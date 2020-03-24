Building A Winning Portfolio Part 2 - Trash Is King

The company has an excellent track record of creating shareholder value through dividends, buybacks and acquisitions.

The company is the second largest operator in the highly fragmented, yet mature waste business.

Introduction

COVID-19 outbreak has brought an end to the 11 year long bull market and the majority of the population is hunkered down. Sell-off in the broader market has also affected players that are immune to the problem. Republic Services (RSG) fell ~30% from it's all-time-high levels in Feb. Waste collection is an essential service and will continue to function normally during this difficult time. In my opinion, this drop presents a great buying opportunity for investors with a long term vision.

Republic Services is the second largest provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States after Waste Management (WM). As of December 31, 2019, the company operated facilities in 41 states and Puerto Rico.

Source: Investor Presentation

Image Source

Valuation

Peter Lynch tells us to look for companies that do boring, disagreeable, sad and repulsive work. Thanks to the popularity of his books, this knowledge is quite common among value investors. Hence, companies managing solid waste often trade at high multiples.

Source: Author's calculations

RSG currently trades at a lower price multiple compared with Waste Management, Waste Connections (WCN) and Casella Waste (CWST).

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Republic Services has a history of raising dividends and its current quarterly dividend of $0.405 amounts to a 2.26% annual yield.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Author's calculations (WCN amounts were converted to USD using Bank of Canada exchange rate for 2019)

Compared to its peers, Republic Services offers the best value proposition and the stock price drop provides a comfortable entry point.

The Business

80% of Republic Services revenue is annuity type and 75% of the total revenue is from its collection business (source: Investor Presentation). Collection Revenue experienced a 2.8% YoY growth in 2019.

COVID-19 impact

Scientists discovered the coronavirus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel (source). Hence, Republic Services made some announcements to ensure the health and safety of Republic employees amidst the outbreak since

All trash must be bagged and placed in a Republic cart. Republic will not service any trash outside of the containers as we are trying to limit exposure to our drivers during this time. Additionally, in order to best protect and limit the exposure to our employees, the bulky item program pick-up at curbside will be suspended until further notice.

Source: Investor Presentation

A significant issue for Republic Services due to the outbreak is likely due to slowdown in construction work. There is a high correlation between increased construction activity and RSG's waste volume.

Source: Investor Presentation

While construction activities in the US have not come to a screeching halt yet, with increased efforts to contain the outbreak, a pause on construction work can be expected in the upcoming days (weeks). Construction waste comes is classified under temporary large container wastes which constitutes 6% of Republic Services' revenue.

Due to this being a small portion of the revenue mix, in my opinion, Republic Services is well insulated from near-term economic disruptions.

Free Cash Flow

In the past 5 years, Republic Services has returned $4.7 billion through dividends and share repurchases.

Source: Investor Presentation

Acquisitions are an important part of Republic Services operations since it is already a market leader in a mature industry. RSG acquires smaller players to achieve inorganic growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

One area of concern is the high debt levels for Republic Services in contrast to its peers. 18% of this debt is floating rate, which is advantageous for the company during these times of low interest rates. It is also encouraging to know that Republic Services has a BBB+ rating from S&P, BBB rating from Fitch and BAA2 rating from Moody's.

Source: Author's calculations

Conclusion

Waste collection is an essential service and Republic Services is the second largest player (by revenue). The company has also demonstrated investor friendliness through share buybacks and dividends. The business is immune to the effects of near-term economic disruption from COVID-19. I recommend RSG to long term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RSG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.