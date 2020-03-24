Materials And Energy Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries classified by sectors. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

In such a volatile environment, valuation and profitability ratios may change quickly. The energy sector has been hit by two black swans in the same month: the spread of Covid-19 and a new oil price war. In fact, ratios have no fundamental meaning at this point: they make sense in a continuous environment, and many companies have or will hit a discontinuity. Current prices are the result of the market's opinion on the double black swan impact, plus some deleveraging action. However, we think it is important to continue a follow-up of our metrics. They will become relevant after the next earnings season.

"Oil and gas" looks the most attractive industry: it is underpriced by 70% to 80% relative to historical averages in 3 valuation ratios, and profitability measured in return on equity is close below the historical baseline. Obviously, these numbers have become irrelevant after the WTI oil price fell below $30. Energy equipment services also look underpriced, but the profitability ratio was already very bad before the price war. All industries in materials look underpriced, but only packaging and construction materials were above the profitability baseline before the black swans.

Since last month:

P/E, P/S, and P/FCF have dramatically and mechanically improved because share prices have been diving in the market crash. However, the relevant values of ratio denominators will be known in the next few months.

ROE has improved in construction materials, is stable in paper/wood and deteriorated elsewhere.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF in energy (XLE) and materials (XLB) have lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 23% and 3%.

The five S&P 500 stocks in energy and materials with the most resilient yet negative momentum in 1 month are Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG), Corteva Inc. (CTVA), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF), Newmont Corporation (NEM), and Packaging Corp Of America (PKG).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales, and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value members have every month an early access to the cheap stock lists in all sectors before they are published in free-access articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

CEIX CONSOL Energy Inc OILGASFUEL DNR Denbury Resources Inc. OILGASFUEL KOP Koppers Holdings Inc CHEM CMC Commercial Metals Co METAL HCC Warrior Met Coal Inc METAL RS Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co METAL STLD Steel Dynamics Inc METAL GEF Greif Inc. PACKAGING IP International Paper Co PACKAGING SLGN Silgan Holdings Inc PACKAGING

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in energy and materials on 3/24/2020

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), and return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Equip./Sces 9.30 24.2 61.55% 0.20 1.73 88.64% 6.31 35.34 82.15% -11.76 7.34 -19.10 Oil/Gas 5.48 18.53 70.45% 0.59 3.35 82.37% 6.10 29.03 78.99% -0.36 4.47 -4.83 Chemicals 12.20 18.48 33.98% 0.85 1.21 29.82% 15.39 25.37 39.36% 3.87 6.74 -2.87 Construction Materials 12.39 21.44 42.20% 1.10 1.16 5.33% 11.84 40.5 70.77% 5.85 5.77 0.08 Packaging 13.13 17.96 26.90% 0.73 0.61 -20.08% 13.96 20.09 30.52% 13.98 8.34 5.64 Metals/Mining 11.59 19.83 41.56% 1.84 2.65 30.59% 10.37 25.53 59.40% -19.78 -8.6 -11.18 Paper/Wood 12.98 21.27 38.98% 0.33 0.72 53.79% 7.76 22.81 65.99% 0.52 4.99 -4.47

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to the historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with the benchmark in 1 month.

Chart by TradingView

