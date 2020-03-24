Kala's Upcoming NDA Submission For EYSUVIS Is A Great Catalyst Opportunity

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) announced that it had achieved positive results from its phase 3 study using EYSUVIS for the treatment of patients with dry eye disease. It had trouble in the past with its first NDA of this drug, because it had received a CRL. Now that the biotech has been able to complete its most recent phase 3 study, it can resubmit its NDA to the FDA for potential approval for this drug. The dry eye disease market is large and this should definitely cause the stock to trade higher in the coming months. I also believe that the stock will trade higher in anticipation of an NDA filing, which is expected in Q2 of 2020.

A Fresh Beginning From Troubled Past

The positive results achieved for the phase 3 study, were that of using EYSUVIS to treat patients with dry eye disease. Dry eye disease is when tears are not enough to provide adequate enough moisture for the cornea of the eyes. Dry eye disease is a common and chronic disease that is normally found in older adults. It is also a very large market opportunity. The dry eye disease market is expected to become a $7.78 billion market by 2025. There are plenty of competitors, but the market itself will be large enough where there can be multiple players in the same space. The phase 3 trial was known as STRIDE 3. This trial evaluated patients taking KPI-121 (EYSUVIS) for their dry eye disease. This study had met on both primary efficacy endpoints. For one primary endpoint, it was shown that patients given EYSUVIS has achieved a statistically significant improvement in the symptom endpoint of ocular discomfort severity (ODS) at day 15 in overall intent-to-treat population. This was met with a statistically significant p-value of p=0.0002. Then, it had met on the other efficacy endpoint as well. This was in the predefined subgroup of intent-to-treat patients with more severe ocular discomfort at baseline. This endpoint was met with a statistically significant p-value of p=0.0007. This is very good news, because now Kala can resubmit its NDA as a Class 2 resubmission for EYSUVIS. This is expected to happen sometime during Q2 of 2020, which will be a major catalyst for the biotech. Not only that, but investors won't have to wait that long for eventual FDA approval. Under this type of a regulatory submission, there will only be a six-month review time.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Kala Pharmaceuticals had $85.4 million in cash as of December 31, 2019. It believed that it would have enough cash to fund its operations into Q2 of 2021. However, it recently chose to enact a cash raise for additional funds. This was done on March 10, 2020 where it had enacted an offering to sell 16 million shares of its common stock at a price of $7.89 per share. The total expected amount of proceeds from the sale of these shares was $126.2 million before deducting underwriting expenses. There was also a 30 day option for underwriters to pick up another 2.4 million shares of stock at the same offering price.

Risks To Business

A risk for Kala would be competition in the dry eye disease space. One such competitor would be Novartis (NYSE:NVS) with Xiidra. Novartis didn't develop Xiidra, instead it had spent $3.4 billion upfront to acquire it, plus milestones worth $1.9 billion. The company had produced $90 million in sales of Xiidra for Q4 2019. Full-year 2019 sales of this drug came in at $192 million. The thing is that Kala will have to go up against this drug, which will not be easy. What remains a challenge for all dry eye disease drugs is having to go up against Restasis from Allergan (AGN). That's because this company has two top-selling drugs for its pipeline, which are BOTOX and Restasis. You have to understand that the DED market is huge. For instance, fully-year 2019 sales of Restasis ended up being $1.138 billion. Of course Allergan's Restasis will face competition with generics in the coming years, but it won't face hardship because of what happened soon after. That's because AbbVie (ABBV) had agreed to buy Allergan for $63 billion. That was a good move for Allergan to sell itself. In any case, if Kala gets to market, it will have to fend off AbbVie sooner or later.

Conclusion

The positive results obtained in the phase 3 STRIDE-3 study, using EYSUVIS to treat dry eye disease patients, is very good news for Kala. That's because it will be able to resubmit its NDA to the FDA for potential approval for the treatment of patients with DED. That will create another catalyst opportunity for investors as soon as that happens. The initial failure to receive regulatory approval in the past was prompted by the FDA needing additional efficacy. The FDA wanted to see additional proof from another study, in order to see that the drug works in treating patients with dry eye disease. There was nothing wrong with the drug in terms of safety. With new data from the phase 3 STRIDE-3 study, I believe that Kala has a better chance at obtaining FDA approval this time around. It satisfied the FDA's need for additional efficacy data from another study. I believe that Kala Pharmaceuticals is a good long-term buy.

