Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Moving On From Diabetes And Pivoting Toward Clinical Candidates

Clinical programs in NET, BTC, and pain do have real value today for Lexicon, but significant debt maturities in 2021 and 2022 leave no margin of error.

While I’m sure die-hards will claim that Lexicon Pharmaceutical’s (LXRX) sotagliflozin still has a future, the company’s recent announcement that it would shut down the SCORED and SOLOIST long-term studies and indefinitely postpone an NDA filing due to an inability to find a partner, after getting its second appeal to the FDA on the Type 1 indication rejected, essentially brings that program to a close.

Theoretically Lexicon could still find a partner for this drug, but the reality is that it’s done as a meaningful contributor to the story. Still, the company’s cupboard is not entirely bare; management has reported encouraging retrospective efficacy for Xermelo in neuroendocrine tumors (or NET), will be reporting initial efficacy data for Xermelo in biliary tract cancer (or BTC) later this year, and will be starting a Phase II proof of concept study in diabetic peripheral neuropathy later this year.

The loss of sotagliflozin is meaningful, but the clinical potential of Xermelo and the pain drug LX9211 can support a fair value above today’s price. Investors should note, though, that these are high-risk opportunities and the company’s balance sheet/funding situation is far from ideal.

Sotagliflozin Is Effectively Done

With Lexicon unable to deliver clinical results that showed meaningful differentiation for sotagliflozin versus other SGLT-2 drugs (sota is technically a dual SGLT-1/SGLT-2 inhibitor), management has been unable to secure a new partner to pick up the program that Sanofi (SNY) abandoned in 2019.

Management had previously warned that it did not have the resources to complete the required long-term outcome studies (SCORED and SOLOIST) for the Type 2 diabetes indication, nor to launch the drug for T2D on its own. With no success in finding a new partner, and the Covid-19 outbreak likely adding further complications, management recently announced it was shutting down the SCORED and SOLOIST studies early and would not be filing an NDA for the Type 2 diabetes indication as previously guided.

Whether or not the T2D sota program could be quickly reactivated after securing a partner is uncertain in my view. Management claimed they have accumulated enough data from the SOLOIST and SCORED trials to support the filing and approval, but I’m skeptical. These long-term studies were not necessarily gating factors to an NDA submission and approval, but would have to be completed after an approval, and the FDA tends to be very finicky and uncompromising when it comes to safety studies for T2D medications.

Lexicon also reported additional bad news on the Type 1 diabetes indication, with the FDA rejecting the company’s second appeal of the rejection of the drug for Type 1 diabetes. Management has continued to refuse to discuss the FDA’s concerns in detail, but my assumption has been (and remains) that the FDA wants to see a new trial that uses the company’s proposed risk mitigation strategies for diabetic ketoacidosis (or DKA) before reconsidering the drug.

As the company doesn’t have the resources for such a study today, it looks like sota is effectively dead as a drug for T1D in the U.S. for the time being. I would note, though, that Lexicon’s experience is not unique – the FDA rejected both AstraZeneca’s (AZN) and Lilly’s (LLY) applications for T1D labeling for their established SGLT-2 drugs, with Lilly having tried a submission of a lower-dose form that had demonstrated lower levels of DKA in a clinical trial.

Turning Back To The Pipeline

With sota effectively done, at least in my view, Lexicon’s future rests on its sales of approved drug Xermelo in treating severe diarrhea caused by carcinoid syndrome, as well as clinical programs in NET, BTC, and pain.

Xermelo’s potential in carcinoid-related diarrhea still looks relatively limited. Fourth quarter sales did improve about 15%, and management guided to mid-teens growth for 2020, but the company has struggled to identify patients who can both stay on the drug (it doesn’t work for everyone) and pay for the drug.

The clinical programs for Xermelo could be more promising, though. A retrospective study of patients with NETs taking Xermelo showed meaningful improvements in tumors – patients saw a 0.6cm average reduction in tumor size, with a median time to tumor progression of almost 40 months and a median progression-free survival of almost 24 months. Retrospective studies are always tricky, but that leads me to believe that there is realistic potential in the NET indication.

The potential in BTC is more speculative – the company will be complete Phase II enrollment in the first half of this year, with top-line progression-free survival data on the first cohort in the fourth quarter of the year. While the overall opportunity in BTC is not huge (likely around $250 million to $500 million), that level of revenue would still be meaningful to Lexicon.

Lexicon’s Phase I study of LX9211 in pain was fine from a safety perspective and showed some encouraging PK data. With that, the company is moving into a Phase II proof-of-concept study in diabetic peripheral neuropathy this year. It sounds as though the study will take longer to enroll than I’d previously expected, though, so data isn’t likely until late in 2021 (if not later). An effective non-opioid pain drug would have meaningful potential, but this is a field littered with failure, so I wouldn’t get my hopes up too high before real data.

The Outlook

With Lexicon no longer supporting the expensive SOLOIST and SCORED studies, the company should have sufficient cash to see whether there’s real potential for Xermelo in NET and BTC and LX9211 in pain. Further capital raises will be needed to get those drugs to the market, but positive clinical data could give the company better footing from which to raise funds.

Even with significantly reduced peak sales expectations, I believe the carcinoid diarrhea indication of Xermelo is still worth more than a $1/share. I likewise believe that the NET and BTC indications combined could be worth close to $2/share, with that retrospective study in NET offering some encouragement on the efficacy side and slightly boosting my estimated odds of success. While LX9211 in pain could be worth a lot to Lexicon, the low odds of approval at this point do limit the per-share value to less than $1.

Offsetting those values is a significant debt position. Lexicon has close to $250 million in gross debt, with $87.5 million of convertible debt maturing in 2021 and $150 million of term debt maturing in 2022. Lexicon’s share price is well below the conversion price, and managing this debt is going to be a looming challenge. At a minimum, I would expect management to drive to leverage any positive clinical data from upcoming Xermelo and LX9211 studies to raise some cash.

The Bottom Line

Absent meaningful clinical data, a range of $2 to $3 seems about right for Lexicon shares. There’s certainly upside from the clinical programs, but that upside is partly offset by the fundamentally unfavorable odds that accompany drug development and the significant debt/funding challenges. Some may also want to include residual or “option” value for sota, but I no longer believe that is material. As is, I struggle to call Lexicon more than a speculative option and I am likely to exit my tiny residual position in the shares.

