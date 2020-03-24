Aemetis: Don't Get Fooled By A Triple Digit Rise

Losses of over $30 million each of the past two years and more than $250 million in debt give no hope for long-term recovery.

Last Friday, Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) caught my attention, by reaching intraday highs of over 240%. By market close, the stock was up 71% from the previous close. This sparked my curiosity and made me take a deeper look at their business. I quickly saw the stock had been hammered during the whole year and is at risk of being delisted from Nasdaq.

Upon further inspection, I understood this price spike was mostly due to news that Aemetis had begun shipments of 200 proof alcohol for use in the production of hand sanitizer. This was possible because the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) gave permission to some alcohol fuel producers to sell ethanol (alcohol) for the production of hand sanitizers.

Investors might have perceived this as great news, making the stock rally. I, on the other hand, after digging on their business activities and SEC filings, have no reason to believe Aemetis' stock has any value at the moment.

Ongoing Operations and Potential Revenue Loss

In 2019, according to the company's Form 10-K, Aemetis had gross profits of just $12.7 million, and operating losses of $4.9 million. Things could get even uglier this year, as they see a drop in revenue. In 2019, 89% of the company's revenue came from the sale of biodiesel. So far in 2020 the average price of biodiesel has fallen between 16% and 28%, depending on the type.

To make matters worse, 22% of their revenue last year ($45.2 million) came from sales in India, and the Rupee has depreciated by over 5% since the start of the year. A larger depreciation vs. the USD could further decrease their India revenue.

When taking both things into consideration, and assuming production is stable, we should expect a reduction in Q1 revenue of 15% to 26%. And this is without taking into account the possible effects of the COVID-19 virus in their workforce and operations.

One of the main assets of the company is in California, so a lock-down could negatively impact their operations and further hit their revenues. Their plans to expand or increase production could be put on hold as their workforce is urged to stay at home.

Further damage to their revenues could come from decreasing vehicular travel. In the last conference call, CEO Eric McAfee said they hoped lower fuel prices would lead to people driving more in the medium term, thus increasing demand for their products. However, with people being urged to travel less and stay at home during the pandemic, the opposite will happen.

Select Income Statement Items (USD millions) 2019 2018 Revenue 201.9 171.5 COGS 189.3 166.1 Gross Profit 12.7 5.4 R&D 0.2 0.2 SG&A Expenses 17.4 16.1 Operating Loss (4.9) (10.92) Interest Expense 28.3 25.7 Net Loss Attributable to Aemetis, Inc. (35.7) (33.1)

(Source: Aemetis 10-K Filing).

Things get even worse when we look at their interest expenses from last year ($28.3 million), which brings their losses to $35.7 million. It's clear that their operations show no signs of a positive catalyst that could help them overcome their dire situation.

With an operational loss, falling prices on their products, huge amounts of interest expense, and the negative effects of a pandemic, I highly doubt Aemetis can turn things around soon enough and become profitable in time.

Critical Financial Position

All the ideas exposed before might not be as relevant if the company had a sound bank account and reserves to face CAPEX and potential revenue decline, but they don't. As of their latest SEC report (10-K), Aemetis held only $12.7 million in current assets and $99.9 million in total assets. Of those, $84.2 million were from Property, Plant and Equipment. Meanwhile, the company had over $57.8 million in current liabilities and $196.5 million in long-term liabilities. This means the current ratio for Aemetis is just 0.22, and that they have a stockholder's deficit of over $154.4 million, up by $43.5 million since last year.

This is a very precarious financial position, and there seems to be no indication they can get out of this hole. In fact, I think it's impressive they haven't filed for bankruptcy, and that they managed to get more financing recently to cover their cash flow deficiencies.

Select Cash Flow Items (USD millions) 2019 2018 Operating Cash Flow (2.0) (5.5) CAPEX (8.6) (4.1) Net Cash from Financing 10.1 10.4 Net Change in Cash (0.5) 0.8

(Source: Aemetis 10-K Filing).

The Key Is Their Ability to Access Financing, But at What Cost?

The natural question would be: who is financing all of this? Their main creditor is Third Eye Capital, to which Aemetis owes around $137.4 million, excluding debt discounts.

A large part of this debt, $106.8 million, is due on April 1, 2020. However, the company could potentially extend the maturity of this debt one year with the payment of a 5% extension fee (around $5.34 million). Analyzing the Cash Flow Statement from the 10-K, I couldn't see any record for interest expenses, meaning the lenders have agreed to capitalized interests. This makes the total debt to rise since interests are compounding.

The other $30.6 million, called GAFI debt in the company's annual report, is due on July 10, 2020, and also has the option to be extended. GAFI is the acronym for one of Aemetis subsidiaries. Accordingly, they intend to repay this debt through the "issuance of a GAFI EB-5 offering or other debt/equity offerings by an Aemetis subsidiary."

On March 6 of 2020, Aemetis "entered into a one-year reserve liquidity facility governed by a promissory note, payable to Third Eye Capital, in the principal amount of $18 million". This debt would accrue interest at a 30% rate per year or 40% in case the company entered into default. Imagine new debt compounding at a 30% rate, the amount owed would double in less than three years.

It's clear Aemetis has only been able to avoid bankruptcy through extra financing from complacent creditors, who have been patient enough for more than ten years in a booming economy. But today, when we are at the doors of a recession and currently experiencing a macro cash-crunch, it will be harder for Aemetis to find new investors willing to finance a company which has experienced very little growth and is light years ahead of profitability.

There is no doubt Aemetis' business is currently uneatable with their current debt burden. Creditors have given this business more than enough chances to make things right, and yet Aemetis has not made any significant strides towards profitability. They've just used new loans to repay old loans, and have left Third Eye Capital and other creditors facing potential material losses.

Management's Solution for Cheap Financing: EB-5 Program

How does management plan to tackle this issue? They have said they will overcome it through their EB-5 offerings. The EB-5 is an Immigrant Investor Program established by congress which allows foreign nationals to become lawful permanent residents in the US by investing a sum of money (depending on the location and/or type of business) in a new business that will employ US citizens.

Aemetis has been relying on this program to fund its operations and repay its debts to other creditors. In their latest filing, the company revealed they had almost $42 million in EB-5 promissory notes and are running a new program to raise more millions.

Nonetheless, I don't think many investors will be interested in investing in Aemetis after doing their due diligence. Two of their previous EB-5 investors filed a lawsuit last year against Aemetis, its CEO Eric McAfee, and others for fraud related to the EB-5 program and breach of fiduciary duty.

Even if the legal action is dismissed, it will make potential EB-5 investors think twice about giving their money to a company accused of fraud, and is run by a CEO with a Cease and Desist Order from the SEC for fraudulent conduct.

I believe there is a low chance for Aemetis to raise the money they are looking for through their EB-5 Program. So in the coming recession, current creditors will ask for their cash back and probably will push the company towards bankruptcy to gain control of the business or liquidate assets to get their money back.

Conclusion

The recent news that Aemetis had begun shipments of 200 proof alcohol for use in the production of hand sanitizer caused the stock's price to skyrocket. However, the company is in deep financial trouble and this development will not offer them a safe line. The company has recorded losses of over $30 million each of the past two years and has just $13 million in current assets to make front to over $58 million in current liabilities. All in all, a company with severe losses is in debt for over $250 million, with plans to add even more, and no way to grow fast enough to repay it.

For investors willing to take a riskier approach, and with the capital and patience to wait months or even a year, I would tell them to short Aemetis' stock. Bankruptcy is an almost unavoidable scenario, where creditors will fight to recoup some of the money they have thrown to the company. If you are uneasy about going this route, maybe wait for it to pop again and short it once it's higher. And to those investors who are looking for a long-term play in the renewable fuel field, steer clear of Aemetis' stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.