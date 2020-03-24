MeiraGTx: An Exciting Gene Therapy Pick In March 2020

Today, we will see why MeiraGTx (MGTX) is an enticing gene therapy pick in March 2020.

Company overview

MeiraGTx is a vertically-integrated, clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing novel and cost-effective treatments for diseases with significant unmet demand. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York, the company went public in 2018.

The company's diversified gene therapy pipeline comprises of six ongoing clinical programs across indications of inherited retinal diseases, diseases of salivary glands, and PD (Parkinson's disease). The company has developed next-generation gene therapy which works on riboswitch-based gene regulation. This involves developing gene therapy treatments that can be turned on and off through another small molecule therapy.

How does MeiraGTx's gene therapy technology work?

MeiraGTx is developing multiple investigational gene therapies comprising of delivery vehicles that insert genes required for encoding certain therapeutic proteins in the body. The delivery vehicle is termed as the vector. The outer viral protein shell of the vector that is enclosing the gene and is also responsible for binding to the cell surface, thereby allowing the gene to enter the cell, is called a capsid. Finally, the promoter is the sequence of DNA in the gene responsible for its expression.

In cases when diseases are caused due to mutations in a single gene of the patient's genome, the vector delivers a normal copy of the gene for encoding the normal proteins to the cells with a defective gene. However, certain gene therapies also add new genes to cells to change their behavior and function.

MeiraGTx is using AAV (adeno-associated virus) as a vector in its investigational gene therapies. AAV presents less possibility of immune reaction, lack of pathogenicity, and limited ability to integrate into the genome of the target cell, thereby reducing the potential for the induction of cancer. The company has been designing various types of capsids and promoters to control the efficacy and expression of these gene therapies.

MeiraGTx next-generation gene regulation platform works by using RNA shape to regulate gene expression.

The company uses different RNA shapes to regulate different transgenes with different small molecules. Here, small molecules to bind to aptamers. This transfers the switching ability of RNA into the company's riboswitch. The company thus has the capability to switch genes on and off in the body to deliver a biologic or therapeutic drug as per requirement.

The switch allows for gene regulation through specific promoters, to ensure high levels or appropriate levels of gene expression. The riboswitch technology ensures control over both promoters as well as small molecule regulation.

There is a huge unmet demand in PD indication

PD is a progressive neurodegenerative disease caused due to lack of the central neurotransmitter, dopamine in the brain. Currently, there are about 1 million PD patients in the U.S., while the global prevalence of the disease is 6 million. The disease presents itself initially as unilateral one-sided tremors, slowness in movements, stiffness, rigidity, and bradykinesia. Later, patients suffer from postural problems, instability, falling, and gait problems. The complications keep on mounting over time. The onset of PD is usually witnessed in older age, although some can even start suffering from the condition in their 40s.

The annual U.S. cost of burden of the disease is close to $52 billion, of which $25.4 billion are direct medical costs.

The first-line treatment is dopamine replacement therapy like levodopa. This medicine is known to work well in the initial years of treatment. However, as PD progresses over the years from mild to moderate and advanced, patients start suffering from cognitive impairments as well as speech and swallowing problems in addition to motor problems. The patients now require higher doses of levodopa as well as more frequent dosing to keep the symptoms under control. Patients may also be required to be put on dopamine agonists to reduce the PD symptoms. Subsequently, patients may also require enzyme inhibitors to replace the depleted dopamine and treat the symptoms of the disease. However, after few years, patients report tolerability issues such as gastrointestinal side effects, cognitive side effects, blood pressure side effects, hallucinations, obsessions, OCD and other psychological features, for all these medications.

Physicians further increase dosages, which ultimately leads to dyskinesia. Dyskinesia involves having too many twisting and dance-like movements. Finally, PD patients start suffering from on/off fluctuations, where there are times when the patient has no symptoms and then at other times, the patient is freezing and becoming too slow.

A large number of doses increases the problem of non-compliance to treatment in a real-world setting. Polypharmacy is also a major challenge since these patients also take multi-antiparkinsonian medications to manage their non-motor symptoms.

Currently, the only FDA-approved therapy for late-stage advanced is a surgery termed DBS (deep brain stimulation). Around 15% - 20% of PD patients who progress to advanced, refractory, and intractable disease state are candidates for DBS. Although effective, this treatment option is highly underutilized. Surgeries, however, come with all complications associated with implants, anesthesia, and require lifelong maintenance in terms of multiple surgeries, multiple battery revisions, and anesthesia costs. Wires can break, they can have an open circuit, a short circuit, and they can lead to infections. DBS patients also report speech-associated complications. Neurologists are not well-trained in handling DBS patients, unlike surgeons who know how to maintain implants. And patients require to come to the neurologist's office for adjustments, for programming of the DBS as well as for making adjustments in medications, additional surgeries, and to replace batteries. In the case of rechargeable systems, patients have to recharge it once or twice a week. Then again, DBS poses certain challenges with MRI imaging. Patients also have to consider the impact of the implant when they are at the airport or store security.

All these challenges underline the huge unmet demand for an alternative treatment option in PD indication. There is a need for disease-modifying therapy to slow down progression or halt it in the early stage of the disease. There is also a need for disease-modifying therapy to restore brain function or repair some of the brain damage in the late-stage of the disease.

MeiraGTx is advancing rapidly in Parkinson's disease indication

DBS targets the subthalamic nucleus in the brain, which is electrically misfiring. Gene therapies for PD are also focusing on the same target. A gene therapy administration involves a much less-invasive one-shot procedure that would not require anesthesia. Despite demonstrating similar efficacy, there are no implant-related complications or requirement for life-long maintenance as seen in DBS.

PD is mainly caused by the loss of dopaminergic neurons in the SNpc (substantia nigra pars compacta). These cells have axons branching to the striatum, which is made up of caudate and putamen. In PD, there is an altered outflow of dopamine from caudate into the basal ganglia circuit that ultimately regulates the thalamus and cortex. The cortex is responsible for controlling movement. Hence, the basal ganglia circuit is ultimately responsible for controlling and regulating movements through dopamine.

Loss of dopamine in PD results in a reduction of inhibitory activity of the external GPi (globus pallidus). The subthalamic nucleus becomes unregulated and overactive resulting in Gpi inhibiting the functioning of the thalamus. The aim of lesioning, DBS, or gene therapy is to enable normal thalamic cortical circuit which can regulate proper movement.

MeiraGTx is leveraging this disease pathway in its investigational gene therapy, AAV-GAD. The therapy acts directly on the subthalamic nucleus to regulate and normalize its functioning.

AAV-GAD managed to demonstrate robust safety, tolerability, and efficacy in terms of reduced motor UPDRS (Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale) in the Phase 1 open-label trial. Here, low, medium or high doses of AAV-GAD as injections were administered to the unilateral STN in patients with PD. The improvement in UPDRS scores was seen as early as 3 months after the gene therapy administration procedure and was maintained at the 12 months assessment. PET scans were also consistent with patient outcomes.

AAV-GAD again demonstrated significant improvement in motor scores as compared to the sham group at the end of 6 months in phase 2, double-blind, randomized, sham surgery-controlled trial with bilateral STN injections of high-dose AAV-GAD (1x1012 viral genomes). The patients did not report any treatment or surgery-related adverse events.

AAV-GAD treated patients also reported a reduction of levodopa-induced dyskinesias in the 12-month analysis.

There were few reportable minor adverse events such as headache and nausea in the patients treated with AAV-GAD. However, this was expected considering that patients in the sham group only did not actually undergo the surgery, whereas the treated subjects had surgery and their brain penetrated. Besides, the worsening of PD was also reported as an adverse event. Here, 40% of the patients in the sham group reported worsening PD, but none of the AAV-GAD patients reported this adverse event.

Piper Jaffray analyst Tyler Van Buren believes MeiraGTx's AAV-GAD development program to be the most exciting one in PD space, considering that it is the only investigational gene therapy to have demonstrated improvement based on gold standard UPDRS. The analyst expects AAV-GAD to prove to be a multi-billion dollar potential and target ~300,000 addressable patients in the U.S. alone.

The company has other promising investigational gene therapies

According to Pubmed, "Xerostomia, or oral dryness, is one of the most common complaints experienced by patients who have had radiotherapy of the oral cavity and neck region. The hallmarks of radiation-induced damage are acinar atrophy and chronic inflammation of the salivary glands. The early response, resulting in atrophy of the secretory cells without inflammation might be due to radiation-induced apoptosis."

MeiraGTx is currently developing gene therapy, AAV-AQP1 for radiation-induced xerostomia. The company demonstrated proof-of-concept for the therapy in the Phase 1 trial.

Currently, two studies are ongoing for AAV-AQP1 in this indication. The company expects to read out data from the Phase 1 / 2 study in 2020.

MeiraGTx has partnered with Janssen Biotech for developing genetic therapies across a range of rare eye disease programs. Besides rare diseases, the company also plans to deploy its technology for larger ocular problems such as AMD (age-related macular degeneration), uveitis and glaucoma. Here, the companies are working to develop biologically therapeutic drugs that can be delivered locally. On March 2, EMA (European Medicines Agency) granted PRIME (Priority Medicines) and ATMP (Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product) designations to AAV-RPGR.

MeiraGTx's investigational gene therapy, AAV-RPE65, is targeting ultra-rare RPE65-associated retinal dystrophy. The companies have used AAV5 capsid rather than AAV2, and a very highly expressing RPE-specific promoter, to increase the expression of the protein only in the RPE cells and avoid photoreceptors by about 20x.

AAV-RPE65 has already demonstrated robust efficacy and safety in this indication in Phase 1 / 2 trial. In these programs, Janssen pays 100% for the research programs. If these gene therapies are approved, MeiraGTx will receive 20% royalty and manufacturing costs.

Investors must be aware of these risks

It goes without saying that an early-stage biotechnology company and especially a gene therapy company is fraught with multiple risks. Much can go wrong between the cup and lip. The company faces a high degree of R&D failure risk. Genetic therapies can present with adverse events such as cancer or immune response in real-world settings. These can completely derail the research programs.

The company is loss-making and can continue to be so for many more years. At end of December 2019, MeiraGTx had cash worth $227 million on its balance sheet. The company's cash burn rate can be assumed to be close to the net cash spent on operational activities. In 2019, the company spent around $22.0 million on operating activities.

While the cash burn rate seems quite low at this time, it may escalate fast considering that the company is exclusively focused on gene therapies. The company is also planning to begin the construction of a cGMP viral vector manufacturing facility and cGMP plasmid production facility in 2020. In such a scenario, being a company with not much historical performance to show for, MeiraGTx may find it difficult to raise capital in such recessionary times.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for MeiraGTx is $35.25. In December 2019, Piper Jaffray analyst Tyler Van Buren reiterated an Overweight rating and $40 target price for the company. In May 2019, Barclays analyst Gena Wang reiterated Overweight rating and raised her price target for MeiraGTx Holdings to $30 from $20.

I believe that the company has a strong gene therapy candidate targeting PD. The company has also demonstrated proof-of-concept for AAV-RPE65 and AAV-AQP1. Besides, the company has developed a scalable and flexible manufacturing facility in London as well as a robust manufacturing infrastructure. This can be a key differentiator for any fully integrated gene therapy company. The company has invested heavily to develop a manufacturing platform that enables the manufacturing of a variety of different AAV vectors required to support not only Phase 1 trials but also pivotal trials and commercial settings.

My 12-month target price for the company is close to around $20. I have opted for a more conservative estimate to account for the unprecedented volatility in the market. This stock pick is suitable only for aggressive biotech investors who have an investment horizon of at least a year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.