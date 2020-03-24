EPR Properties, Wrecked By COVID-19, Is A Strong Buy

EPR Properties (EPR) has been one of the highest-profile casualties of the Covid-19 induced stock market crash of 2020.

Data by YCharts

The current price of $16.55 per common share represents a near 80% decline from an $80.75 fifty-two week high. This represents the most significant destruction of shareholder value in EPR's existence as a public entity. Against this backdrop, one would not be remiss in concluding that the end for EPR is nigh.

After all, why else would a stock fall so much so quickly? With no end seemingly in sight for the value destruction, an assessment of EPR's balance sheet against the most realistic outcome for the next few months is necessary.

Flattening The Curve

Source

Flattening the curve stands at the core of the Government's response to the virus. This means to limit human contact to the bare minimum by shutting down all but non-essential businesses.

Source

This presents an existential threat for a company that derives the bulk of its revenue from its entertainment and recreational tenants. Hence, EPR could have to defer up to 100% of its rent for at least 3 months. This would be a prudent move by management as it would prevent highly leveraged tenants like AMC Theatres (AMC) from going bankrupt. Indeed, the severity of the situation cannot be overstated.

‘We Don’t Have a Penny of Revenue Coming In’

Adam Aron, AMC Theatres CEO

An already unprecedented level of government intervention into the economy is planned. While currently pending due to political disagreements, this will see $500 billion in loans and loan guarantees extended to industries affected by the virus. It will create a hedge against the collapse in EPR's tenant base.

Further, at such uncertain times, the quality of a company's balance sheet becomes the foundation and arbiter for long term value creation. Quality in this context is defined as a conservative level of liabilities versus assets and a strong cash balance.

Data by YCharts

As at the end of Q4 2019, EPR held long-term debt of $3.12 billion versus real estate assets of $5.47 billion. This places the loan-to-value ratio at 57%. With $528 million in cash on hand, EPR's balance sheet is at a relatively conservative state and would likely be able to weather a crisis lasting up until the end of summer.

The collapse in EPR's stock price has now meant a material divergence between the company's tangible book value of $2.96 billion and the current market capitalization of $1.34 billion. Hence, shares are currently trading at a 55% discount to book value. To put it simply, buying EPR now would amount to acquiring an asset at 45 cents on the dollar. Of course, this becomes irrelevant the moment book value starts to fall. Any such fall will be mitigated by the planned government intervention. Further, even with a 20% decline in asset value in the onset of a recession, there is still a sufficient margin of safety.

The yield of 25% also presents an opportunity for EPR to trim its dividend payout, using this extra liquidity with any such government loans to significantly stem any bankruptcies that could arise. Thus, prospective shareholders lured by the dividend yield should be cognizant of a future cut. However, the company has more than enough cash to maintain its dividend at the current level for the next financial year.

The Closing Credits

The collapse of EPR Properties is only justifiable with a narrative permeated by the bankruptcy of the bulk of its sources of revenue. This is the most logical surface-level conclusion against the unprecedented disruption COVID-19 has brought to personal lives and businesses.

To minimize deaths, cities have resorted to stringent social distancing rules or totally shut themselves down. These drastic measures aim to reduce human contact, and thus slow the transmission of the virus to a level where the local healthcare system is not overwhelmed. This has created a new dystopian zeitgeist, where a company that describes its properties as making up "the social infrastructure of society" becomes toxic. Suddenly, the innate human need for a social connection has become a villain, and companies that facilitate any such connection rendered henchmen. This once-in-a-century crisis has effectively usurped the old world order.

But it is temporary. This dark period in human history will eventually give way, not by its own accord but by human ingenuity and sacrifice. How long will this realignment take? Not entirely sure. But painting a long position on EPR as a bet only braved by unhinged high-yield junkies is misplaced. A bet on EPR gives exposure to the inherent human desire to recover.

The stock could very well drop further as the scale and severity of the crisis grow. But prudent investors should think beyond the next few weeks and quarters. A year from now, perhaps two, maybe three, this zeitgeist will shift to what it once was. And social bonds, long restricted to webcams and text messages, will once again by nurtured by our physical reality and the properties that sit within EPR's portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.