Italy's Bailout

It has been easy to become completely absorbed by recent headlines, which have been dominated by graphic reports from the frontlines of the Covid19 pandemic: empty streets in Times Square and Hollywood Boulevard, field hospitals being erected practically overnight in Wuhan province, images of intubated patients surrounded by medical personnel in hazmat suits, and processions of military trucks carrying coffins. So, you can forgive yourself if you have completely forgotten about many of the other, less exciting aspects of the outbreak, which have largely been crowded out by more visceral, immediate exigencies that hit close to home (i.e. toilet paper supplies).

Investors who failed to foresee the implications of Covid19 are likewise in good company. And, while it is essential to maintain discipline, adhere to our respective financial plans, and refrain from making rash decisions regarding our respective financial futures at this time, we should nevertheless make a clear-eyed assessment of the risks that are now arrayed before us to better inform our decision making. Fortunately, we can predict some things that are likely to happen in the near future.

Italy needs a bailout

Italy now requires a bailout to keep its public finances intact; its public debt now stands at 134% of GDP, and it has long been considered as among the weaker eurozone economies. Italy’s public health system is now stretched to the breaking point, while the entire country is under indefinite lockdown. This represents a twin demand-supply shock that will further strain public finances; fiscal spending must now increase while tax revenues are declining. LC Macro Advisors' Chief Economist Lorenzo Codogno projects Italian GDP will contract 5% in 2020 — "possibly more".

Last Wednesday, March 18, the European Central Bank announced it would move decisively to ramp up it's quantitative easing efforts, already underway since Q4 2019. The Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme ("PEPP") would authorize the purchase of up to €750 billion of additional assets across the entire eurozone, and it additionally broadens the scope of eligible collateral against which the bank will lend.

This was unambiguously good news for financial markets, as without such assistance, Italian bond yields would have spiked, credit markets would have seized, and the Italian government would have found itself increasingly unable to roll over its debt.

Lagarde's Bazooka

However, the ECB's may need considerably more firepower to establish a credible Italian firewall. According to Dr. Ashoka Mody, Italy alone requires at least “€500 to €700 billion” to keep the bond market vigilantes from inexorably grinding its public finances into a fine, pulpy mess. For reference, Italy ran a primary surplus of 1.7% in 2019 (i.e. the public budget surplus before debt service payments), but it runs an overall budget deficit of €30 to €40 billion. In other words, Italy does not have any fiscal room to maneuver to respond to this public health crisis; it must, therefore, increase borrowing to fund the response.

There is only one realistic way that this story ends: the European Central Bank must do more. One way or another, it will ultimately finance the bailout [indirectly] through increased asset purchases. There are no other realistic lenders of last resort in this case. Certainly not Germany, which is preoccupied with its own public health crisis and no doubt casting a watchful eye on the relatively shaky capitalizations of both Deutschebank (DB) and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY). The European Stability Mechanism has a reserve of another €500 billion that could be used, but Italy would appear to need substantially all of these funds now, whereas the other EU member states are loath to spend their tax receipts on the bailout of another member state.

The IMF could ultimately step in, but this is an absolute last resort; even the mention of IMF involvement here would likely spook the bond markets and precipitate the same disorderly rout that we hope to avoid.

Teutonic Rage

The problem with this de facto ECB bailout is that anyone who lends to Italy must now consider the default risk, which is non-zero. If Italy subsequently defaults on an obligation to the ECB, the other members of the Eurozone — one way or the other — would need to recapitalize the bank, either directly through fiscal spending or indirectly through moral hazard and increased inflationary expectations. Directly monetizing public deficits via the central bank’s printing press is usually a sign that something is fundamentally broken; there are costs associated with fiscal insanity, and it is not sustainable.

Another problem with this is that the ECB would likely be forced to remove its self-imposed 33% limit on the relative percentage of sovereign debt it permits itself to hold, concerning any single sovereign issuer. This limit had previously been adopted to prevent the ECB from becoming a “blocking minority” in any potential debt restructuring negotiations. Breaching this limit implies that the ECB would gain a veto over any potential future Italian debt restructuring proposals. This limit will soon need to be removed for the ECB's bazooka to have any credibility.

This does not bode well for the future of the eurozone and reportedly has riled the more hawkish German and Dutch members of the ECB governing council. If Italian creditworthiness declines — which is now more likely than not — private creditors may shy away from Italian bonds, and the ECB would then find itself owning considerably more than 33% of all outstanding Italian sovereign debt. This is the definition of fiscal insanity.

The political resolve of the European Union will be tested

It is not a matter of whether the resolution of the European Union will be tested, but rather of ‘when’ and ‘how’. Years of divergent economic growth between the industrious northern and relaxed southern member states have taken a toll. We can see this clearly in terms of high youth unemployment over the past 20 years, and we can see this in the form of the Greek government-debt crisis. The industrious north has, in essence, shackled the relaxed south into a currency-union straitjacket that prevents southerners from devaluing their currencies to make up for the fact that they are less competitive.

From the northern perspective, it may be one thing to love one’s neighbors, but it is another thing to continually rescue those neighbors whenever their landlord threatens eviction. At the end of the day, it’s not about whether or not the ECB possesses the ability to bail out Italy; it’s all about whether the will of the German taxpayer to continue the work of the European Project exceeds the resentment that German taxpayer feels about being married to a spendthrift. This is ultimately a political problem.

The Bond Market’s Message

ECB President Christine Lagarde gaffed on March 12, stating that it was not the bank’s role to “close the spread” between respective member states’ sovereign bond issuances. The bond market disagreed, precipitating the largest selloff in Italian government bonds in over a decade. This tells us much about the underlying assumptions that are being modeled; clearly, a bailout assumption was indeed being priced in.

This implicit assumption of an ECB bailout is troubling, especially in light of the hawkish objections of Bundesbank President and ECB governing council member Jens Weidmann. To the outside observer, it suggests that the ECB is basically being held hostage by the bond markets and that, realistically, it does not have any choice in the matter. Yes, it could very well blink, balk, or otherwise refuse to fund a bailout program and leave Italy to plead its case to the IMF — however, in no uncertain terms, this would ultimately spell the end of the European Union as we know it.

The Bottom Line

Italy needs a bailout now, not later. Specifically, it needs a dedicated firewall of at least €500 billion to prevent its bond yields from rising. If bond yields rise too high too quickly, Italian public finances will deteriorate, and Italy will then be increasingly unable to roll over its debt. This is a dangerous game.

The only authority with the wherewithal to finance this bailout is the European Central Bank. However, at present, the bank only has the authority to purchase an additional €150 billion of Italian debt before it breaches the self-imposed 33% issuer limit. For context, the German and Dutch hawks on the ECB governing council have reportedly expressed opposition to even contemplating any breach of this ceiling. This impending bailout will test European political unity shortly.

The bond market, however, is calling their bluff; it has been pricing an implicit ECB guarantee concerning Italian sovereign debt. Should the ECB fail to act timely or with adequate resolve, we will likely be looking at another global credit crisis.

This can only end one way: the ECB must ride to the rescue over the objections of the fiscally upright German and Dutch council members, assuming all of the repugnant moral hazard that comes with that. The only alternative is an Italian default and subsequent "Italexit" that would send shockwaves reverberating throughout financial markets worldwide.

The Takeaway

It is unlikely that ECB will fail to act because they clearly must follow through to honor their stated commitment to the Euro. However, the possibility of future inaction is still non-zero, however remote. This is ultimately a political problem, but political problems can occasionally resolve themselves in unpredictable, spectacular fashion.

Consequently, your correspondent prefers cash in the form of US dollars, as well as US equities. Financials with strong balance sheets (i.e. BAC, JPM, USB, WFC) should be well-positioned to take advantage of the upward-sloping yield curve and should additionally benefit from the central bank policies in the coming years, even if earnings remain on furlough for 2020.

