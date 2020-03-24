Major Very Long-Term Technical Breakdown On NYSE Composite Index

We are at the start of a multi-decade period of adjustment and transition on a par with 1929-1949.

NYSE Composite Index, one of the longest standing US market indices, has broken down from very long term support going back to 1974.

(This material was originally published to BullBear Trading on March 1, 2020 subscribers and is being updated here for SeekingAlpha readers)

In my most recent report to subscribers, "Apocalypse Now? The Secular Shift at the Crest of the Long Wave", I highlighted the very long term monthly close chart of one of the longest standing US market indices, NYSE Composite Index:

The NYSE monthly chart from its inception in 1965 gives us a neat very long term trend channel. Note that the dotted midline was a significant swing level during Waves III and V including the 1987 crash and the 2003 lows. And after the breakdown from the 2007 high, the market was never able to recover the midline. The same bear divergences seen on other charts were also present at the major market turning points. Right now the index is perched on its 50 month exponential moving average (in blue), which has clearly supported during cyclical bull markets. A break of that support will open the door to a rapid test and potential break of the lower rail of its well-defined long term trend channel.

The month of March 2020 is not over yet, but at the moment it is showing a simultaneous dramatic break of multiple technical supports. Here's the current chart:

Note that price plunged below the lower rail of the trend channel, the 2007 high and 2016 low as well as the 120 month EMA (in red). The 120 month EMA cleanly supported the market in 1982 and 2003 s well as 2010-2011, all key watershed moments in the former long term bull market.

As I have been saying, it is essential that market participants understand that we are not in a simple corrective market panic like 1987 or even a cyclical bear market like 2000-2003 or 2007-2009. We are at the beginning of a secular shift the closest historical analogue for which is the 1929-1949 period, which was of course announced by the Crash of 1929. The above chart is only one of many solid indications that this is the case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.