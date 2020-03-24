Revisiting The Signals That Forecasted Every Recent Decline, In Search Of Early Recovery Indicators

Frequently asked questions are addressed and consolidated into this single reference to help members with our future Momentum Gauge bull or bear trading events.

This article expands on the prior forecast articles and addresses reliability, methods, and key values to look for in our next early recovery signal.

The inverse ETF positions purchased from the signal on Feb. 24th have returned the following gains through March 23rd: FNGD +66.6%, SPXU +110.3%, ERY +381.3%, FAZ +149.5%, UVXY +344.9%.

This article highlights the signals that have forecasted every major market decline since the VIX volatility event called "Volmageddon" at the start of 2018.

Members of my service were alerted on Feb. 24th of a negative Momentum Gauge signal that once again forecasted the correction ahead of another major downturn.

Introduction

The purpose of this new Momentum Gauge article is to build on the prior signal event articles with more explanations on how to benefit from one of the most popular features of Value & Momentum Breakouts. As more data points are collected, more insights are gained. This article serves to answer two key questions that are most frequently asked:

1) What is the best/earliest indicator of a market topping signal using the Momentum Gauges?

2) What is the best/earliest indicator of a market bottom signal using the Momentum Gauges?

Other important questions will be answered along the way.

The Negative Signals in Advance of Major Downturns

Starting with the negative Momentum Gauge signals, I will look closely at the Feb 24th breakdown signal labeled as Signal 7 on the chart below. From this 7th event we can expand on the analysis of what the best and earliest downturn signals may look like with the data gathered so far.

Signal 7 - Monday Feb 24th

The Momentum Gauges closed Friday, February 21st at 61 Positive and 40 Negative. The high negative value of 40 signals our highest probability of a pending change in signal based on prior data. My notification article to members and communication in our live chat room, signaled that we could act early on the negative signal or wait for more confirmation with a crossover of the positive signal in the daily and weekly Momentum Gauge charts.

That confirming crossover signal happened the very next trading day on Monday, February 24th as shown in the table above (Negative 67 and Positive 38) and more clearly in the charts below. This timing happened to have two intervening weekend days without data inputs, but we had the opportunity based on historical patterns to either move when the Negative Momentum Gauge levels reached 40 or wait for further confirmation. All of this occurred well in advance of the -33.47% declines from February 25th through March 23rd.

Chart 1. Close of Friday, February 21st 2020

The blue highlighted area represents the early signal area where both the Positive/Negative Momentum Gauge values are nearly equal and are in the process of shifting to a new direction. The chart below confirms the crossover signal at the close on Monday, February 24th where the Momentum Gauges followed through with the negative signal above 40 on the prior trading day. However, rather than -3% market declines in the S&P 500 like the January signal, we headed straight into the current -33.47% decline through March 23rd still without a positive signal.

Chart 2. Close of Monday, February 24th, 2020

Through Monday, March 23rd the Momentum Gauges reached the highest ever recorded level of Negative 254 at the same time that the S&P 500 has declined an incredible -33.47% since Feb. 25th.

The negative Momentum Gauge signal is the timing signal to go into bearish inverse or leveraged inverse funds. A positive signal would indicate a change to more than a dozen choices of bullish fund combinations on the ETF trading page for members.

ETF/ETN Description Return (Feb. 25- March 23) (UVXY) 1.5x VIX volatility +344.9% (ERY) 3x Bear Energy +381.3% (SPXU) 3x Bear S&P 500 +110.3% (SQQQ) 3x Bear Nasdaq +51.9% (FNGD) 3x Bear FANG+ Index +66.6% (TZA) 3x Bear Small Cap +169.6% (LABD) 3x Bear Biotech +74.96% (FAZ) 3x Bear Financial +149.50% (DRIP) 3x Bear Oil +179.29% (DWSH) Dorsey Wright Short Fund +65.46% (EDZ) 3x Bear Emerging Markets +83.86%

Frequently asked questions:

Question 1: Can you trade earlier on the signals before the Positive/Negative lines cross?

Definitely. As more signal events occur, we will use the additional data to enhance our early signals for greater potential gains. For example, on the chart below, the earliest Negative values that were not false positives ahead of a market direction change are shown below.

Negative Momentum Gauge bottom signal chart

Based on our most recent event data of the negative signals, there is an 80% chance of a strong market correction event when the Negative value goes above 39.

Positive Momentum Gauge bottom signal chart

Similarly on the positive signals, there is a 75% chance of a strong market breakout event when the Positive value goes above 35. Currently, however, the positive Momentum Gauge values have remained in single digits and frequently reached zero since February 27th. In all the recent positive events, we did not see a recovery start until the positive value moved up to 20 from a lower value.

So the answer to Question 1 for the very earliest negative signal is a daily move up to 14, but the best probability move is above Negative 39. For the earliest possible positive signal, it is a daily move up to 20, but the best probability move is above Positive 35. As we acquire more data points, this early signal/best signal will be further enhanced.

In prior events, including the recovery from the 2018 correction, we watched the S&P 500 make significant rallies before there was full crossover signal confirmation. From the day after the peak negative value of 125 on Dec. 21, 2018 to the daily confirmation signal on 4 January, the S&P 500 gained approximately +7.6%. For some that may be a lot of missed opportunity. It would be possible now to call an earlier signal and reduce some of the missed opportunity by increasing the chance of a false positive signal based on the additional information we have now. However, even with a late start or higher confirmation on the crossover signal, the S&P 500 went on to gain over 16.3% from the January 4th signal and much higher returns for the leveraged bull ETF/ETN funds.

Positive/Negative Momentum Gauge peak signal chart

The other approach to answering the same question looks at the peaks of the highest Positive/Negative signals to identify the earliest possible Negative/Positive changes in signal. This approach is promising for additional confirmation and early detection; however, there are many false positives and the peak values vary greatly. Until recently the positive values had much higher average peak levels. There is not a lot to be drawn from this approach except to notice many events had fairly symmetrical patterns from the peak to the bottoms that led to many confirmations of a change in direction.

Question 2: Is it better to follow the Daily Momentum Gauges or Weekly Momentum Gauges?

Better is a qualitative judgement. Do you want a more reliable signal or an earlier signal with higher risk and reward? Typically, if you wait for the Weekly Momentum Gauge to confirm a crossover signal, it will take several more additional trading days to confirm. However, the signals have delivered 100% accuracy in every weekly time period without any false positives.

Question 3: What are the Momentum Gauges?

The Momentum Gauges are a trademark pending name that I gave to the popular construction of market gauges for timing market movements. The idea was encouraged by members as a side benefit from my doctoral research that quantified the total number of positively accelerating breakout stocks (Positive Momentum) with the total number of negative accelerating breakdown stocks (Negative Momentum) into two gauges as shown below.

The gauges are not really of market momentum, but of the two opposite outlying segments from my research of the most negative and positive stock characteristics most common to large price changes. Over time we found a very high correlation between the values of the gauges and the market's performance.

As I describe in my summary article called A Primer On Quick-Pick Momentum Accelerators, the stock segments that make up the Momentum Gauges are Segments 2 (Negative Acceleration) and Segment 6 (Positive Acceleration). They are selection stock models not based on momentum, but on multiple discriminant analysis [MDA] of more than 50 variables tested over the past 5 years that include fundamental, technical, and behavioral finance variables.

Question 4: How are the stocks selected across all three US exchanges for use in the Momentum Gauges?

Unlike the Weekly MDA breakout stocks that are drawn exclusively from Segment 6 and have many additional parameters added (to set minimums of price levels, average volume, market capitalization and other thresholds for improved investing), these Momentum Gauge selections segment every stock across all the exchanges with the priority on Segment 2 and Segment 6.

The sorting methodology is detailed in a brief excerpt from my doctoral defense slides available exclusively to members that explains some of the steps for categorizing stocks and sectors by these key performance characteristics.

Question 5: How far back have you tested the Momentum Gauges to see if they work?

A team of Ph.D's tested elements of my research back 20 years using the CRSP financial database on a quarterly basis. The findings helped me enhance the use of certain variables and methods used today, but the research did not apply daily backtesting of the current model. It is extremely difficult to go back in time and recreate the relative conditions of all the stocks across the US exchanges into the MDA segmentation on a daily basis. While it certainly may be possible to conduct such complicated backtesting, it is beyond my time and resources to construct daily backtesting of this model prior to my research sample results in 2015. Public data for this model is available to subscribers back to 2017 in different monthly, weekly, daily time periods as the data was acquired in live forward testing.

Conclusion

The Momentum Gauges are part of an active research project that has delivered highly profitable results to more than 10,000 subscribers and active followers of the Value & Momentum Breakout service. These signals have become the most popular feature of my service for profiting in both good and bad market conditions. I look forward to improving and enhancing the signals as we gather more data over many more weeks and years.

While the current default signal is set to the daily crossover value of the positive/negative momentum gauge at the close of a trading day, all intraday short-term signals will always be sent by email and via live chat room alerts to members of my service for the best and earliest possible signals!

All the very best to you!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERY, FAZ, FNGD, SPXU, SPXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.