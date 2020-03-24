Market Volatility Bulletin: Huge Increases Still Mean High Volatility

Front-month VX futures are way lower, but there's still a great deal of roll decay facing vol shorts here.

Old patterns that prevailed for much of the last decade need to be reassessed.

Market Intro

CNBC: Tuesday Close

It wasn't just the US markets (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) that launched higher on Tuesday, folks. Bulls forcefully bid stocks higher in European bourses as well (VGK, EWG, EWU).

CNBC: Tuesday 12:35PM EST

S&P spot VIX prints at just a touch over 60 as bears face an across-the-board drubbing on stimulus hopes.

Thoughts on Volatility

CNBC: Monday post-close

I purposely wanted to share some "old news" just to demonstrate how fluid the current situation is.

On strong days of positive market action, one can easily dismiss "Breaking News" updates like the one above, precisely because the market apparently has already done so...

Investing.com: S&P futures for Mar22 overnight through close Mar23

But the whole point of volatility is that there is a lot of motion. In and of itself, vol is agnostic as to the direction of the market, only the velocity. Days like Tuesday - "feel-good days" for long-only investors, obscure the greater reality that S&P VIX is printing 60 for a good reason.

The hallmark characteristic of so much of the bull market that lasted from March 2009 through March of 2020 is that panics quickly abated. The greatest test to that basic theme was the debt downgrade of 2011, where volatility was allowed to roar and rage for approximately three months or so.

"Sharp and exaggerated"... that's certainly one way to put it, dwintonian.

I must disagree that HFT ("high-frequency traders") are the culprit, though certainly I wouldn't rule out such behavior.

No. Volatility truly is a measure of uncertainty as to how the behavior varies from the mean. 60-vol is actually quite appropriate given the movement in equities that we observe today.

I'll remain silent as to whether or not pattern trading exists; it is quite likely the case that patterns that may have enjoyed a long shelf life do not serve in the current circumstances, or at least not in the same ratio.

Regardless of how all this economic mess resolves itself, the longest-lived bull in US equity market history is dead. That means that, be we traders or investors, today's environment has no particular obligation to live up to the expectations of most of the past decade or so.

The suddenness with which the bull died stunned many observers, myself included quite honestly. But here we find ourselves, and we must adapt to whatever environment the market gives us.

Term Structure

What a difference a couple sessions can make! The front-month VX contract has plunged into free fall since Friday's close. As I mentioned earlier in this piece, spot VIX has moved from a reading of over 80 last week to a print much closer to 60.

There is a tremendous amount of roll decay to vol shorts (SVXY) here. It is quite fair to remind readers that when the market is in steep contango, the roll decay frequently harms the vol long (VXX, UVXY).

Spot VIX could well drop precipitously and vindicate VX-1 shorts here, but the script is by no means prewritten on such an outcome, and there's a lot of roll bleed that favors long position-takers here.

Vol is high for a reason, and it transcends US equity markets at this stage. I've got my eye on a variety of different markets; like anyone else, I am looking for signs of a thaw. My own take is that when the calm that leads to a true bottom forms, we're quite likely to observe plunging vols in non-equity markets before we see it in US equity.

In other news, low prices at the pump certainly can act as their own kind of stimulus to the average US consumer. So while the above post may rattle certain segments of the market (e.g. XLE), the overall impact puts more dollars in the typical consumer's pocket.

Wrap Up

