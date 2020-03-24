Business Will Never Be The Same Again, Investors Need To Be Ready For The Change

Investors need to focus, not just on existing problems, but on the efforts being made by lots of people to change the system for the future, making it better.

The spread of the coronavirus has already started people on the path to find solutions to problems and new venues for how things should be done.

Disruptions and disturbances cause creative individuals to respond to the disequilibrium created with new approaches, new solutions, and new structures.

Andy Kessler, writing in the Wall Street Journal, calls our attention to the fact that "Crisis Means a New Business Era."

Mr. Kessler may be a little early in writing this, but, nevertheless, investors need to take heed of his advice. They need to think about this in terms of future investment prospects.

Realizing this, Mr. Kessler concludes his article with this:

"New eras are notoriously hard to predict. So instead of focusing on which cities are quarantined, start thinking about what's next. Very few investors do."

Wow! That is quite a challenge.

Change Takes Place

In more normal times, we talk about disruptive investments taking place. We talk about disequilibrium situations that result in new ways of looking at things. In economics we talk about the discovery of "missing markets." Joseph Schumpeter, the economist, was known for his work on "creative destruction."

In all these cases, the emphasis is upon the events that cause businesses and innovators to look at the world differently, ask different questions, and move off from the edge of chaos into a world that is constantly changing, that is constantly adapting.

But, occasionally, we experience major disruptions that change the whole environment.

Well, we are having one of these major disruptions right now, shaking up the economies of the world right and breaking down structures, some of which have been in place for years.

And, Mr. Kessler writes,

"Eras change, sometimes overnight."

"The current market turmoil tells me a new era is breaking, so question everything. Will cable, energy, mobile and social medias ever come back? And if not, what's next?"

The World Of Startups

Over the past twenty years or so, I have put a lot of energy and effort into working with new young entrepreneurs, young people that are asking questions about missing markets, questions about new technologies, and questions about disrupting the way things are.

It is an exciting world and it is filled with a lot of bright, energetic, enthusiastic individuals, people that are trying to change the world.

This is, to me, the foundation to our business system that provides the cutting edge for the "new" and for the world of the future. This constant challenge to the system keeps the system alive and keeps it moving forward.

And, the effort to innovate pervades the whole system, pushing everyone, in one way or another, to do better, to create better "things," to create "new" things. In this way the world is constantly moving ahead. Steven Pinker captures a lot of this energy in his book "Enlightenment Now."

This past nine months I have already been involved with three groups that help young innovators to develop business plans and produce "pitches" for angel financiers, for venture capitalists, for monied interests. The experiences I have had are part of my highlight film. It is great to be a part of this world.

The New Disequilibrium

Now, however, we are in a new phase. We have a major disruption taking place in the world, one that is going to shake up almost everything, in every society around the world. Things will not be the same after the pandemic goes away.

Take, for example, the situation related to working at home.

Richard Waters writes in the Financial Times about Slack (NYSE:WORK) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) who "have reported big jumps in the number of new users and business from their workforce collaboration platforms, as the coronavirus crisis reignites one of the software industry's fiercest rivalries." The numbers accumulated are rather staggering.

But, the current situation is only going to push the system further in this direction. The people that have already adjusted tend to be the younger or those more accustomed to the new technology.

Now, more people will learn how to work from home and so the transition will have been accomplished. Mr. Waters states: "I don't think we're ever going back to the old way of working."

Private Equity Firms Move

Private equity firm Blackstone seems to be making bets on this as well.

George Hammond reports in the Financial Times that online shopping is soaring in response to the coronavirus pandemic and that this movement will not ever reverse itself. As a consequence, Blackstone has agreed to a deal to buy 22 logistics sites across the UK.

Mr. Hammond then notes that although mergers and acquisitions have dried up globally in the face of the pandemic, private equity investors have "continued to be relatively active, betting on sectors such as infrastructure and logistics."

Private equity investors have the money and are looking beyond the current crisis. In my mind, they are trying to move out in front of the crowd.

And What About The Stock Market?

On Monday, March 23, the NYSE will temporarily close its "iconic" floor to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

But, as Justin Baer writes in the Wall Street Journal that the industry's trading floors have been emptying out as traders have been disappearing from Wall Street for a long time.

Nearly all trades are executed electronically now. Money managers routed just 31% of their stock trades through traditional Wall Street sales desks in 2018, according to Tabb Group. That is down from 47% in 2006. And, this current episode will just push the numbers down even further. The security industry's transformation has been happening for years.

Things Have Been Changing Anyway

I have written about a lot of these changes and how they are impacting the world, particularly in the world of information technology.

For example, I have written about the changes coming in the financial services area as the largest banks in the United States are moving to use information technology to build scale and come to an even greater domination of the world banking industry.

With more people working at home and people going through "social distancing" more and more individuals are going to be using banking apps to do their financial work. These large banks could not wish for anything better because they are the ones with the networks and platforms to move rapidly to bring more and more people to their services.

I have already discussed elsewhere the changing nature of the banking system and how the largest banks are coming to dominate because of their (belated) move into the space of personal computing. Financial technology is really moving into the twenty-first century, and with more and more customers building up experience in the current crisis environment, the largest banks, because of the scale economies, will be the primary source of serving the needs of the many new users.

And Schools And Universities?

What about schools and universities? The spread of the virus has resulted in the emptying of countless college campuses, sending students home. Also, countless grade schools and high schools are closing their class rooms. We hear that "Classes will be online-only until further notice."

I have two sons that teach at major campuses, New York University and the University of Pennsylvania, and they are now moving to do everything through the Internet. I have three grandsons that are in closed universities that are doing work "at home." I have several others that are in closed grade schools.

I, also, have taught internationally through the iMBA program at Penn State University, which was a full-time, global program with students coming from all over the world. We are just a step or two away from moving more into on-line education.

I have seen, myself, what can be accomplished through on-line learning and am a big fan of education moving in this direction. We are becoming an "on-line" age and the current situation is only going to bring it on sooner.

But what about all the kids in grade schools that are now closed. Look at, for example, the New York school system. Not only kids with money, but most kids will have some access to computers and will be working on-line. How might this change the work force and bring more disadvantaged kids into the twenty-first century world of information systems?

And, The Health System

There is the health system. I can't imagine the major changes that will come out of this disruption in terms of the use of technology, etc... Healthcare is in the process of being transformed. It was a slow starter, much as was the banks and the financial system.

That was then. The tipping point has passed and healthcare is moving into a new age. The possibilities, I believe, are unlimited.

The New World Of Innovation

As the world works through the crisis and recovers on the other side, businesses are not just going to revert to the old ways of doing things. Even minor things will be altered because of the disruption that has taken place.

We already have a well-tested system in place to find and promote entrepreneurs and innovators. I work with them all the time.

But, investors need to be prepared for this and ready to move into the new opportunities that will become available. As I have mentioned above, Slack and Microsoft are moving in that direction. Blackstone and other private equity firms are moving in that direction. The NYSE is moving in that direction. Commercial banks are moving in that direction. Schools and universities are moving in that direction. So is the healthcare system.

Investors need to be aware of what is going on and of what is being done to move the current situation into the next era.

It is going to happen. Investors need to keep their eyes open and be aware of the answers that people are going to be providing. I will be watching and writing about this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.