AAON: The Undue Valuation Premium Remains

A company with earnings per share growth of around 10% and a free cash flow yield of less than 3% should not trade for nearly 40 times trailing earnings.

The company's perceived status as a growth company has supported the valuation while other companies in the same industry have seen significant impacts from recent market volatility.

AAON (AAON) has been the subject of skeptical analysis from us (AAON: An Air Conditioning Manufacturer Set to Cool) on more than one occasion which, in retrospect, investors would generally have been well served to ignore as the company’s shares continued their upward march until the recent market volatility. However, despite the recent decline, the valuation premium still appears excessive both on an absolute basis and relative to peers. Our skepticism of the company’s valuation thus remains strong if slightly tempered with time.

AAON is a unique company with an exceptional position in its markets, something we have long recognized since our original investment in the company some two decades ago, but the current valuation reflects a disconnect between expectation and reality that is simply unjustifiable. A company growing revenues at a surprisingly consistent long-term compound annual rate of 7.5% and earnings closer to 10% does warrant a premium valuation despite the popular characterization as a growth company. In addition, the company’s valuation offers no margin of safety and incorporates an endless growth trajectory at more than 40 times trailing earnings and a free cash flow yield of less than 3.0%, especially when forward earnings projections appear quite optimistic.

AAON incorporates a lot to like – just not at the present price.

Construction Market

AAON’s consistent growth over the last several years has been sustained by a relatively consistent uptrend in commercial construction since the end of the last recession. The company’s strong position in the replacement market, which typically generates a consistent flow of orders even in more trying economic times, provides a measure of support for the business. However, AAON is not immune from dislocation in the construction markets.

A common leading indicator is the AIA’s architectural billing index which has rebounded in the last several months from a rather lackluster performance last year, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: The American Institute of Architects

The increase in architectural billings over the last several months, which should be a leading indicator of construction, suggests there is still a potential for growth as designs are translated into construction. However, while figures for March are of course not yet available the recent crash in market valuations is almost certain to have an impact on construction even if the impact proves temporary. The greater concern, however, may well be the availability of financing as projects move from design into construction. It’s been speculated by some that commercial mortgages may be a source of trouble in the near future and, indeed, markets are tightening for residential mortgages leading some mortgage real estate investment trusts to labor under margin calls. The Federal Reserve has recently stepped in with a liquidity program which may well include commercial mortgages but it remains to be seen how much this helps the current situation.

The AIA leading indicator could be especially deceiving as much of the financing in question would be construction loans which are inherently riskier than more traditional lending on existing occupied properties. It’s not unusual for projects which have completed design and permitting – and indeed in some cases which have already broken ground – to be placed on hold until there is greater clarity about the economy. Similarly, while nonresidential construction spending has experienced an uptick with the AIA billing index after a period of stagnation, it remains to be seen whether the impact of the coronavirus panic will bend the upward trajectory. In any case, it’s noteworthy that much of the increase in commercial construction spending over the last several months came from infrastructure – roads, sewers, water treatment, etc., whereas the education, health care, lodging, and office categories have been flat to down over the same period.

A valid counterargument does exist, however, in that the correlation between AAON’s historical revenue experience and general construction market trends has been rather weak. The company’s strong core customer relationships, especially for big box retailers, will not be severely impacted by recessionary pressures while the replacement business will remain steady due to ongoing wear on equipment. However, the same can be said to various extents for other manufacturers with less frothy valuations.

It’s also true that AAON has been considered overvalued, particularly by value oriented investors, for quite some time, including by commentators in this forum. In many cases, though, the company’s actual results have fallen short of the optimists’ expectations.

Irrational Optimism

In short, it’s simply impossible to develop a coherent valuation model even under the most optimistic scenarios that would justify the company’s current share price absent a healthy measure of irrational optimism. A clear objective assessment of the economic value of the company’s operations – even as part of a larger organization which, we would suggest, may well impair the premium reputation the company maintains in the marketplace – does not yield a valuation approaching $2.4 billion.

Yet this is where the valuation stands today – more than 40 times trailing annual earnings. The free cash flow yield (again assuming a return to historical margins) on the current market price is minimal and almost the equivalent of a dividend yield rather than a free cash flow yield. The EBITDA multiple (as before, assuming a return to historical gross margins) is – at best – an unrealistic 22 for a manufacturer of primarily rooftop air handling units and water source heat pumps.

All for a company that has grown revenues over the last decade at a compound annual rate of 7.5% and generates free cash flow, at best, of around $60 million a year.

In the meantime, while AAON has declined, competitors have experienced even more severe erosion in share prices and valuation multiples. Lennox International (LII) trades at under 15 times forward earnings projections and industry stalwart United Technologies (UTX) at less than 10 times forward earnings projections. Granted, United Technologies is almost certainly suffering additional pain due to the company’s Pratt & Whitney jet engine business and possibly its impending merger with Raytheon (RTN), but the company still retains for the moment significant exposure to the construction markets through the soon to be spun off Carrier and Otis businesses.

Conclusion

AAON is a great operator and differentiated manufacturer in a competitive market. Indeed, we like many aspects of the company except for the valuation which is not justified on either absolute or relative metrics. It’s possible, perhaps, to envision the company as a potential acquisition for a newly independent Carrier once the company is spun off from United Technologies (UTX), but even that is a bit of a stretch despite a consolidating industry.

The risks inherent in the current share price – even at the present lower level – are multiple while the opportunity rests on the assumption that the company can not only return to its original gross margins but also generate revenue and earnings growth ad infinitum in the face of a potentially weakening construction market while maintaining valuation multiples that are well beyond any realistic level.

We’ve been in error in the past with respect to AAON. Nonetheless, AAON’s shares are still simply too hot to handle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.