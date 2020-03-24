How A Plan Can Help To Manage Through Uncertainty

In times of uncertainty, it's important to invest, but it should be consistent every week and in small chunks.

It's time for a plan

While reading through articles on Seeking Alpha, I encounter two parties, the "rare opportunity" party and the "this is just the beginning of the melt-down" party. Both sides have their valid points, and I will summarize them briefly.

From the recent high in the Dow Jones (DJI) of 29,568 to the recent low of 19,094, the Dow Jones lost approximately 35% of its value. 30% is the threshold that the "rare opportunity" party is using (based on historical data of previous melt-downs) to assess that the market nearly bottomed out and that there are a lot of good deals out there.

On the other hand, there is the "this is just the beginning..." party that argues with the high uncertainty of the spread of Covid-19, the debt problem in the US, and the uncertainty around the responses of different governments the market will continue its meltdown.

History indeed tends to repeat itself, but it is also true that we never had a scenario similar to the current virus situation, so what should we do?

I don't know about you, but for me, it helps me to make a plan, compile a portfolio of diverse value investments, invest in small chunks over a period of a few months, most importantly, stay consistent, and change the plan if it needs to be changed!

It's a bit paradox to make a plan, stay consistent, and then change the plan again. There is a maxim that summarises it quite well "no plan survives first contact" and especially not in uncertain times like this. A plan helps to be more aware of what is going on. A plan helps us to see our key assumptions and goals and move forward in a swamp of uncertainty.

The reason why volatility is at an all-time high is that a lot of unexpected things happened that investors just cannot account for, but even though we cannot time the market, we know that, sooner or later, the global economy will recover and that people will get out of their homes, travel the world again, buy new computers, TVs, kitchens and so on...

Step 1 is to make a plan.

I plan to invest in very small chunks, consistently every week over the next few months. I chose Tuesday (completely random) as the day where I will allocate some of my savings into stocks and/or ETFs that I previously analyzed the week before. By having a specific time in the week where I will buy my investments, it doesn't matter to me if the market bottomed out or not. I average out the bottoms by consistently investing through this uncertain time.

Step 2 is to make a portfolio of diversified investments that I will invest in.

I have a few companies and ETFs in mind that I will look into over the next few weeks and months. Now, to name a few things that I am looking into:

Commodities ETFs: I am looking for ETFs that allow me to take a position in industrial and precious metals, oil and gas, and commodities. I have two ETFs in mind Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC) and GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return (GSC). DBC's largest holding is Gold followed by oil and soon after commodities like wheat and corn. GSC is invested heavily in energy followed by agriculture and industrial metals. A combination of these two ETFs will expose my portfolio to commodities, energy and precious metals, which I find is a well-balanced structure. I am also considering Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX) for my portfolio because once we get through the pandemic, production requires copper which will increase the demand for it.

Emerging Market ETFs: There are three ETFs that I am interested in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), and VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM). VWO's and EEM's largest positions are in China, Taiwan, India, Brazil, and Korea. VNM is an extra ETF especially for my interest in Vietnam that I will look into further in the future.

Individual Stocks: This list a bit longer, but here are a few picks that I am considering at the moment, but will analyze further and position myself accordingly. Starbucks (SBUX), Akamai (AKAM), Amazon (AMZN), Adobe (ADBE), Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), FedEx (FDX), and Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DPSTF). Starbucks is now in a range that I would consider as a good value, but I am still careful and will only allocate a small portion to it due to the current virus situation. Amazon is coping well with the current situation, and I want to learn more about it and eventually make it part of my portfolio. Ericsson is just one of the companies that I am interested in in the network space. I have to read through their reports and assess if it will become part of my portfolio or not. As part of my analysis, I read through the companies reports, will use the tools and articles on Seeking Alpha and other resources to evaluate if the companies will become part of my portfolio.

Conclusion

It is important to make a plan, keep calm, look for investments that you are interested in, having fun analyzing, accepting if you are wrong, and move forward consistently. We can't time the market, thus it makes little sense to say that something bottomed out. On the other hand, we know that the economy and the market will recover sooner or later and that a dollar-averaging method is the best way to get back into the market.

