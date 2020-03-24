Sold To The Lowest Bidder - Ashford Hospitality Trust Preferred Series G At 20% Of Par With 38% Yield

There is risk, but it all comes down to one question: do you believe the entire hotel industry will vanish?

But the real play is in the Preferred Series G and its brethren, trading at 80% discount to par, with plenty of cash and hedges to pay the dividend.

The federal government will step in but even if it doesn't, Ashford's tangible book value vastly exceeds current stock price.

The entire hotel industry is being priced for extinction, which obviously will not happen.

Hotel stocks and lodging REITs are taking it on the chin, as entire nations lock down. Just like with the financial crisis, the COVID-19 stocks that will survive and do well depend on how well they have been financially managed, and how much debt they carry.

However, this also means that the indiscriminate selling in the stock market has beaten some COVID-19 stocks to levels we consider needlessly apocalyptic, and by that, we mean some are being priced for the literal zombie apocalypse!

That creates asymmetric opportunities if you know where to look. We did look, and found several issuances of preferred stock from Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT), and like the Preferred Stock Series G (AHT.PG).

It isn't just that AHT.PG trades at 80% below par, and now yields 38% ($1.84 per share), but we don't see the dividend being suspended and we see AHT surviving this crisis in decent shape.

Ashford Trust will survive and AHT.PG represents a near-historic opportunity for 4x-5x returns. We know this because it's exactly what happened after the financial crisis.

The only question on the table is this: do you think Ashford Hospitality Trust goes out of business? If not, its preferred stock Series G is an extremely compelling investment. If you do, downside is extremely limited. Our take is that Ashford Trust will not go out of business. Not only that, the federal government is going to bailout the entire hotel industry. It has no choice. There are estimated 8.3 million workers in hospitality alone. These people cannot be permanently laid off, and hotels cannot and will not simply vanish.

Current Macro Situation

The lodging situation is being described as "worse than the financial crisis and 9/11 combined".

(Thanks to CoStar Realty Information Inc. for the following data.)

RevPAR is experiencing a shock.

It's worse in the higher-class hotels. AHT is mostly upper-upscale.

There is good news. This chart shows that China hotel occupancy started to pick up just 6 weeks after the declines began. Obviously, China had the ability to take more extreme quarantine methods, but with the US headed for a 30-day lockdown, we may end up with a similar recovery.

That recovery, however, may come after literally single-digit occupancy percentages.

Comparisons to 9/11 and Financial Crisis

Cornell University's Hospitality Report through The Center for Hospitality Research (the leading hotel administration school), reported the following effects after the last two major industry shocks:

"Although the industry was noticeably affected by the 2008 financial crisis, the impact of the 2001 attacks was both more negative and immediate in terms of drops in occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR. The isolated effects of the terrorist attacks were greatest immediately after the event, while the impact on hotel performance from the financial crisis worsened over time, with the most negative impact coming two months after the fall of Lehman Brothers...higher-end hotels were more susceptible to their negative impact, but those hotels also made strong rebounds after four months."

The 9/11 shock was fear-driven and the financial crisis was liquidity-driven. People were afraid to travel after 9/11, while neither people nor businesses had money to spend in the financial crisis.

COVID-19 stocks like AHT may suffer from a double whammy. There's fear of the virus, and liquidity problems for both businesses and people.

That's the bad news. However, there is some good news.

The 9/11 era showed a rapid recovery in RevPAR. Fear doesn't tend to last very long, and as soon as lock downs are lifted, people will be clamoring to travel.

This chart shows the recovery, followed by a decline again. That decline was related to the uncertainty regarding the Iraq War and, of all things, the SARS epidemic.

AHT stock was not public in 2001. AHT stock was public during the financial crisis. It took about a year for AHT to return to its pre-crisis level (the sector was already in a recessionary phase), and soared to new highs a year after that.

A look back at AHT stock history shows 10-K reports where Ashford Hospitality Trust experienced a 20% YOY revenue decline in 2009 ($191 million) and were flat in 2010. AHT cut property-level operating expenses by 15% ($97 million).

AHT suspended its common stock dividend, but maintained its preferred stock dividends and even repurchased $10 million worth of its preferred stock.

Government Support

As Bennett pointed out in his post, the hotel industry received no help from the government in any previous crisis. Given the severity of this decline, the hotel industry will be demanding assistance. Congress will have little choice to either provide funds, or to institute top-to-bottom forbearance agreements which it will provide a backstop for. That is, hotels can suspend debt service to lenders. Private lenders will have forbearance extended to them, as will banks.

AHT Founder and Chairman, Monty Bennett, told CBS News that he's laid off 95% of his staff because of the crisis. Bennett is also the CEO of Ashford Inc. (AINC), which is the property manager for most of AHT's hotels. His Sunday evening post on Medium.com makes a demand for a government bailout. Given that the company is also offering its hotels as emergency locations for COVID-19 victims, the government is out of its mind if it fails the industry.

Second, hotel owners need relief that will allow them to delay debt payments on their hotels - we cannot pay wages to employees or any other bills when our occupancy rates are near-zero. Hotel owners need to use their now paltry cash flows to keep employees working and maintain operations. That means any relief legislated from Washington should allow debt payments to be delayed for at least 18 months.

AHT Stock's Current Stance

The best news for AHT stock is that all of its hotels carry debt that is non-recourse to the company, instead secured by the property itself. During the financial crisis, AHT only handed over two hotels to its lenders.

It's a bit worse already, per the 2019 10-K:

"On March 10, 2020, we informed our mortgage lenders on the Morgan Stanley 8-hotel portfolio (consisting of Courtyard Billerica, Hampton Inn Columbus Easton, Hampton Inn Phoenix Airport, Homewood Suites Pittsburgh Southpointe, Hampton Inn Pittsburgh Waterfront, Hampton Inn Pittsburgh Washington, Residence Inn Stillwater and Courtyard Wichita) that the cash flow from the hotels will be insufficient to cover debt service and other required payments due on the loan, that we believe there is substantial risk of imminent payment default, and have requested that the lenders restructure the mortgage loans."

Lenders don't want to take over hotels. After 9/11, they could at least sell the hotels off to aggressive buyers of distressed assets. In this case, buyers won't touch them.

Expenses been drastically cut at both the property and company levels, and per the 10-K, it seems highly unlikely that AHT will be making much (if any) capital expenditures this year: "As part of our efforts to reduce costs, we will likely reduce our capital expenditures below our previously announced range of $125 million to $145 million."

Can AHT pay its preferred dividends?

AHT filed its 2019 10-K on March 12. The non-recourse loans make calculations regarding AHT's value a lot simpler, because we can cut out hotel investments on the asset side of the balance sheet as well as the indebtedness of those properties.

On the asset side, we conservatively add cash, securities, A/R, Notes Receivable, Due from related parties and third-party managers to arrive at $345 million.

For liabilities, we back out the net indebtedness as mentioned as well as dividends payable (suspension of the common), and arrive at $225 million, leaving Ashford with about $110 million in net assets. That is tangible book value.

What adjustments can we make?

From the most recent conference call, AHT benefits from interest rate declines: "With LIBOR currently at 1.61% and a more attractive forward LIBOR curve in

2020, every 50 basis point reduction in LIBOR would result in approximately $19 million of annual interest savings based upon our current capital structure."

LIBOR has declined by 100bps since the call, saving AHT $38 million in interest expense.

AHT also engages in credit default swaps, or "flooridors", which generated over $30 million for them during the financial crisis. Working Capital is $331 million.

If we assume the worst-case scenario that Ashford has no revenue at all this year, we can value it between $1.10 per share and $3.30 per share (a range of net tangible book to working capital)

Now, let's move to a more realistic scenario.

The hotel industry will not be a zero. Hotels will return to business. AHT stock generated $89 million in FFO in 2019. Let's say that gets cut by 65% to $31 million. Add back the $19.7 million in non-cash compensation and $29.5 million in loan cost amortization, and we end with 2020 Adjusted FFO of just over $80 million.

Preferred stock dividend payouts were $73.6 million in 2019.

Ashford can make good on its preferred stock dividends with cash flow, without touching any of its $262 million of cash on hand.

Insider Purchases

Longtime Ashford Director Ben Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the common at $0.50 on Thursday March 19, bringing his total to 193,513 held indirectly (such as a trust).

Even more interesting is that several large buy blocks went off at the close of trading on Friday, driving the price from $0.79 to $1.40. We will know by end of day Tuesday if other insiders jumped in.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Preferred Stock Series G

This class of preferred stock is a 7.375% issuance. With AHT Preferred G stock closing Friday at $4.80, it now yields 38%.Moreover, it trades at an incredible 80% discount to par.

Following the financial crisis, the 8.45% Preferred D shares went from $4.50 per share back up to $20 per share in just 16 months, and then to $25 a year later.

We've seen this movie before, and it ends very well for the courageous investor. Ashford also has similar preferred issuances. All pay about the same yield, and more importantly, they are all treated equally.

Once again - either you believe the company goes out of business entirely or you don't. If you think it goes out of business, then you are essentially betting that the entire hotel industry will also.

If you think AHT survives, even if it takes 3 years, a 4-5x return and current yield of 38% can't be beat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHT, AHT.PF,AHT.PG,AHT,PI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.