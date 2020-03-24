Twitter: Why I Believe It's Undervalued

Twitter's ability to monetize its users is vastly superior to its peers.

Twitter's business is stronger right now than it has been for a while.

Investment Thesis

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has not been a 'sexy' investment for a long time. Yet, not only does it have a strong niche, its mDAUs are increasing once more. Further, it makes strong free cash flows. Also, best of all, it's cheaply valued. Here's why I'm bullish its prospects:

Sentiment Negative Everywhere

However long the night, the dawn will break. - African proverb

The news flow from the coronavirus outbreak has to be around 95% negative and approximately 5% positive (the positive has been rounded up).

For small-cap stocks, any investor in small-cap stocks has seen their gains turn to losses. In fact, the way I see it, any investor invested in small-cap stocks since 2014, or the past six years, is now holding a loss.

Does this make any sense? Does these businesses' intrinsic value truly become worth less today than over the past six years? I fail to see how. Many businesses are making significantly stronger revenues and cash flows.

Where's the absolute truth: the outlook for businesses right now is horrible, and investors' enthusiasm for stocks is finally low once again. It has taken a long time, but we are now finally seeing investor capitulation.

For a deep value investor, this feels like a breath of fresh air. When investors were clamoring for so long, and so loudly, for the likes of Square (NYSE:SQ) and others, the graph below reminds us why we bother to work so hard.

Data by YCharts

Investors that follow these stocks will note that I've simply looked back twelve months. I could have picked even worse points to heighten the discrepancy.

Victory Lap?

Of course, not! Only a fool would be happy to be holding a portfolio of losses. However, here are a few reminders:

1) For Twitter to return from negative 25% to breakeven, it only requires the stock to return 35%.

2) For Square to return back to breakeven, that stock has to return 89%.

3) Twitter's valuation is now in the bargain basement. Can I say the same about Square? I can't.

Valuations Matter Once Again

Investing is a very personal endeavor. But what I believe matters most is the company's:

1) competitive advantage 2) strong free cash flow 3) A low valuation.

I believe (although I've been wrong many times before) that Twitter has all three aspects working in its favor:

1) Continuing to increase its user reach. These were the figures in Q4 2019.

The latest figures (yesterday) show monetizable DAU ('mDAU'), with quarter-to-date average total mDAU reaching approximately 164 million, up 23% from 134 million in Q1 2019 and up 8% from 152 million in Q4 2019.

Thus, with more users, continuing to migrate to Twitter once again, Twitter is evidently doing something correct. Even if right now, advertisers are pulling their ad-spend on the face of uncertainty, it clearly shows that Twitter's ability to reach a huge and targeted audience in real-time works well.

2) Twitter's ability to monetize its users is demonstrated by the fact that, in 2019, its free cash flow reached $760 million. Whereas many social media platforms, such as Pinterest (PINS) and Snap (SNAP) are heavy on rhetoric and light on cash, Twitter continues to generate strong free cash flows.

Amidst this downturn, it appears fairly clear that investors are valuing free cash flow higher than they value narrative:

Data by YCharts

The graph shows how the past three months have seen the peers' share perform (on the back of the coronavirus outbreak)

3) Twitter's cash flows from operations (before capital expenditure to build out a new data center) are trading for approximately 15x. However, we know that Twitter is still growing. And I believe that, if it can continue to grow its top line, its large scale will afford its business model very attractive operating leverage. Without any heroics, it's entirely reasonable that Twitter's cash flows from operations will be 50% higher over the coming three years, approximately $2 billion. At that point, this stock would not be trading for just an $18 billion market cap.

However, amidst investors' doom and gloom sentiment, presently, no investor is capable of thinking out further than the end of the week.

Investment Risk

You wouldn't be reading about me being bullish a stock if there wasn't something wrong with that stock (if you ever do, please stop reading my work).

Twitter has a myriad of problems. Firstly, the obvious, CEO Jack Dorsey has his mind in too many enterprises. However, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Sir Richard Branson have also had their minds split into more than one enterprise at one time. So, I do not believe this is as important as many weight it, but it could still have some conflict of interest.

The problems Twitter has had in growing its revenues have been causing it trouble before coronavirus became an issue. Last year, it was a bug that impacted its revenues; the year before, it was something else. There's no guarantee that this time it's different.

The Bottom Line

Investors today are obsessive with news flow about coronavirus. They are not able to think longer than the end of the week. But businesses such as Twitter will still be here after this outbreak has been dealt with.

Why You Should Join My Marketplace? Even though Twitter is terrific, evidence shows it's difficult to beat the S&P500 by investing in widely followed richly-priced popular names. Meanwhile, by being investing in small, free cash flow generating companies, your chances of outperforming improve. Are You Pressed For Time? I do the hard work of finding a select group of value stocks that grow your savings. Invest by avoiding losers.

Honest service aimed at novice and professional investors.

Strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.