Amid Intense Macro Uncertainty, PRA Group Executing Well

I believe fair value for PRA Group is in the low to mid $30's, but above-average volatility seems likely in the near term.

Covid-19 will challenge the company on multiple fronts, with many clients facing significant reductions in income and the company potentially facing forced facility closures in some areas.

To at least some extent, the Covid-19 outbreak in North America and Europe is an “all bets are off” event for PRA Group (PRAA) that massively complicates modeling over the next year or two. It’s pointless to attempt to collect on debts incurred by people who have no income, and there is still significant uncertainty as to whether there will be additional shelter-in-place orders around the country and when the country will be back to “business as usual”.

It’s not completely accurate to say that PRA Group can just hunker down and wait for conditions to improve – there are ongoing costs to operate the business – but the company’s receivables don’t expire to any meaningful extent. Sooner or later, people will be able to pay again and although Covid-19 is going to limit the company’s near-term earnings potential, the longer-term outlook is still fairly good, particularly so given the progress made in building up the company’s digital and legal collections capabilities.

Improving Cost Performance Is Encouraging

PRA Group has been showing ongoing improvement in its operating efficiency, with the cash efficiency ratio improving from 58% in 2018 to 59.9% in 2019 and 59.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019. While management’s target of 61% for 2020 is most likely off the board now given recent developments with Covid-19, that doesn’t change the fact that there has been a good improvement trend here.

Some of this improvement is due to the maturation of past initiatives to grow and build the business for the future. PRA Group invested meaningful resources into its legal collections operations, but there is a time lag between the initial spending and the collections. That lag has started to close, with cash collections from the Americas legal channel up 19% in the fourth quarter and legal collection costs up just 8%. I would expect this channel (legal collections) to continue to be a meaningful driver for the company, as changing client behavior and legal restrictions on traditional collections channels incentivizes more legal collection efforts.

PRA is also benefiting from past efforts to boost its collector headcount. These hires were initially relatively inefficient, but as they’ve gained experience (and less capable/motivated collectors have been winnowed out), their productivity has improved – cash collections per paid hour rose 23% in the quarter, though overall U.S. call center collections performance was a little disappointing (up 4%).

PRA used to regularly produce cash efficiency ratios in the mid-60%’s. Too much has changed in the business and the business environment for that to be a fair target year in and year out, but a low-to-mid 60%’s target does seem credible.

Navigating This New Environment Will Be Challenging

With Covid-19 leading many businesses to close, PRA Group is facing a quickly-changing operating environment. At the risk of oversimplification, trying to collect debts from people with no income is worse than pointless; PRA is perfectly willing to pursue legal collection channels for people who can pay (but don’t wish to), but there’s nothing the company can do when people have no income and it’s simply a waste of money to try.

Part of PRA Group’s operating philosophy has always been to “meet people where they’re at” – working with customers to assess their income and payment capacity and structure payment plans that work within that. I expect the company will basically continue that approach now, and work with customers on payment plans that are predicated on eventual returns to work and income. In the short term, that is almost certainly going to mean a meaningful reduction in cash collections, but I don’t believe the overall long-term collection experience or portfolio yields will change that much.

Likewise, PRA Group could see Covid-19 related interruptions to operations. I know that at least one of PRA’s call centers is in North Carolina, the governor of which is reportedly mulling a statewide shelter-in-place order as of this writing. Given the monitoring/call recording requirements, I could see how telecommuting could be impractical for the business, so an interruption to collections activity is certainly at least plausible in my mind.

Economic uncertainty tied to the Covid-19 outbreak is the most urgent challenge facing PRA, but not the only one. The credit and economic cycle was already showing some signs of weakness – while a rollover in credit is good in one sense (creating future charged-off receivables for the company to buy), reversals in consumer health that impact ability to pay would clearly be negative.

One difficult-to-quantify positive factor for PRA is the evolution of the U.S. Presidential race. A victory by either Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders would likely have been negative for PRA, and while Sanders is still in the race, it appears less likely that he will become President relative to earlier this year.

Still Investing In The Long Term

Management hasn’t been shy about reinvesting capital to grow the business, purchasing over $400 million in receivables in the fourth quarter of this year. While that represented a 18% decline from the year-ago period, full-year purchases were up 15% (there’s significant quarter-to-quarter volatility) with Europe up 63% to a new record. PRA continues to take advantage of other European players overextending themselves previously and needing to retrench.

PRA also announced its intention to pursue organic expansion into Australia. This is a relatively small market, with about $300 million to $400 million in annual purchase activity, and one that Encore (ECPG) chose to exit, but I do prefer the company following an organic expansion strategy over an acquisition.

The Outlook

PRA Group is a difficult business to model in the best of times, and these are far from the best of times. Although I’m relatively comfortable with longer-term outlook -- revenue growth in the high mid-single-digits, double-digit core income and free cash flow growth – I have low confidence on my modeling over the next 12 months given the large uncertainty around the Covid-19 impact. With that, I expect above-average volatility to remain a real risk factor. Counterbalancing that, at least in part, is real progress over the past year or so in terms of operating efficiency and portfolio management (yields, impairments, etc.).

I believe fair value continues to be in a range from the low $30’s to the mid-to-high $30’s based upon discounted free cash flow, excess returns on equity, and EV/EBITDA.

The Bottom Line

Buying almost any stock now is challenging, and given PRA’s exposure to debtors’ ability to pay, I don’t want to underplay the risk the company faces from disruptions to work schedules and income. I don’t view this as a permanent shift (if it is, we have more to worry about than the price of PRAA shares), but it can certainly create a lot of volatility in the near term. Patient investors with a tolerance for high near-term volatility should take a look, but this is a challenging company to follow even in the best of times.

