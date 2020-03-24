Gold Stocks: Insiders Are Buying Shares (Part II)

I break down the recent insider transactions in part II of my insider buying update.

There has been an uptick in gold mining insider buying lately following gold's price drop. Insiders are using the selloff to buy shares on the cheap.

Gold prices are rising slightly today and have gained value compared to stocks and bonds.

Gold Stocks: Insiders Starting To Load Up (Part II)

Gold prices are gaining both in price and in value when compared to U.S. stocks as measured by the Dow Jones Index.

Prices are up on Monday and Tuesday morning after the Fed announced its most aggression move yet with "unlimited" quantitative easing. The Fed will buy $375 billion in Treasury securities and $250 billion in mortgage securities this week, and it will now begin to purchase commercial mortgage-backed securities, among other strong measures.

This news is bullish for gold and the price of the yellow metal is up 2.88% Monday as of writing to $1,526/oz. While that's down from the highs of $1,700 in early March, gold has gained value relative to stocks. The Dow-to-Gold ratio now trades at 12.4X, its lowest level since 2013, and I'm predicting the ratio to fall much lower as stocks continue to take a beating.

Gold miners (GDX) are lagging the metal due to uncertainty of COVID-19's impact on operations, and some mines have temporary closed to combat the spread of the disease.

However, mining stock shares are undervalued and likely to rise higher after investors realize just how much cash flow these companies will be generating at $1,500+ gold. I'm also expecting margin improvements because of depressed oil prices.

Gold mining company insiders continue to use the recent dip in the market to acquire more shares. Now is a good time to add to positions in my opinion, although I will caution readers that I also think there's a possibility we see another downturn in every asset class if COVID-19 gets out of control. That's why I'm planning on buying shares this week and then buying more in weekly or bi-weekly increments throughout the next few months.

This is part II of my insider buying update (view part I here). Insider buying typically means that the insider is bullish on the company's stock, meaning they believe it is undervalued and will rise. While it's not a perfect science, I've oftentimes noticed insiders to time purchases very wisely.

Here's a look at recent insider buying in the gold sector. Images are courtesy for CanadianInsider.com. Each green dot indicates an insider purchase and red dots indicate an insider sale. This article was originally published on Monday, March 23 to subscribers of my Marketplace service.

Mako Mining (OTCQB:MAKOF)

Mako Mining is a gold junior developing the high-grade San Albino gold project in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. Recently, the company closed on a $15.15 million term loan to help the company achieve first gold pour at the San Albino mine by late summer.

- On March 16, Akiba Jacob Issachar Leisman, interim chief executive officer, purchased 225,000 shares at a price of C$.29. The purchase was made in the public market and brings Leisman's total holdings to 9.66 million shares.

On March 23, Mako provided a COVID-19 update. The company said that it is not aware of any confirmed cases of COVID-19 at its operations or the local communities that surround the San Albino gold project.

The company is taking "significant steps to lower the risk of infection at our project site and in the local community, including reducing the number of people at our operations to slightly less than 250 people. Additionally, all non-essential travel at the Company was eliminated last month."

Mako is a high-risk junior and COVID-19 only increases this development risk as it seeks to bring the mine into production this year.

Yamana Gold (AUY)

Yamana Gold is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with mines in Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

Recently, the company sold its royalty portfolio for $65 million and also reported on measures it is taking to prepare for COVID-19, such as implementing a temporary, partial demobilization of its workforce at its Cerro Moro mine and reducing efforts at the Agua Rica project.

Yamana has seen numerous insiders buy shares lately:

- On March 18, Yohann Bouchard, a senior officer, acquired 4,131 shares at a price of C$4.280 through an exercise of rights.

- Richard Campbell, a senior officer, bought 2,711 shares at a price of C$4.28 through an exercise of rights.

- Ross Douglas Gallinger, senior officer, acquired 4,610 shares at a price of C$4.28.

- Fernandez-Tobar Gerardo, senior officer, added 4,554 shares at a price of C$4.280.

- Jason LeBlanc, chief financial officer, bought 2,034 shares at a price of C$4.28.

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF)

Endeavour Mining is a mid-tier gold producer focused solely in Africa. The miner has guided for production of between 680,000 to 740,000 ounces in 2020 at all-in sustaining costs between $845 - $895/oz.

Recently, Endeavour announced that it will acquire Semafo Mining (OTCPK:SEMFF) to increase its gold mining presence in West Africa in a deal valued at US$716 million. Endeavour shareholders will own 70% of the new company, which will be a 1+ million ounce per year gold producer.

- La Mancha Holding is a major shareholder of Endeavour Mining and strongly supports the transaction. It has committed to invest an additional $100 million in the newly combined entity. The company recently purchased 447,900 shares of Endeavour at C$19.63, and another 298,600 shares at C$18.75.

Semafo produced 340,900 ounces of gold in 2019 at all-in sustaining cost of $724/oz. The company's Boungou mine in Burkina Faso was suspended in late-2019 following a deadly ambush; mining operations will re-start later this year with "an enhanced security and operations plan," according to Endeavour.

Endeavour's stock took a hit on the takeover news, but it looks like Endeavour is getting a decent price for Semafo with Semafo's stock trading at 52-week lows before the acquisition was announced.

Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF)

Resolute Mining is a junior gold miner operating in West Africa and Australia. Its main asset is the Syama gold mine in Mali, which is targeting 260,000 ounces of gold production this year at US$960 AISC.

Recently Resolute Mining refinanced $200+ million in debt with a new credit facility to reduce its borrowing cost and increase liquidity. The refinance consists a three-year $150 million revolving credit facility and a four-year $150 million term loan facility.

Resolute has also sold-forward (aka "gold hedge") 200,000+ ounces of its gold production in the future, most recently locking in 30,000 ounces at an average price of US$1,670.

- On March 16, John Welborn, CEO of Resolute Mining, recently bought 80,000 shares at A$.667 per share. On March 12, Welborn bought another 170,000 shares at A$.73, valued at $125,500.

- On March 16, Mark Potts, director, bought 25,000 shares worth $16,500.

Resolute's stock price has taken a beating despite no news of any mine shutdowns or any other negative news; COVID-19 has not yet entered Mali where it operates the Syama gold mine. African countries have reportedly responded quickly to the outbreak.

Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF)

Harte Gold is a junior gold miner operating the Sugar Zone mine in Ontario. It has guided for production between 42,000 - 48,000 ounces at $1,475 - $1,650 AISC for 2020.

Several insiders recently acquired shares under a prospectus exemption, plus public market purchases.

- Samuel Theodorus Coetzer, president, CEO and director of Harte Gold, acquired 769,230 shares in the public market at C$.131, and he bought another 1.15 million at C$.13 under the prospectus.

- James Elvin Gallagher, director, bought 384,616 shares at C$.13.

- Stephen G. Roman, director, bought 250,000 shares at C$.13.

- Karen Denise Walsh, senior officer, bought 769,230 shares at C$.13.

- Graham du Preez, chief financial officer and executive vice president, acquired 350,000 shares privately at C$.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold insiders have mostly been stepping up to the plate to buy shares in the senior gold producer.

- John Lawson Thornton, non-independent executive chairman of the board, recently bought 58,400 shares in the public market at US$15.95, and 880 shares at US$14.52.

- On March 17, Gregory Alan Pool Walker, senior officer, bought 28,500 shares at US$17.25, and 5,883 shares at US$16.50.

Barrick has one of the strongest COVID-19 response plans in place out of any gold miner. Back on March 6, the company announced emergency response plans which include restricted access to each mine. On March 20, it reported an update to its response plans, including increased sanitation measures at its mines and offices.

What do you think of the recent insider buying activity?

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUY, GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.