Techtronic Industries: Revenue Concentration In North America Is Key Uncertainty

New products continue to be the key driver of gross margin expansion for Techtronic Industries, but be cautious of operating deleverage if the company's revenue growth momentum slows.

Techtronic Industries generated 77.1% of its FY2019 revenue from North America, so future revenue growth is dependent on how the coronavirus situation evolves in North America and impacts product demand.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCPK:TTNDY) (OTCPK:TTNDF) [669:HK], a manufacturer of cordless power tools. Techtronic Industries generated 77.1% of itsFY2019 revenue from North America, so future revenue growth is dependent on how the coronavirus situation evolves in North America and impacts product demand. New products continue to be the key driver of gross margin expansion for Techtronic Industries, but there is a need to be cautious of operating deleverage if the company's revenue growth momentum slows, especially in North America.

While Techtronic Industries' valuations have become more attractive, the company's revenue concentration in North America remains a key uncertainty, and warrants a "Neutral" rating for the stock.

This is an update of my initiation article on Techtronic Industries published on August 30, 2019. Techtronic Industries' share price has declined by -20% from HK$53.30 as of August 29, 2019, to HK$42.45 as of March 23, 2020 since my initiation. Techtronic Industries currently trades at 14.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and offers a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 2.8%.

Readers are advised to trade in Techtronic Industries shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 669:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $23 million and market capitalization is above $10 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 4, 2020, Techtronic Industries guided for a high single-digit revenue growth, a gross profit margin expansion of +50 basis points, and faster EBIT growth vis-a-vis the top line for FY2020. In other words, the company expects to grow as fast as it did in FY2019, notwithstanding the current coronavirus outbreak and a potential global recession on the horizon.

Techtronic Industries grew its top line by +9.2% YoY from $7,021 million in FY2018 to $7,667 million in FY2019, while the company's EBIT increased +10.9% YoY to $673 million last year, which represented a faster rate of growth compared with revenue. The company's profitability also improved, with gross profit margin expanding by +50 basis points from 37.2% in FY2018 to 37.7% in FY2019.

Techtronic Industries emphasized at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 4, 2020, that "based on what we know today, we feel like we are still in a position with this coronavirus to be able to deliver on our aggressive, exciting financial targets for 2020."

Techtronic Industries generated the bulk of its sales, or 77.1% of its FY2019 revenue from North America, with Europe and other countries contributing the remaining 15.1% and 7.8% of last year's revenue, respectively. This implies that Techtronic Industries' revenue growth in the near term is heavily dependent on how the coronavirus situation evolves in North America, and the virus's impact on product demand. Since Techtronic Industries' comments at the recent FY2019 earnings call on March 4, 2020, confirmed cases of coronavirus infections have increased significantly in the past three weeks, as per the chart below.

Daily New Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus Infections In The U.S.

Source: Worldometer

Notably, Techtronic Industries has recently entered into a new product category, safety equipment, last year, and it sells products such as hard hats, gloves and respirators. Specifically, Techtronic Industries noted at the recent FY2019 earnings call on March 4, 2020, that "respirator sales are really crazy in the short term." However, it is unlikely that the safety equipment product category accounts for a meaningful proportion of Techtronic Industries' revenue at the moment.

Besides revenue growth, potential disruptions to Techtronic Industries' manufacturing operations and supply chain are another key concern relating to the current coronavirus outbreak.

Techtronic Industries' inventory days increased from 92 days in FY2018 to 101 days in FY2019, which was part of the company's inventory build-up last year to mitigate any potential impact of rising tariffs on products made in China due to the U.S.-China trade war. This has unexpectedly helped Techtronic Industries to also buffer the impact of disruptions to the company's manufacturing operations and supply chain activities in China as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak.

In the company's FY2019 results announcement released on March 4, 2020, Techtronic Industries disclosed that the company's manufacturing operations in China were affected in late January 2020, but its manufacturing capacity was already back to a healthy 70% as of the date of the announcement with the resumption of manufacturing activities in China in early February 2020.

This suggests that there should be limited impact from potential disruptions to Techtronic Industries' manufacturing operations and supply chain activities as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak. This is especially true, as the company continues to diversify its manufacturing operations and supply chain activities, as discussed in the subsequent section.

Geographical Diversification To Be Less Reliant On China

Besides China, Techtronic Industries also has manufacturing operations in the U.S., Mexico, and Vietnam.

The company has been gradually building up its overseas production capacity to be less dependent on China. The U.S.-China trade war and the recent coronavirus outbreak have highlighted the importance of having a geographically diversified manufacturing base.

Techtronic Industries highlighted in its FY2019 financial results announcement that "our manufacturing operation in Vietnam which has expanded rapidly over the last year has now become a strategically important part of our global manufacturing operations." At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 4, 2020, Techtronic Industries disclosed that the company has shifted the manufacturing of its carpet washers from its China factory to a U.S. factory in Tennessee.

The company has set a target of reducing the production capacity contribution by China from 75% to 50% in the next few years. Techtronic Industries' capital expenditures grew by +45% YoY from $259 million in FY2018 to $375 million in FY2019, which was largely to attributable to the building up of the company's overseas production capacity in U.S., Vietnam, and Mexico.

New Products Are Key Driver Of Gross Margin Expansion

Techtronic Industries has had an impressive track record of gross profit margin expansion in the past 15 years, as per the chart below. This is largely because of the company's focus on new product innovation. Techtronic Industries also attributed the company's gross margin expansion to other factors such as "mix management, category expansion, highly disciplined and efficient operation systems and volume leverage", as per its FY2019 results announcement.

Techtronic Industries' Historical Gross Profit Margin

Source: Author

Techtronic Industries' selling, general & administrative or SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased from 28.7% in FY2018 to 29.1% in FY2019, despite the fact that the company reduced non-strategic SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue by -10 basis points last year.

Techtronic Industries referred to "research and development, new product development, expanding our end-user conversion programs globally" as part of the company's strategic SG&A expenses at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 4, 2020. Techtronic Industries' strategic SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue grew by +50 basis points YoY in FY2019. This should help the company to achieve its target of introducing 100 new SKUs in the next three years, and maintaining sales contribution from new products at approximately one-third of total revenue.

On the flip side, as highlighted in the preceding section, Techtronic Industries' revenue growth momentum could be negatively impacted if the coronavirus situation worsens in North America. Operating leverage is a double-edged sword, and Techtronic Industries' gross margin would be adversely affected if the company's revenue growth slows or even turns negative due to the current coronavirus outbreak. As a point of reference, Techtronic Industries' revenue decreased by -9.9% YoY in FY2009 during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, which is pretty decent.

Valuation

Techtronic Industries trades at 16.3 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 14.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$42.45 as of March 23, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 18.0 times and 15.8 times, respectively.

Techtronic Industries is valued by the market at 12.7 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 9.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, respectively. In contrast, Techtronic Industries' historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 11.9 times and 10.5 times, respectively.

Techtronic Industries offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 2.4% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 2.8%. The company recommended a final dividend per share of HK$0.58, which brings full-year FY2019 dividends per share to HK$1.03. This implies a +16% YoY growth in dividends per share on an absolute basis, and an increase in Techtronic Industries' dividend payout ratio from 37.6% in FY2018 to 39.4% in FY2019.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Techtronics Industries are a weaker-than-expected top line growth as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak, slower-than-expected progress for the company's production capacity geographic diversification plans, and new products failing to gain traction with customers.

