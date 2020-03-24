Don't Buy That: Airline Stocks

"Investors have poured their money into airlines and airline manufacturers for 100 years with terrible results [....] It's been a death trap for investors," - Warren Buffett, as cited here.

I launched my new "Don't Buy That" series last week, where I offer reasons to be cautious on stocks and ETFs that have already gone down a lot. In case you missed it, the inaugural article in the series gave some reasons to take a pass on high-yield bond funds. More broadly, just because something has dropped a ton doesn't mean it can't go down more.

Fully 164 stocks that make up the S&P 500 are now down by 50% or more from their 52-week highs during this bear market. The last time I checked this stat a few days ago, it was just 125 stocks that met this criteria. Almost every day, the carnage spreads to more and more sections of the market. As of this writing (after Monday close), fully 25 stocks (5%) of the S&P 500 are down 75% or more from their 52-week highs. (Data from Finviz here)

All that to say, there is no shortage of bargains to pick up whatsoever. With that in mind, when buying something speculative, make sure you are getting good odds on it. You don't have to take a trade on something just because it's in the news a lot. I know if you're watching TV or reading online news, you're probably seeing airlines all over your screen, but that shouldn't compel you to have to trade them.

To be fair, the media isn't wrong for focusing on the industry. While they may be poor investments, they're certainly an interesting test of the government's willingness to engage in bailouts in a post-financial crisis world. In any case, airlines fall into the bucket of companies that are obvious losers from the coronavirus situation, and investors have wasted no time dumping their holdings. The U.S. Global Jets (JETS) ETF has lost altitude at an alarming rate:

Rarely do you see a whole sector ETF go down 60% in a month. It's been complete freefall. So how could I not be a buyer here?

With a couple of exceptions, the answer is that the airlines simply aren't well-capitalized and will need funds immediately to get through even a short shutdown in most air travel. The U.S. airlines have become very blunt, effectively threatening mass layoffs if they don't get $29 billion in cash grants (not loans, but straight-up grants) from the government. As ABC reported:

On Saturday, airline executives promised that if the industry receives at least $29 billion in cash grants they will not furlough employees and will agree to accept limits on executive compensation and eliminate stock buybacks and dividends.

Airlines are trying to create the idea that it is vital that they remain in business as is and preserve the status quo. But this simply isn't the case. Bankruptcy is a common, well-trod, and effective path to cure flimsy balance sheets in the industry. As Fordham University corporate bankruptcy law professor Richard Squire recently wrote:

[T]here is no danger that the airlines are about to disappear, leaving the flying public grounded after the coronavirus crisis passes. Without a bailout, the air carriers would renegotiate their terms of credit with their lenders outside court, or they would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Either way, they would keep flying. Bailout-seeking companies typically portray bankruptcy as tantamount to corporate death. The business is shut down, the employees are all fired, and the assets are sold off for scrap. The airline industry’s own recent history tells a different story. Between 2002 and 2011, American, Delta, Frontier, Northwest, United and US Airways all filed for Chapter 11. All kept flying throughout, and all emerged intact. (Some have since consolidated by merger.) Most of their customers didn’t even notice.

The airlines are saying that the government needs to give them a ton of money or they're going to go belly-up. There's a good chance the government is going to call their bluff, instead only giving them loans on punishing terms. The political environment is simply awful for the industry. The media is having a field day recounting how much money airlines wasted on share buybacks and executive compensation during recent boom years.

Virus Or No Virus: Airlines Are Still A Tough Business

Why do airlines repeatedly go bankrupt? It's a low margin business with cutthroat competition and obscenely high fixed costs. This is not a good recipe for success even in the best of times. Plus air travel is susceptible to all sorts of various ills, including but not limited to natural disasters, terrorism, oil price shocks, and now, pandemics.

Warren Buffet is currently championed as a hero by investors in the airline industry. In his recent years, Buffett has oddly decided to put significant capital into the industry. For much of his life, however, he was a staunch critic of the sector. And he would have saved Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) shareholders money by avoiding the sector this time around as well. Back in 2002, Buffett said that:

[The airline industry] has eaten up capital over the past century like almost no other business because people seem to keep coming back to it and putting fresh money in. You've got huge fixed costs, you've got strong labor unions and you've got commodity pricing. That is not a great recipe for success. I have an 800 number now that I call if I get the urge to buy an airline stock. I call at two in the morning and I say: 'My name is Warren and I'm an aeroholic.' And then they talk me down.”

Airlines May Well Take The Fall For This Crisis

Cool-headed rational people can make perfectly reasonable arguments for why the airlines shouldn't be the scapegoats in this economic crisis. For example, it's true that airlines have paid more in taxes than they spent on share buybacks in recent years. There are other intellectually appealing arguments for why airlines shouldn't be demonized right now.

But we're witnessing a populist backlash. The ghosts of 2008 live on, and with bankers not facing meaningful punishment for that mess, many people are chomping at the bit to make business leaders pay up for the current crisis. Airlines, though it may have been through no particular fault of their own, are currently taking the brunt of the political pressure. It doesn't really matter what we think should happen to the airlines, what matters - as investors - is what politicians will end up doing.

If you're an airline with a great balance sheet, perhaps you can ride things out even if the political winds blow unfavorably. If you forced me to go long a U.S.-based airline, I could sleep at night owning Southwest (LUV), for example, as it has a robust balance sheet. Similarly, some banks would have survived 2008, for example, even without the TARP funds that ended up arriving. In general, though, anytime you base an investment thesis on "the government will give us assistance on favorable terms", you're on shaky ground. If you want to gamble on that, go ahead, but don't mistake it for value investing.

And sure, sometimes it works. And when it does, returns are often gigantic. It sticks in our memory when these sorts of heroic share price recoveries pan out. But that engages in survivorship bias, we tend to forget about all the businesses that fail each economic downturn that don't receive government assistance and quietly fade out of the collective memory.

Even government assistance doesn't necessarily guarantee much of anything for shareholders. The government backstopped the JP Morgan (JPM)/Bear Stearns deal, but common Bear Stearns stockholders only got a pittance. AIG (AIG) common stock was effectively wiped out in the government rescue (it traded for a split-adjusted $1,100 in 2007, and is now at $19). The government's controversial handling of Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) left it essentially worthless, it trades at $1.50 now as opposed to $60 pre-crisis. Then you have cases where common shareholders got nothing at all; General Motors was preserved as a key employment entity but the pre-financial crisis common stock was wiped out.

Jeremy Raper, who is one of my favorite authors here on Seeking Alpha, wrote this in a recent tweet:

If you follow his Twitter feed, he's been paying attention to the crisis in the aviation sector closely. And his conclusion is that so far, based on what we've seen announced, governments around the world are taking a fairly tough stance on airlines, and securing major chunks of flesh in return for capital. This is, in turn, great news for anyone that gets paid by airlines (such as union employees, bondholders, aircraft lessors and so on) but is bad news for common stockholders.

That is the brief case for being most cautious toward the airlines right now. I see various better ways to play a recovery in global travel in coming quarters. There are plenty of alternatives to airlines that play a recovery in global travel.

These include the aircraft lessors such as AerCap (AER) that Raper mentioned, as they have a much better position in the capital structure. If the government provides funds to airlines while taking most of the equity, the lessors will still get paid. Similarly, airports still get paid, regardless of which airlines are using their tarmacs. Businesses with heavy exposure to travel retail, such as Estee Lauder (EL) will benefit as air traffic returns to normal. Online travel websites and companies that perform ticketing services are other things to consider looking at. All in all, there are plenty of safer ways to profit from a rebound in aviation than the actual airline stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B,EL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.