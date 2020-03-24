It Isn't A Matter Of If Or When The Recession Comes, But For How Long

The recent economic data suggests that a recession started in these last few days of March, something that seemed unimaginable just two weeks. Data in the previous week shows that the economy fell off a cliff. It suggests that the US economy is now in contraction, and unless things improve, the second quarter is likely to be even worse.

In the past week, I have been following these stats closely for my SA Marketplace subscribers and has resulted in me growing more bearish on the equity market, a significant change from my previous views.

Economy Melting

On March 17, the New York Fed released the Empire State Manufacturing Survey with a reading that plunged to -21.5 for March versus 12.9 in February. The last time the survey fell to a level this low was during the 2008-2009 great recession and in the recession of 2001.

In those previous recessions when the index reached levels that low, it equated to a decline in GDP of about 2%. That is a significant change from where the first quarter GDP was tracking. On March 18, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow gauge was tracking growth at 3.1%, the drop suggested by the Empire State Survey is dramatic.

The Philly Fed Manufacturing Business Outlook also fell sharply on March 19 for the March to -12.7 from 36.7 in February. While the reading isn't as low as the recession period in 2008, it does correspond with periods of slower GDP growth in past years, such as 2011 and 2015.

On March 24, the IHS/Markit flash PMI composite fell to 40.5 for March, which was down sharply from 49.6 in February. But more important is that the report notes that this latest survey likely suggests the US is already in a recession and equates to a GDP contraction in March at a 5% annualized rate. But the bigger problem is that it could mean that the second-quarter decline in GDP could prove to be even worse.

The big test will come this Thursday with the initial jobless claims report. They rose last week by 70,000 to around 281,000 claims. This week, it is forecast to grow by more than 500,000 to roughly 787,500 new claims. It would indicate that job losses are now starting to mount and are likely to weigh dramatically on the US economy in the coming weeks.

Earnings Are Too High?

If the economy is in a recession, it could suggest that earnings estimates are way too high and need to fall dramatically. In prior periods of recession, such as in 1991, 2001, and 2009, earnings fell in a range of roughly 15-40%. In the 2001 recession, earnings fell by approximately 30% from the prior year, and that may mean that earnings for 2020 could fall to roughly $110 per share, and should they fall as much as in 2008, it could result in earnings falling to around $94.30 from 2019 earnings of about $157.

(Mott Capital)

In the years following a recession, earnings typically recovered by 10-20%. Assuming a 20% recovery for both earning scenarios, they could rebound to a range of $121 to $132. Using a fair market value PE ratio of 16, the S&P 500 could be valued at around 1,950 to 2,130.

Technical Take

The chart shows what is a region of importance as well and could be suggesting it acts as a floor for the market. The monthly chart shows that the area around 2,190 is a long-term uptrend. That uptrend has been in place since July of 2009, and for now, that uptrend has remained firm and in place. Additionally, there are three levels of horizontal support for the S&P 500 around 2,190, 2090, and 1,812. These are essential levels of support because the index spent a great deal of time consolidating in the time period between 2015 and 2016.

As long as the uptrend support holds around 2,190, it seems the index can stabilize and perhaps even begin to rise again.

Additionally, on the daily chart, the relative strength index is starting to trend higher, and it may be suggesting that momentum is beginning to shift and that bullish momentum is now beginning to move into the index. A sign that the S&P 500 may again at least approaching what could be a turning point.

However, should the uptrend break, the index is likely to move lower and head towards that 1812 region of support.

Challenges Ahead

Now, the challenge here is how long this slow down will last, and what a rebound will be like. While it may not be soothing to hear this, herein lies the uncertainty for the markets, and it is one reason why the markets have been so volatile. However, the market movements appear to suggest that a lower value for the S&P 500 in this 2,000 region is likely to be an area where the market stops falling.

It doesn't seem to be a question of if or when a recession will hit, it has hit. The only question that remains is how deep and for how long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.