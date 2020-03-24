We're In This Together

We live in troubled times. The coronavirus is spreading throughout the world with zero regard for country, gender, ethnic group or income. It seems to be the only topic of discussion on TV, social media, and elsewhere online.

Obviously, health is of paramount importance. We hope all of our readers and their families are taking the necessary precautions and staying safe.

The Russians and Saudis are in an oil price war and this is wreaking further havoc in the market. Savings, investments and portfolios are all getting hit. Anyone long stocks - or long anything, really - is seeing their portfolio crushed like a beer can. Volatility in both directions appears to be here to stay.

You are not alone. We’re in this crisis together. Millions of investors connect daily on Seeking Alpha, and we’re all in the same boat. Let’s get through this crisis together.

Nobody knows how long the coronavirus will be a part of our lives, but we think the market will start recuperating once the trend reverses course and the number of infections starts to decline.

What can you do in the meantime?

Check the health of your portfolio: See if the assets you own are equipped to weather the storm. Prepare for the inevitable market bottom: Get ready now by scouring for investing opportunities in stocks, commodities, and so on. Set up a routine that will keep your portfolio and income safe into the future.

How can Seeking Alpha help?

Seeking Alpha offers a number of plans for different kinds of investors. Which one describes you? Let’s take a quick look at each:

Seeking Alpha Basic - for casual investors taking an active interest in the market

This is the free version of Seeking Alpha, and you can do a lot with it - especially if you are registered with a (free) account and have your notifications enabled:

Get news and investing ideas from your favorite authors and about stocks you’re interested in

Discuss those ideas with other investors like you

View stock charts and financial data. Compare them side by side with peers

Seeking Alpha Premium - for self-guided investors looking for an edge in the market

Get unlimited access to all Premium investing ideas, notable calls, transcripts and presentations

Evaluate any stock using 3 different ratings: Seeking Alpha, Wall Street, and Quant

Check the performance of each author and investing idea

Seeking Alpha Pro - for professional money managers and individuals with sizable portfolios

Receive real-time alerts from the PRO editorial team with market-moving Top Ideas

Access all of Seeking Alpha’s short ideas

Enjoy a 100% ad-free site

Seeking Alpha Marketplace - for investors looking for specific investing ideas and model portfolios

Get exclusive investing ideas, research, and model portfolios from experts in specific areas: dividends & income, energy, commodities, biotech, tech, value investing, macro, gold, cannabis, IPOs, cryptocurrency and more

Contact Marketplace authors directly to discuss long or short ideas in depth

Chat with other members of the Marketplace community and share ideas

Don’t panic

Few people predicted what we are currently experiencing, and obviously we can’t go back in time and do things differently. We can’t control what the stock market does; all we can control is how we react to it. Buy or sell? We call the shots. And those decisions are best made with a cool, level head.

