I will need to go back to my day job!

Introduction

I restarted trading options, mostly Put writing, last July and reported 100% success over the next six months (2019 Option Trades). Almost anyone can look that smart in a Bull market and that, except for one trade, held true through the February options expiration, which coincided with the market peak. My strategy of writing 2-3 month time-length Put options exploded. Writing 1-month-to-expiration options, as other SA writers recommend, would have saved the pain suffered by my March expirations. In plain language, I "lost" more this quarter than I hope to make over the next two years! COVID-19 definitely had an extra punch in store for Put writers with few exceptions.

My option trades

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Jan 60 Puts - 3 contracts. This trade explains why you need trading rules and need to follow them. On occasion, I will write Puts to take advantage of a news release. In this case, I bought into the idea that Walgreens Boots Alliance might be taken private for over $70. Right before their January earnings announcement, I had a chance to exit at a small profit but reports were earnings would come in as expected. They didn't and the stock drop 10% and I was put to for a net price of $57.76, meaning a $1000 loss on the option trade. My delaying either selling out or writing covered calls compounded my loss once the market broke. I finally wrote 2 calls late in March that expire in April.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Jan 75 Puts - 2 contracts: ROI 6.37% Abbott Labs was trading at $81 when options were written, slightly below my target 10% downside protection level. It closed near $89 when the options expired. ABT met my top requirement of only writing Puts on stocks you want to own.

Frontier Markets ETF (FM) Jan 28 Puts - 4 contracts: ROI 6.21% Frontier Markets ETF was trading at $28.92 when options were written and close at $31.23 at expiration. For ETFs, you usually have to write tight options and this was my attempt to buy FM below market. One thing you learn using this strategy is your entry point can be forced up in a strong market, which started for both Emerging and Frontier stocks after I wrote this options.

Allergan PLC (AGN) Feb 175 - 1 contract: ROI 6.05% AGN was selling at a discount to the merger price with AbbVie (ABBV) and by the end of 2019, most of the merger approvals had been received. Following my conservative strategy, I went 10% under the price at the time. I believe AGN was near $300 when the options expired.

PennyMac Mortgage Trust (PMT) Feb 22.50 - 5 contracts: ROI 19.68% Looking to add more PMT shares, this option was actually ITM ($22.33) at the time of purchase, having experience a couple of down days. PMT very quickly in moved above $23 and stayed there until the virus correction, which started the week after expiration.

FM Mar 29 Puts - 4 contracts: This was written before the market break when FM was selling for $30.50. For most ETFs, you cannot write options too far OTM. The Bear market for Frontier stocks has been extra brutal with the Saudis started an oil price war. FM was trading at $20.36 when put to me, resulting in a loss of $3316 on the option trade. As of this writing, I haven't decided if I will write covered calls and take on that risk or hold for recovery. This was a trade I did in my taxable account so I have until my option-writing date to claim a Short-Term loss. In the long run, this ETF should do well (FM article).

Wesco Intl (WCC) Mar 50 Puts 3 contracts: Wesco specializes in B2B contracting (WCC article). WCC was at $54 when I wrote the options and was still above $48 before March and when the US started shutting down. It dropped as low as $13.15 before closing at $17.64 on expiration day, resulting in a paper loss of $9368. With light option volume and wide spreads and a price that is 75% down, I probably will just hold on as this trade was in my Roth IRA.

The net effect was my accounts are down $13,000 this quarter due to my options trading, twice what I made in the second half of 2019.

Next quarter's option trades are not looking well and with expectations of COVID-19 getting worse before the hoped for break caused by the summer heat, here is a list of my open option positions - all are Puts unless noted otherwise.

Delta Airlines (DAL) Apr 50 - 2 contracts. Current value is $5000 so not much left to lose.

Huntington Bank (HBAN) Apr 13 - 5 contracts. Bank ripe for a takeover at current price below $8.

AGN Apr 160 - 1 contract. Written late in March when AGN was selling for $15 below ABBV's acquisition value. Over 75% of the option strike price is covered by the cash part of the offer providing some downside protection. Current talk is merger should complete in May.

WBA Apr 52.50 call - 2 contracts. I decided to cover 200 of my 300 shares. If called, I will have the other shares to hopefully make up most of my current "loss". I don't see drug stores being forced to close so that should help.

National Health Investors (NHI) Apr 90 call - 1 contract. NHI was going strong and was at a record high when I covered my 100 shares. Almost guaranteed this trade will be profitable.

NHI Apr 75 - 2 contracts. Written before the nursing home deaths that pummeled all Senior Housing REITS. NHI has little Nursing Home exposure.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) May 15 - 4 contracts. The oil war cut the price by 70% and was stabilizing in the mid-teens by mid-March. I did an ITM option trade, needing only 10% up movement not to be Put to; which wouldn't bother me.

Conclusion & Strategy

While employing a conservative option writing strategy (Puts for Income) resulted in a high percent of winners, a few disasters erased all those small gains. I am evaluating both using 1-month options and writing fewer options that generate greater premiums per trade. Restricting trades to high volume options will also help in cases where I want to close out positions early.

While I think recovering the WBA paper loss will happen, DAL and WCC recoveries are up in the air, depending on airline help from the government and business spending restarting. Both are highly tied to the length COVID-19 interrupts life here. While Europe's suffering worsens, China seems to be moving toward normal.

Currently, option pricing is being torn between two components that determine premiums. On the negative side is the Fed pushing interest rates to zero, with the increasing possibility of them going below zero. On the positive side, the spike in volatility has increased the value writers can ask for, though some of which is being offset by wider bid/ask spreads.

I am for the first time, looking at buying Call options on some stocks that have been crashed. This would limit my risk to the premium paid while providing unlimited upside until expiration. At this time, that might make more sense than experiencing the larger paper losses I have recently incurred writing Puts. Another choice is to put my goal of generating $500 of extra income on hold until we see some kind of light at the end of this COVID-19 tunnel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am Short all the options mentioned that expire in April and May and long NHI & WBA which I wrote calls against.