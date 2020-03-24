Small Caps: Watch Out (For Leverage) Below

While they are likely to get washed out, small caps will be attractive soon – and have the highest upside.

Bottoms in the investment world don’t end with four-year lows; They end with 10- or 15- year lows. – Jim Rogers

Let’s hope that your exposure to small caps was limited in this market pullback, or at least only part of your diversification strategy, as it should have been. If you had significant exposure, now is not the time to change your investment strategy as the Russell 2000 is likely to have the most considerable bounce back when things get better. Still, I sure hope that you invested responsibly and according to your risk tolerance. Tactical traders and investors fortunately were alerted to a risk-off signal January 27 in The Lead-Lag Report, and signals look close for a potential up trade to come. But this is admittedly one of the worst environments the world has ever seen, and risk tolerance matters more than ever before.

The numbers are ugly; no getting around it – the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is now down 43.1% from its all-time high. As I mentioned in the Lead-Lag Report last week, this is one of the most challenging areas to be invested in right now because of its inherent leverage associated with smaller companies. In addition, it is also a useful barometer of the backbone of the U.S. economy. Some might even argue that small business IS the U.S. economy.

Seeing the index drop this harsh is particularly difficult when you know what it means for the country overall, and the reality it needs to instill. Does that mean, after the third-largest decline from a record high in IWM’s history, that it is time to get back in? Tread cautiously, as leverage is a dangerous thing, and small caps are especially vulnerable because of it. I think there will be a good entry point here shortly, but let’s use smarts and caution before doing so.

Source: Stockcharts.com

The only other two periods where there was a further fall from record highs were back in 2002 and 2009. 2002 is a more hopeful scenario for IWM, as it would imply only a few more percentage points before we get a bottom unless we have seen it already. However, I think we are more likely to go a little further to the downside as these companies struggle with debt, so if you are looking to take advantage, do so cautiously. I would only submit 15-20% max allocation of cash to small caps at this time if you want to average in, using support levels from 2010-2013 to guide your allocations (around the $70-80 range).

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Why have small caps been so severely punished? For me, it is simple. Financial leverage was at pretty high levels before the coronavirus came flying in. The trends have been evident since 2011, and the warning signs were there, it just wasn’t as clear because the economic picture was so rosy at the time. Now, unfortunately, the reality is hitting. From the graphs below, you can see that the net debt-to-equity ratios and net debt-to-EBITDA ratios of small caps are too high and concerning performance this year now.

Leverage inherently isn’t a bad thing, as it can be used to make companies much more successful over time. Mismanaged and then hit with a crisis, it can also be disastrous. This is going to be the case for a lot of small caps that cannot find a way to pay the bills in 2020. CNBC’s Jim Cramer highlighted this issue by mentioning that the U.S. could be left with only three retailers if the problem is not handled quickly, which is looking unlikely – Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Costco (COST). I don’t want to live in a world where that is the case, but the reality is, financial leverage might force a new normal after we come out of this black swan event.

And rest assured. We will.

Source: Credit Suisse

There will be a day, however, where we want to get into these companies and be convicted. They will have the highest upside when the economy rebounds, that much is clear to me. For example, from March 09, 2009, to March 04, 2010, IWM returned over 92%! Those are the kind of 1-year returns you dream of, and ones that will likely come to pass again in this holding if you get it right. Start adding here if you want, beware of your downside, but be ready to pounce when things start washing out in the next couple of months.

Given the uncertainty right now, I would recommend doing some dollar-cost averaging to get up to your full position, but I want to stress patience. This economic event can shut a lot of small businesses' doors, look at what’s happening in your local town. The rent is high, and the debt servicing can smother those businesses unable to adapt to the new reality. Once IWM starts to bounce, though, it moves quickly and can rally stronger than you think – so set your investment levels and be ready to pounce.

Source: Stockcharts.com

