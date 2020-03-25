What A Ratio And Crush Spread Are Saying About Corn And Soybeans

Inter-commodity and processing spreads provide a wealth of information about the path of least resistance of prices. An inter-commodity spread compares the past price action of one product versus another. A processing spread reveals the strength or weakness of a product that is processed from another commodity.

The spring season began last weekend, which is the time of the year when farmers prepare their land and plant the crops that feed the world. The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans. Corn is a primary ingredient in a host of foods; it is also the grain processed into ethanol, a biofuel, in the United States. Soybeans are a staple in the production of food and feed consumed by people and animals all over the world.

In 2018 and 2019, the escalating trade war between the US and China had a significant impact on prices. Protectionist measures can distort prices, leading to shortages in one part of the world and gluts in others. Since China is the world's most populous nation, the trade war put a roadblock in the way of US exports to almost 1.5 billion consumers in the world. As we head into the 2020 planting season in the US, trade is no longer a significant issue, but there is another far more severe black cloud hanging over markets across all asset classes, and gains are no exception.

The corn/bean ratio and the soybean crush spread are an inter-commodity, and processing spread that offer data about the demand for grains as farmers prepare to plant crops. Mother Nature and the weather conditions are typically the most significant factors when it comes to annual crops. In 2020, there is a lot more to worry about than the weather.

The Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) and the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) follow the price of the grain and the oilseed futures higher and lower.

Moving into the planting season

Over the coming weeks, farmers in the US and other growing regions in the Northern Hemisphere will begin to plant the crops that will feed people all over the world. As the 2020 crop year gets underway, it will be the weather conditions across the fertile plains of the US that determine the output during the harvest season in the fall. The last significant issue that caused a shortage of corn, soybeans, and other agricultural products occurred in 2012 when drought conditions sent the price of the grain and oilseed to all-time highs in the futures market.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that CBOT corn futures reached $8.4375 per bushel in August 2012, which was a record high at over twice the price for corn on March 20 at just above the $3.40 per bushel level.

Source: CQG

As the chart displays, in 2012, nearby CBOT soybean futures rose to its all-time peak of $17.9475, over twice the price on March 24 at $8.7750 per bushel.

After two years, where trade between the US and China weighed on the prices of corn and soybean futures, 2020 is presenting a unique challenge for farmers.

A severe issue faces the markets

In January 2020, the outbreak of Coronavirus in China created a global pandemic, the likes of which has not occurred since the Spanish flu that claimed over 50 million lives from 1918 through 1920. The virus has been spreading around the globe like wildfire with the latest epicenters in Italy and New York City. Hundreds of thousands of people had tested positive for the virus, with over 13,000 deaths as of last weekend. The economic fallout from the virus has been far and wide. The stock market has suffered its most significant decline since the 1930s. Commodity prices have dropped like stones. The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures that traded to a high of $65.65 per barrel on January 8 fell below the $20 level on March 20. Copper was probing below $2 per pound last week, and most other markets have fallen over the side of a bearish cliff.

When it comes to the corn and soybean markets, 7.6 billion people around the globe require nutrition, and grains are critical ingredients in many food products. In the current deflationary spiral, prices of the grain and oilseed have dropped at the time of the year when uncertainty over the 2020 crop is peaking.

Severe issues face all markets, and we could be heading into the most challenging period in US and world history. Do not forget that people will need to eat. Mother nature and the weather will determine if 2020 is a year of bumper crops or a shortfall like we witnessed in 2012. However, labor on farms around the world could become problematic if the virus continues to claim victims.

The corn/bean ratio will tell us what farmers are likely to plant over the coming weeks.

The corn/bean ratio

Farmers are wise businesspeople. Each year, they utilize their land to yield the best economic return.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the long-term average of the price of soybeans divided by the price of corn was around 2.4 bushels of corn in each bushel of soybean value. When the ratio is below the average level, producers tend to plant more corn than soybeans. When it is above the average, soybeans yield a more attractive return, so they plant more oilseeds.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of new-crop November soybean futures divided by new-crop December corn futures illustrates that at just above 2.4:1 going into the planting season for 2020, farmers could favor soybeans, but the spread was at a neutral reading suggesting equal planting.

Meanwhile, the significant decline in the price of crude oil and gasoline continues to push the price of corn futures lower. While deflationary pressures are doing the same for soybeans.

Source: CQG

The chart of new-crop December corn shows that the price traded to a low of $3.5525 per bushel on March 18, and was at the $3.6050 level on March 24, just above the recent low. With gasoline at its lowest price since 2002, demand for ethanol is weak on the back of demand destruction because of Coronavirus and OPEC and the Russian's decision to flood the market with crude oil. Farmers may be planting equal corn and beans, but a bumper crop in 2020 under the current conditions could push corn even lower. The level to watch in the corn futures market is the 2016 low at $3.01 per bushel.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, new-crop November soybean futures traded to a low of $8.3675 per bushel on March 18 and bounced to $8.7200 on March 24. Technical support for soybean futures is at the 2019 low of $7.805. While both corn and beans fell to lows on March 18 and experienced recoveries, the corn/soybean ratio tells us farmers are likely to not favor either the grain or the oilseed. A processing spread is pointing to a different conclusion.

The crush spread

The soybean crush spread reflects the economics of processing the oilseed into soybean products, soybean meal, and soybean oil.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the nearby synthetic soybean crush spread shows that the processing margin rose from 78.50 in mid-February to 140 as of March 24.

Source: CQG

The new-crop December soybean crush spread moved from a low of 81.25 in during the fall of 2019 to 114 most recently.

The rise in the crush spread tells us that the demand for soybean products has been robust. While soybean oil remains weak, the price of soybean meal, a primary ingredient in animal feed, has moved appreciably higher.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that December soybean meal futures recently rose from $299.10 to $313.30 per ton and was trading at $309.70 at the end of last week.

A combination of less soybean planting and the increase in the crush spread could be telling us that soybeans are likely to outperform the price of corn over the coming months. However, the path of least resistance for both the corn and soybean futures market is in the hands of Mother Nature. The weather conditions will determine if 2020 is another year of bumper crops or if shortages will develop. At close to the lowest prices in years, growing global demand for food should limit the downside while the upside potential could be substantial. The risk/reward ratio continues to favor the upside in the grain markets.

CORN and SOYB are the ETF products

The most direct route for a risk position in the corn or soybean market is via the futures or futures options that trade on the CBOT division of the CME. For those looking to participate in the grain markets without venturing into the futures arena, the Teucrium Corn Fund and Teucrium Soybean Fund provide an alternative.

The top holdings and fund summary for CORN are:

Source: Yahoo Finance

CORN has net assets of $67.22 million, trades an average of 57,703 shares each day, and charges a 1.11% expense ratio. The top holdings and fund summary for SOYB states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SOYB has net assets of $25.18 million, trades an average of 40,045 shares each day, and charges a 1.15% expense ratio.

The Teucrium ETFs hold a portfolio of three of the most liquidly traded corn and soybean futures contracts.

Since the most volatility tends to occur in the nearby futures contract, both CORN and SOYB tend to underperform the price action in the active month corn and bean futures on the upside but outperform when the price moves lower.

As of March 24, the corn/soybean ratio is pointing to equal corn and bean planting over the coming weeks. At the same time, the rise of soybean meal prices has pushed the crush spread higher, which is a sign of demand for the soybean product translating to higher potential requirements for the oilseed. Keep an eye on the ratio and crush spread over the coming days and weeks. On March 24, they were telling us that soybeans could be a better bet when it comes to the potential for price appreciation.

