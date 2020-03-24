Yuexiu Property: Contracted Sales Target Below Expectations

Yuexiu Property is in the spotlight because of its exposure to Wuhan, as the Central China region accounted for approximately 11.7% of the company's salable resources for FY2020.

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCPK:YUEXF) (OTC:GUAZY) [123:HK]. Yuexiu Property's FY2020 contracted sales target of RMB80.2 billion was below expectations, implying only a +11% YoY growth this year versus a +24.8% YoY growth for FY2019. Yuexiu Property's exposure to Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak is also noteworthy, with the Central China region accounting for approximately 11.7% of the company's salable resources for FY2020.

This is an update of my initiation article on Yuexiu Property published on August 23, 2019. Yuexiu Property's share price has fallen by close to -30% from HK$1.79 as of August 21, 2019, to HK$1.26 as of March 23, 2020, since my initiation. Yuexiu Property, currently, trades at 4.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E versus its historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 7.6 times and 7.5 times respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at 0.43 times P/B, which represents a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.49 times and 0.59 times respectively. Yuexiu Property offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 8.1% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 8.7%.

Yuexiu Property's share price decline and P/E multiple de-rating in the past seven months is fair, considering significantly lower expectations of contracted sales growth for FY2020, which justifies my "Neutral" rating on the stock.

Readers are advised to trade in Yuexiu Property shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 123:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3 million and market capitalization is above $2.5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Exposure To Wuhan In The Spotlight

Yuexiu Property is in the spotlight because of its exposure to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. The Central China region accounted for approximately 11.7% of the company's salable resources for its residential property development business in FY2020 amounting to RMB146.1 billion. In Yuexiu Property's FY2019 financial results announcement, the company highlighted that "key cities for sales within Central China Region were Wuhan and Xiangyang" in FY2019. At the company's FY2019 earnings call (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) on March 10, 2020, Yuexiu Property disclosed that Hubei represented approximately 10% of its salable resources for FY2020; Wuhan is the capital city of Hubei province.

Apart from residential development projects, Yuexiu Property also has exposure to Wuhan in the property investment segment. The company's Wuhan International Financial City represented 15.7% of its property investment portfolio in terms of Gross Floor Area or GFA. In addition, Yuexiu Property has a 38.1% equity interest in Hong Kong-listed real estate investment trust, Yuexiu REIT [405:HK], and Yuexiu REIT also owns an investment property in Wuhan, referred to as Wuhan Fortune Center.

There has been mixed news regarding the coronavirus situation in Wuhan and China as a whole in the past few days. March 20, 2020, marked the first day where there were no new confirmed cases of local infections in China. On March 23, 2020, The Guardian reported that Wuhan has "begun to loosen its two-month lockdown on citizens". Residents are now allowed to leave their homes and return to work if they were healthy, and trains were running again in Wuhan.

On the flip side, a South China Morning Post article published on March 22, 2020, highlighted that challenges remain.

FY2020 Contracted Sales Target Below Expectations

Yuexiu Property performed well in FY2019, with contracted sales of RMB72.1 billion representing 106% of its full-year FY2019 target of RMB68 billion and a +24.8% YoY growth. Looking ahead, Yuexiu Property has set a contracted sales target of RMB80.2 billion for FY2020, implying a +11% YoY growth. This is clearly below expectations, and the modest target could have been influenced by the company's lackluster contracted sales in the first two months of FY2020.

Yuexiu Property's contracted sales for the first two months of FY2020 were RMB4,266 million, which was equivalent to a -39% YoY drop. The company has underperformed its peers, based on year-to-date contracted sales. The average contracted year-to-date sales decline for 25 Hong Kong-listed small- and mid-sized Mainland China property developers which I tracked, was a much smaller -28%. Also, Yuexiu Property's year-to-date contracted sales only represented 5.3% of the company's FY2020 full-year target, notwithstanding the fact that January and February are considered as the lull period for home purchases in China.

Diversified Land Banking Channels

Yuexiu Property spent approximately RMB15.9 billion in FY2019 to acquire 27 new land parcels in eleven Chinese cities with a total GFA of approximately 7.1 million sq m. The company has diversified land banking channels, in addition to the more conventional sources of new land bank such as participating in public land auctions.

Notably, close to a fifth of Yuexiu Property's new land parcels acquired last year was sourced from projects that involved collaborations with state-owned enterprises in the area of urban redevelopment. In the company's FY2019 results announcement, Yuexiu Property noted that "redevelopment of the old villages is a new channel for the Group to obtain land resources." This is a positive for Yuexiu Property, as urban redevelopment projects are a cheaper source of new land bank compared with public land auctions or mergers & acquisitions.

Another key land banking channel for Yuexiu Property is the "Rail Plus Property" development model (property development projects located at new metro or rail stations), for which the company has an edge over its peers. Guangzhou Metro Group, builder and operator of urban rail transit systems in Guangzhou, acquired a 19.9% equity interest in Yuexiu Property's to become the company's second-largest shareholder in February 2019. With the backing of Guangzhou Metro Group, Yuexiu Property has managed to source significant new land bank as part of "Rail Plus Property" development projects in the past year. "Rail Plus Property" development project contributed 3.15 million sq m or 13.2% of the company's total land bank as of the end of last year.

As of end-FY2019, Yuexiu Property had a total land bank of 23.87 million sq m spread across 19 Chinese cities, which the company highlighted in its FY2019 results announcement is "sufficient for development in the next three to five years." Going forward, the company has guided at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 10, 2020, that it expects to spend approximately RMB30 million on new land bank acquisitions this year, which would represent a +89% YoY increase from FY2019.

Manageable Credit Risks

Yuexiu Property's net gearing was 74.0% as of end-FY2019, representing an increase from net gearing ratios of 63.4% and 61.2% as of end-1H2019 and end-FY2018 respectively. But Yuexiu Property's financial leverage is still slightly below industry average. Based on a list of 25 Hong Kong-listed small- and mid-sized Mainland China property developers which I tracked, the mean net gearing of these companies was above 90%.

Furthermore, Yuexiu Property's funding cost also remains reasonable. The company's average interest rate for its borrowings was 4.93% for FY2019, while the funding costs for Mainland China property developers on average are in the 5-6% range.

Refinancing risks and foreign currency risks are also limited. Only 10% of Yuexiu Property's debt matures within the next one year and 70% of the company's debt is denominated in RMB, with the remaining 30% of debt denominated in USD or HKD.

Valuation

Yuexiu Property trades at 4.7 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 4.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$1.26 as of March 23, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 7.6 times and 7.5 times respectively. Yuexiu Property has traded as low at 1.4 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 2.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Yuexiu Property is also valued by the market at 0.43 times P/B versus its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.49 times and 0.59 times respectively. The stock's historical trough P/B multiple during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis was 0.19 times.

Yuexiu Property offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 8.1% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 8.7%. The company declared a final dividend per share of HK$0.049, which brings full-year FY2019 dividends per share to HK$0.102. This implies a +10% YoY increase in absolute terms vis-a-vis FY2018 and a dividend payout ratio of 40%. Yuexiu Property has historically maintained its dividend payout ratio in the 35%-40% range.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Yuexiu Property include lower-than-expected contracted sales and slower-than-expected construction progress due to the current coronavirus outbreak and a reduction in the company's dividend payout ratio in the future.

