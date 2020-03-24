Extreme Networks Looks Extremely Oversold

Extreme looks very cheap on a price to sales basis and has seen some recent insider buying as well.

The panic and impacts caused by the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak then cut the shares in half from those low levels.

Extreme Networks, Inc. had lost nearly 60% of its market cap in the past two years as forecasted organic top line and operating margin expansions have failed to materialize.

Decent people should ignore politics, if only they could be confident that politics would ignore them" - William F. Buckley

Today, we look at a small tech name that was already having some significant problems before rising fears around Covid-19 outbreak crushed most of the market. After losing some 60% of its value over the past two years before the Covid-19 panic, shares have been cut in half again over the past month. However, on a longer term basis, this name looks extremely cheap for those that can handle the short-term volatility in this name.

Company Overview:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a San Jose, California based provider of cloud-based networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers through the sale of wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment, software, and maintenance contracts. Founded in 1996, the company is the number three networking vendor in the U.S. and the second-largest cloud networking provider globally, servicing over 50,000 customers in 80+ countries, including more than half the Fortune 50. It boasts a 100% in sourced services and support group that is rated number one in the industry. Extreme went public in 1999, raising net proceeds of $125.3 million at $8.50 a share (split-adjusted). Its stock, currently, trades in the mid-6s and commands a market cap of ~$275 million. The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending June 30th.

The total addressable market in which Extreme competes is estimated at $22.2 billion (2019) and is expected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to $25.6 billion in 2022. That market consists of Wireless LAN ($4.9 billion), Data Center ($9.6 billion), Ethernet Switching and Campus LAN ($7.7 billion), and software-defined WAN (SD-WAN - $1.0 billion). It competes with the likes of Cisco (CSCO) - who commands a ~60% market share in the part of the market Extreme targets - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Juniper (JNPR), and Huawei in the market for network switching solutions and cloud behemoths Amazon Web Services (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) for cloud-based management network solutions.

In this operating environment, Extreme has attempted to carve out a niche by focusing on customers with annual revenues between $100 million and $2.5 billion with a focus on transient environments such as healthcare, education, hospitality, as well as sports and entertainment venues, where BYOD and secure network access are key. This is accomplished through the company's Extreme Elements architecture, which allows clients to create a bespoke network that can be managed and automated from enterprise edge to the cloud. The company is more than halfway through a product refresh, affecting 40 of its 57 offerings, as well as a reorganization of its North American sales unit. Approximately half the company's revenue is generated internationally, a market that has been weak for Extreme.

Aerohive Networks Acquisition

The company has grown through five acquisitions in the past decade to transition itself to a subscription-oriented cloud solutions model. The cloud networking market is expected to grow from $2.6 billion in 2019 to north of $7 billion by 2023. Its most recent purchase (August 2019) was the cloud networking portfolio of Aerohive Networks, which included a 3rd generation cloud with AI insights and a broad enough offering of Wi-Fi 6 access points to make Extreme the industry leader, providing an entrée into the fast-growing $1 billion SD-WAN market. The transaction also added over 20,000 cloud customers to Extreme's install base while expanding its mix of revenue from recurring subscriptions to ~20%. Aerohive's net cost to Extreme was ~$210 million ($267.1 million minus balance sheet cash), which was financed by cash on hand and the assumption of new debt.

Disappointing Share Performance

Unfortunately, for Extreme, acquisitions have been its only form of growth in recent years as it has struggled to take customers away from its competition and grow organically. Since the announcement of its inclusion in the S&P Small Cap 600 Index in January 2018, the company has disappointed the Street four times with lower than expected earnings and/or downwardly revised outlooks. In doing so, it has lost approximately 60% of its market cap prior to the Covid-19 meltdown and has been cut in half again over the past month.

FY2Q20 Earnings and Outlook

The most recent offense occurred on January 29, 2020, when Extreme reported 2QFY20 non-GAAP earnings of $0.13 a share on revenue of $267.5 million versus $0.13 a share on revenue of $252.7 million in the prior-year period. Although the bottom line met Street consensus, the top line, which represented a 6% year-over-year increase due to the addition of Aerohive, missed expectations by $5.7 million as weakness in the U.S. public sector and the Asia Pacific region was blamed. More specifically, three multi-million-dollar deals expected to hit in 2QFY20 were delayed, disappointing investors in light of management's previous commitment to low single-digit organic growth for FY20. That target now only applies to 2HFY20. As a result of these developments, the Chief Revenue Officer was shown the door.

Source: Company Presentation

Also of concern to investors was management's revision to its FY20 non-GAAP operating income margin, which it had initially forecasted at 15% by YEFY20 but was compelled to revise to 12-13% after delivering 9.0% in 2QFY20. And this was despite the fact that non-GAAP gross margins improved to a record 60.0%, owing to the Aerohive's three to four point higher margin contribution. Management now sees 15% attainable by the end of calendar 2020 with tariffs roll-offs, Aerohive synergies, and expense pruning in the company's sales and marketing area contributing to the expected improvement.

Source: Company Presentation

On the bright side, management stated that it saw its meaningful improvement in its international pipeline as it filled gaps in sales coverage and overall had $18+ million of deal wins, up from $14 million in 1QFY20. It also suggested significant opportunities with a major deployer of 5G solutions - likely Verizon (VZ) - was in the works.

As for 3QFY20 (ending March 31st), Extreme forecasted only a 9.2% operating margin (based on a range midpoint), making its 12-13% target for YEFY20 a little less plausible. The company is, currently, forecasting 3QFY20 non-GAAP earnings of $0.13 on revenue of $260 million (based on range midpoints), representing $0.05 and $9.1 million improvements over 3QFY19. The Street consensus is $0.12 on $258.3 million.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Despite this lackluster performance, Extreme continues to generate cash, raking in net cash from operating activities of $22.1 million in 3QFY20 versus $17.7 million in 3QFY19. The company has been using this cash to repurchase stock, completing a $30 million accelerated repurchase in January 2020 and then announcing a $100 million buyback on February 6, 2020. It does not pay a dividend. Given the vast unknowns caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, I think it is probably safe to say the company is slowing deploying this stock buyback program to conserve cash at the present time.

Source: Company Presentation

As of December 31, 2019, Extreme held $140.4 million in cash and $375.3 million of debt, placing its leverage ratio at reasonable 2.5.

Street analysts are a mixed bag on the company's prospects, with two buy and one outperform ratings counterbalanced by two holds. Their median twelve-month price target is just over $8 a share. Collectively, they expected Extreme to earn $0.51 on revenue of $1.05 billion in FY20 a month ago. I think it is safe to say those forecasts will not be hit.

In addition to the board of directors' authorization to buy back shares on behalf of the company, director John Shoemaker purchased 25,000 shares at $6.08 for his own account on February 10, 2020, bringing his total position to slightly over 402,000 shares.

Verdict:

I think it is safe to say no one knows the extent of damage the impacts of Covid-19 will have on Extreme's first and second quarter revenues, although it should be a significant negative.

Although a company that targets low single-digit organic revenue growth cannot be characterized as sexy, Extreme looks attractive on a price to sales metric. Its stock trades at less than .3x's the consensus FY20E revenue forecast. While the forecast will be adjusted down significantly due to Covid-19 impacts through at least the first half of this year, the stock seems to be more than pricing in a 'worst-case' scenario.

And although Extreme's current top-line expectations are unexciting, it is better positioned for future growth with its end-to-end product portfolio, its advanced cloud platform for greater recurring subscription revenue, its first meaningful pipeline build in international markets, a significant opportunity with a 5G deployer, and a customer base over 50,000.

And its bottom line will improve. With tariff roll-offs, as well as savings from Aerohive synergies and other cost control measures, the company should increase its operating margins to the low to mid-teens once all this Covid-19 contagion passes. This would mean net cash from operating activities approaching $125 million annually at some point in the foreseeable future - plenty of cash to eventually execute its $100 million share repurchase program, which represents over 30% of Extreme's current market cap.

While the stock will likely continue to be a roller coaster ride in the coming weeks, it is likely a year from the stock should be trading considerably higher.

"A diplomat who says "yes" means "maybe", a diplomat who says "maybe" means "no", and a diplomat who says "no" is no diplomat." - Talleyrand

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.