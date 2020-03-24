Broadcom: Another Tech Gift

It seems I can't get enough of semiconductors during this market wreck. Last week I told my readers Micron (MU) was a gift at these levels with its valuation at cycle lows while DRAM and NAND prices continue to move higher, especially server DRAM - the juiciest of DRAM margins.

Now I'm moving on to the next gift on the list: Broadcom (AVGO).

Broadcom is arguably the better of the two in terms of risk versus reward and being skewed further toward reward. Broadcom has substantial free cash flow and a massive dividend, which was just reiterated as safe by management. Moreover, it trades at valuations not seen in its entire public trading life dating back to the summer of 2009. Its free cash flow today is the least dependent on semiconductor cycles in its history with high-margin acquisitions like CA Technologies and Symantec's enterprise business diversifying Broadcom's business segments.

I can't pound the table hard enough on Broadcom under $190.

Cash Flow Is Safe

The biggest strength Broadcom has is its free cash flow. Micron might have a better balance sheet, but arguably, I'd want Broadcom's cash flow. But, not only its cash flow, but its source of cash flow as it's more reliable and less fleeting during semiconductor cycles.

I'll first make a comparison to Broadcom's and Micron's free cash flow and revenue in the last cycle. This will give you an idea of how much less cyclical Broadcom is when it comes to the semiconductor industries it serves.

Broadcom's is exceedingly consistent while Micron's ebbs and flows with the cycle peaks and troughs. Broadcom's consistency is an excellent sign of being resistant to industry and economic trends. We can rely on it to maintain cash flow in stressful situations.

Let's go a step further and identify the source of Broadcom's revenue and cash flow to put a solid foundation under my above assertion.

(Source: Broadcom's 2020 FQ1 10-K)

In the most recent quarter, the company's subscription and services (software) revenue made up 28% of total revenues after growing 44% (due in part from the close of the Symantec acquisition in November). In the same quarter a year ago, the segment made up 20%. It's clear subscriptions and services is going to make up a more substantial part of the company's revenue as the year goes on and grows the newly acquired segments while its semiconductor business works to return to year-over-year growth.

The more impressive part is the gross margins of the two businesses. Not only has software closed in on a third of the business, but its margins are what you expect for a software business.

(Source: Broadcom's 2020 FQ1 10-K)

The cost of $1.65B in software revenue is only $177M - that's an 89.3% gross margin! It also appears the software business has gained leverage since adding Symantec as gross margins were slightly less at 88% last year. The continued forthcoming synergies from the recent acquisition are sure to keep margins at these envious levels.

But let's not forget about the semiconductor product line, which carries a very impressive 65.3% gross margin. That's quite amazing in and of itself. Compare this to Texas Instruments (TXN), which has a gross margin of 63.7% for 2019. Now before you look up Broadcom's final gross margin and tell me my numbers don't line up, you have to consider the amortization and restructuring charges the company is taking during this acquisition-heavy year-to-year-and-a-half. This brings down Broadcom's overall reported gross margin to 55.7%. Moving past the acquisition period, it will trend toward the true gross margins of the products and services themselves.

That aside, this is a business that can sustain its free cash flow. The beauty of discussing Broadcom today is it had earnings on March 12th, smack in the middle of this coronavirus pandemic. This means management could freshly speak to the subject. So, don't take my word on sustainable cash flow, read what management had to say on the subject:

Given our high gross margin profile and our somewhat variable operating expense structure, we believe we are able to maintain EBITDA margins comfortably north of 50% even in these downside scenarios. With this as a backdrop, we are quite comfortable with the current dividends and our ability to generate excess cash beyond the dividend throughout the fiscal year. As a result, our capital allocation plan for the year remains unchanged. We plan to pay out approximately $5.5 billion in cash dividend to common and preferred shareholders and expect to pay down $4 billion of debt.

Its cash flow is resilient enough to make it through what it calls "downside recessionary scenarios." I'm all for this kind of confidence when it has the businesses and numbers to back it up, which, yeah, it does.

Two Ds: Debt And Dividend

A quick recap. The company's high gross margin profile is flexible in providing EBITDA higher than 50%, which protects its free cash flow, which then will be used to reduce its debt burden by 12%, which still allows for a very, very juicy dividend.

So, how about that dividend?

The dividend is paid through free cash flow based on the prior year's FCF number. This is an excellent way to be conservative as free cash flow continues to grow each year. This also gives management the flexibility to pay down its pretty large, but manageable, debt pile.

The dividend is expected to account for approximately 58% of free cash flow, giving the dividend a nice cushion should things worsen in the coming months and quarters.

When pressed on the dividend during the earnings conference call, CFO Tom Krause answered by saying:

...things would have to get a lot worse where we'd be looking at changing our dividend policy. In fact, I think what I would tell you is we usually look at the fundamentals of the business and are any of these businesses changing meaningfully relative to the fundamentals. We'd see that of course. And so we're pretty committed to the dividend as you can expect, and the cash flows are there to support that.

On the yield end of things with the stock around $190, the dividend yields 6.8%. The highest yield in the company's history - by far.

A pretty safe dividend with historic yield? I'm in for that.

Typically, the market will rerate a stock to a higher yield if it thinks the dividend is in trouble. As of today, with high gross margins working higher with software acquisitions, an extremely generous 41% free cash flow margin, and a management team who is committed to it, I'd say there is minimal risk to the dividend being cut.

As far as the debt burden, this is likely why the market has sold off the stock. Comparatively, the company is carrying the highest net-debt burden in its history as it has been acquisition-hungry for the last several years.

To some, this may be concerning, but with management committed to paying down debt using the sustainable free cash flow instead of buying back shares, the company is not in danger of defaulting on its debt.

As we previewed when we announced the Symantec deal, in Q4, we initiated the transition from stock buybacks to debt repayment.

(Source: Broadcom's 2020 FQ1 10-K)

Over 83% of the company's debt is due after 2021. Between now and the end of 2021, only $7.46B is due. Even if we estimate free cash flow to be $9B this year and $9B in 2021 and take out the $5.5B in dividends for both years (no dividend raise), that's $7B in free cash flow to pay the near-term debt. Between the $7B in expected debt-available free cash flow and the $6.4B of cash on hand, debt is not an issue. Should we head for the worst in this economic slowdown due to the coronavirus, Broadcom is in good shape to service its debt. By the time the economy returns, it won't have any issues continuing to make the remaining payments.

Historic Valuation To Go With It

While the dividend yield is at historic highs, the stock valuation is at historic lows. I won't beat a dead horse by reiterating what I already have on the free cash flow front, but take a look at the price-to-free-cash-flow valuation the market has given the stock.

Its free cash flow can be more easily generated in 2020 than it could have been in 2012, yet it trades at a depressed multiple.

Even on a price-to-sales metric, the stock is at 7-year lows.

It's not hard to see between the historic yield and the all-time low valuations, the market is punishing Broadcom extraordinarily unfairly.

Conclusion

Broadcom is down 42% from its highs just two months ago. But management just gave us a fresh, COVID-19 look at the rest of the year and is confident its free cash flow is safe and can sustain the dividend and capital allocation plan. The market has brought the stock's valuation down to historic lows while the company has never been stronger in terms of diversification and free cash flow.

When the stock dipped below $160 last Wednesday, it was an absolute steal, and I don't think the market is done taking it down there. At $160, the yield is 8.1% and is safer than any other time in its recent history. I have a strong buy on AVGO at $160, but I'm willing to add more under $190. Broadcom is too good of a bargain at these levels, including the envious yield, to pass up and not fill out my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO, MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.