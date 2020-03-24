Pioneer Natural Resources Can Withstand The Turmoil

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) has been one of the fastest-growing oil producers but following the plunge in oil prices, the company will slash spending, reduce drilling activity, and target flat oil production. The company expects to generate free cash flows in a $35 a barrel oil price environment. It could, however, burn cash flows if oil continues to trade in the $20s a barrel range. But the company benefits from having one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and can withstand this difficult period.

Image courtesy of Pixabay.com

The oil prices have plunged in recent weeks to just $27 a barrel at the time of this writing, rattling energy markets and dramatically changing the outlook of US oil producers. The market has seen a confluence of the demand shock, coming from the spread of the coronavirus which threatens to derail global economic growth and push oil demand lower, and a supply shock, triggered by the expected increase in output as Russia and Saudi Arabia engage in a price war. The energy stocks, as measured by the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE), have tumbled by 60% this year, and I think the knife is still falling.

Economic activity and oil demand dropped in China after the country implemented a strict lockdown to contain the epidemic. Some, including Italy, have enacted a quarantine. Several countries, ranging from Argentina to Saudi Arabia, to Egypt, have closed their borders. The US has banned the entry of foreign nationals from dozens of countries and has closed its northern border with Canada for non-essential traffic. California, the world's fifth-largest economy, as well as New York recently went into lockdown. As the virus spreads to other parts of the world, more countries will enact strict travel bans to contain the growing outbreak of COVID-19. The resulting dip in economic activity can hurt oil demand and trigger a global recession.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and its OPEC allies are planning to ramp up supplies as it escalates the price war with Russia and captures additional market share. Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), the kingdom's flagship oil producer, plans to lift its oil exports to a record of more than 10 million bpd in a couple of months. Saudi Aramco also plans to increase its production capacity by a million bpd. We could witness a surge in OPEC supplies in the short term which may push oil prices lower.

Previously, several shale oil producers, including Pioneer Natural Resources, were planning for a $50 to $55 a barrel oil price environment, which seemed like a reasonable assumption at the start of the year when WTI was trading near $60 a barrel. But now, several analysts and industry experts have slashed their oil price forecasts. The US Energy Information Administration expects WTI to average just $38.19 per barrel. The shale oil drillers will also reduce their oil price assumptions and will likely release new spending plans as they prepare for a much lower oil price environment. Pioneer Natural Resources has already provided an update.

Pioneer Natural Resources originally planned to spend a total capital of $3.15 billion to $3.45 billion in 2020, up from $3 billion in 2019. But now, it expects to cut spending by 40% from last year to a range of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion. This includes upstream capital of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion and water infrastructure spending of $100 million. The company has now slashed its oil price assumption to just $30-$35 a barrel for the future.

Pioneer Natural Resources will significantly reduce drilling activity. The company plans to cut its rig count in half from 22 units currently operating to 11 rigs in the next two months. Pioneer Natural Resources' original plan was to operate 23 to 24 rigs in 2020. It will also drop completion crews from six to two-to-three crews in the same period. This will enable the company to produce 211,000 barrels of oil per day from the Permian Basin in 2020, down from its previous estimate of 244,500 bpd, but in-line with last year's Permian Basin oil production of 211,000 bpd. The company hasn't released its total production outlook yet but I am expecting an increase in focus on drilling in the oil-rich regions, which could lead to a drop in natural gas and NGL volumes. As a result, the company's total output on an oil-equivalent basis might decline from around 341,000 boe per day produced last year from the Permian Basin.

The company's updated guidance shows that it has shifted into maintenance mode and abandoned production growth plans. I think this is a bold move from the company which has been one of the fastest-growing shale oil drillers among large-cap operators. It has been one of the few companies that managed to grow its production by double digits while delivering free cash flows. For the fourth quarter, for instance, the company reported a 20.3% increase in total output and a 13.6% increase in oil production from the Permian Basin on a year-over-year basis while generating $385 million of free cash flows. But I believe the company has made a sensible decision to drastically cut CapEx and keep production flat, considering the markets likely won't reward production growth with oil trading in the $20s a barrel. Besides, this will allow the company to concentrate on preserving cash flows during this difficult period, which, in my view, can please Mr. Market.

Even as it switches to maintenance mode, Pioneer Natural Resources can still generate free cash flows if oil prices average $35 a barrel through the remainder of the year. At this price, Pioneer Natural Resources can generate $2.3 billion of cash flow from operations, which can easily fund all of the capital expenditures, allowing the company to end the year with free cash flows of $400 million to $600 million. This cash can then be used to fund the dividends of $365.2 million. The remaining excess cash will shore up the company's balance sheet.

This shows that Pioneer Natural Resources can continue generating strong levels of cash flows even at $35 WTI. The company will receive a lot of support from its crude oil hedges that have minimized its exposure to the plunge in oil prices. Its crude oil derivative positions cover around 90% of its expected production for this year. Moreover, the company has also increased its hedge coverage for 2021 to 94,000 bpd of oil volumes - that's equivalent to 44% of this year's estimated production.

That being said, Pioneer Natural Resources could be forced to announce additional spending cuts if oil continues to trade in the $20s a barrel range for an extended period. In this case, I expect the company to prioritize cash flow protection over keeping production flat. The company might further scale back drilling activity and remove even more rigs which could lead to a drop in oil production from the Permian Basin. However, the company might still find it difficult to generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditures and dividends.

Pioneer Natural Resources also benefits from having a rock-solid balance sheet, which means the company can withstand this difficult period. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company carried a total debt of just $2.29 billion which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.9% - the lowest among all large-to-mid-cap independent oil producers. It also has robust liquidity of $2.1 billion consisting of $631 million of cash reserves and $1.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility. If the company faces a cash flow shortfall, then it can use its cash reserves or draw on its revolver to fulfill its funding requirements.

In the long run, the oil prices will recover, particularly if Saudi Arabia and Russia end the oil price war and come back to the negotiation table. Moreover, if we get a health solution that helps in containing or treating the coronavirus, then that might also help push prices higher. The improvement in oil prices will give a boost to Pioneer Natural Resources' earnings and cash flows. But until that happens, the shale oil producer can hunker down and wait for the storm to clear. The company's shares have fallen by 62% this year and may head lower if oil comes under additional pressure in the coming weeks. Although I think investors should play defense during these difficult times and stay on the sidelines, Pioneer Natural Resources is a high-quality stock which should be closely followed. In my opinion, investors should consider opening small positions in Pioneer Natural Resources stock on further weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.