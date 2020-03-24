The 2-10 Yield Curve And The Shape Of Things To Come

This likely is the final moment of the 40-year bond bull market, and the stimulus and Fed intervention may signal a return toward long term norms for growth and rates.

As unique and frightening as the current economic situation is, it conforms closely to past patterns in which the Fed fights a downturn along with fiscal stimulus.

The steepening curve could also be explained by a disorderly rush to cash, but its persistence and orderly increase at all maturities suggests a deeper cause.

The wisdom of crowds is on regular display in the behavior of the stock and bond markets. It is an old financial markets axiom that the bond market is the smarter crowd, the more precise and less excitable. There are a few reasons for this, including the fact that bonds are higher on the capital structure of companies than stocks, are essential to governments at all levels, and generally are more deeply connected to the actual functioning of the economy than the after-market in stocks - the thing we like to call "the stock market."

The stock market, in this view, is less indispensable to the world of business, with serious importance mainly to pension funds and the individuals who build their own pensions via 401Ks. The bond market is the realm of ice cold number crunchers and a few astute value investors like Howard Marks, who looks exactly what he is, a top-notch wonk. These are serious people, and the world they live in is generally rational. The bid-offer spread is generally small and the rate of change is glacial.

That's exactly how the bond market behaved until a couple of weeks ago when the world began to grasp the implications of the coronavirus. Stocks went down, of course, almost instantly and then relentlessly, a flash crash on a daily basis. The bond market lost its collective mind. The bond market abruptly changed from presenting the wisdom of crowds to displaying the madness of crowds.

When the bond market goes crazy, it does so in a big way because the consequence of everybody trying to get out the same door is acted out in monumental size. The Fed throws money at everything and insures everything including supposed safe havens like munis and prime money market assets as well as anything for which lack of such insurance might cause the system to seize up further.

The problem is that the bond market is the basis of everything. Treasuries supposedly provide the risk-free rate, the measure against which the risk premium for all other investments are measured. They also provide a basis for hurdle rates - the discounting factor for everything from stock returns to real-world decisions on capital expenditures. Regular Treasuries versus Treasury TIPS also provide a guideline for expectations for inflation or deflation. The shape of the yield curve provides a base case for the way the economic future will compare to the past.

One might be tempted to think that in the incredible volatility of the past few weeks the bond market lost the power to suggest the probable course of the future. I will argue that it did not.

The Yield Curve And The Most Likely Future

No piece of data deriving from the bond market is more valuable than the 2-10 Treasury Curve. It's the one number I make sure to check every morning, and in times of crisis at least every hour. I also pay attention to the Treasury yield curve at every important interval - 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 1 year, 3 years, 5 years, 7 years, 10 years, 20 years, and 30 years.

I also keep the absolute level of interest rates in the back of my mind. It changes very slowly, and serves mainly to provide the base case for understanding entire eras. The high interest rates throughout the 1970s, for example, combined with an inflationary era in which dollars lost their value at a high rate while "things" of all kinds gained value as measured in dollars. The past decade and a half of very low rates remind that the risk of this era is of disinflation tipping over to deflation amidst very sluggish economic growth.

This fact has interesting real world consequences. It's the underlying reason for buybacks. The economy is so sluggish that it is hard to find reasonably safe investments that meet the hurdle rate, which is your company's ongoing rate of return. Cannibalization - reducing the denominator for earnings per share - is the rational thing to do when using more capital to produce more of your product isn't sensible. A glance at the full Treasury curve tells you that this argument for buybacks continues to be in force, whether they are allowed or not.

The 2-10 Treasury spread suggests a way of thinking about the future in a more immediate and actionable way. Is the economy heating up, cooling off or remaining pretty much the same? Insight into the probability of each of the above questions is the reason that the 2-10 yield curve is the one number I check every day, and every hour when markets are volatile. No other number packs quite as much information into a single source, and combining it with a glance at other major Treasury maturities confirms its message and fleshes it out with more subtle insights.

The entire yield curve, and the 2-10 yield curve in particular, assemble the major cross currents of individual and institutional needs and preferences, inflationary (and occasionally deflationary) expectations, and the length of time over which unexpected events may occur.

Here is a wonderful source providing the historical Treasury yield curve at all major intervals provided by the Treasury itself. This information updates shortly after the end of trading on every day the Treasury market is open. This article is an effort to unpack the messages that 2-10 and these surrounding numbers may be trying to deliver.

Our Use Of The Yield Curve Is Asymmetrical

Most of the time the yield curve has a moderate positive slope. That means that each successive maturity has a higher yield than the next lower maturity all the way from a duration of one month to a duration of 30 years. There is always the potential that an event may upset the assumptions behind the prevailing interest rate. A moderately positive yield curve is grounded in statistical logic. The more distant the maturity the more time exists in which an unexpected event may occur.

Investors of all kinds demand a higher rate for tying up money over longer periods. Another element is that investors must be paid more for tying up their money, period. They may need it to spend or invest elsewhere. There is also the matter of inflation expectations, which are a greater concern over longer periods.

Inversions of the yield curve - when short term interest rates are higher than longer term rates - are an almost obsessive preoccupation to many investors who believe they provide a guide to economic and market downturns. I believe that yield inversions at least suggest that the future economy may be more sluggish than the present, and they have been a helpful early indicator of recessions, the emphasis being on early. It usually gives you plenty of time to start looking closely at other indicators and take whatever action is needed. The fact that it provides early information can make it a very good investment tool.

It's a little too good in fact. You might quip as Paul Samuelson did about economists that an inverted yield curve can has predicted 9 out of every 5 recessions. It's one of those funny little statistical traps where you have to look at events and predictions with the arrow pointed in the right direction. If you first look at recessions, you will see that an inverted yield curve is always present - thus infallible. If you look at the yield curve inversions first, you will have to stretch the time period quite a bit on a few occasions to find the predicted recession.

For recessions, an inverted yield curve is one indicator out of many. A flat to inverted yield curve nevertheless tells you something important. It tells you that the crowd in its wisdom senses that the future will be no better than the present, and possibly worse. Whether that predicts a recession or not, it's an important thing to know. It puts you on alert for sluggish to negative growth. That's good enough to become part of the context within which you make investment decisions.

Did the yield curve invert prior to the current bear market? It certainly did, back in August of 2019. On August 27, 28, and 29 the 2-10 yield curve inverted by 4, 3, and 3 basis points. The day before and the two days after the 2-10 was exactly flat. Starting on September 4 the yield curve began to steepen ever so slightly, struggled into double figures, and finally got to 34 basis points by December 31.

To make a long story short, it wasn't much of an inversion. It was, however, about half a year before a recession probably started. It suggested that the sluggish economy had become somewhat more sluggish and vulnerable to a recession. What it didn't know about was the coming of the new coronavirus or the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. We can say that the market was already set up for a recession by failing growth. A significant bear market in stocks was probable because of rich valuation. Covid-19 and the oil price collapse just gave these factors a push and then determined the swiftness and seriousness.

But what if the yield curve steepens?

Alternative Explanations Of A Steepening Curve

On February 19 the S&P 500 reached its all time high of 3386.15. From that point the market began to fall sharply and the 10-year rate did the same, falling from 1.88 on January 2 and breaking below 1% on March 5. The 2-year fell at about the same rate until Friday March 6. On Sunday night March 8 the Fed cut the discount rate by 50 basis points and the 2-year fell to .38. The 10-year fell more than twice as much, to .54, but still left a positive curve of 16 basis points. That was the low. I would be extremely surprised to see the 10-year go below .54, now or in the near future.

On the following day the 2-year settled back up by 11 basis points settling at the appropriate rate of .50. The rate of the 10-year, however, increased sharply and by Friday the 13th the difference had blown out to 38 basis points. This was a steeper curve than at any time since before the brief three days of inversion in August 2019. This fact did not get much attention at the time. It was the astonishing volatility of all rates that captured everyone's attention. There are two ways of thinking about this:

No one wanted anything except absolute liquidity even in Treasuries. They sold longer dated maturities furiously, driving the yields up. Cash ruled. Be that as it may, the Treasury yield curve did exactly what it normally does when the Fed begins to fight a slump in earnest. It steepened.

Much erudite thinking has gone into fleshing out the first interpretation using the details of the crazy trading in all fixed income. Yes, risk spreads between some assets widened with tremendous speed. Yes, there were ridiculous bid-offer spreads on many categories of asset. None of this made a dent in the trend of the yield curve. There has been a striking orderliness in the differential form maturity to maturity all along the curve from 3 months to 30 years. You can see this in a small section of the table linked from the Treasury site for last Friday March 20:

Date 1 Mo 2 Mo 3 Mo 6 Mo 1 Yr 2 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 7 Yr 10 Yr 20 Yr 30 Yr

03/20 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.15 0.37 0.41 0.52 0.82 0.92 1.35 1.55

The absolutely insane trading of Treasury securities over the past two weeks tended to obscure anything which might be seen as the early part of a trend. What you see looking across the curve is an orderliness that one can hardly ascribe to panicky selling. Here's a graphic version that makes the picture clearer for the 2-10 and 3mo-30yr yield curves:

How we interpret this is still in the mind of the beholder, but to me it looks exactly like what you would see if the Fed had stepped on short rates and suppressed them toward zero, something you will see, I think, by inspection of the link to the historical yield curve chart. Trivial rates as far out as a year, no surprise. Beyond that the chart suggests that over time the Fed will, as always, have its way and the economy will perk up along with higher yields.

How Would This Chart Fit Into Historical Patterns?

There is a historical sequence of the interplay between Fed actions and the behavior of the yield curve and the economy. At some point well in advance of a recession the yield curve draws upon the collective wisdom of the bond crowd and inverts. Quite a bit later the stock crowd notices some additional signs of weakness and the stock market tops. Things get rockier and the Fed begins to fight the recession. The Fed cuts short rates and begins to provide the needed liquidity. In truly extreme situations to government kicks in with stimulus. The Fed assists in making it possible to run as large a deficit as necessary. Ultimately the Fed has its way.

The following chart shows this pattern over several cycles:

Chart #8

It's interesting to note that the cycle of inverted rates, Fed intervention, and steepening yield curve took place in a recognizable pattern under very difficult circumstances. The very brief 1980 recession and soul-killing 1981-1982 recession took place amidst double digit inflation during which lenders required high rates even for short term loans. With inflation running at 1% per month they had to. Fed Chair Volcker let rates rise unchecked until he created the recession that finally killed inflation. Only then did he fight it with rate cuts.

The 1990 recession derived from the very specific event of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait which drove the price of oil to the n-astonishing $40 per barrel. The quick military victory helped the yield curve steepen. The other two recent recessions are all too familiar and have a chart similar to the present - the first being mild despite the enormous market destruction of the dot.com crash and the second being horrendous for so many in so many ways until defeated by a combination of monetary policy and fiscal stimulus.

The current recession seems likely to resemble the last one with the first major recessionary numbers coming in after Fed recognition and early initiation of fiscal stimulus. The yield curve bears continued watching. From a positive curve of 16 basis points on the day after the Fed's first of two decisive cuts, it grew quickly to beyond 60, even tagging 70, before settling back today to a bit under 50. These are not large numbers in the absolute but in percentage terms from the low base they are enormous.

It would be worrisome if the 2-10 or 3mo-30 curves flattened materially, but that seems unlikely. The fact that the curve is steepening at such a rate says that the wisdom of the bond crowd sees a tsunami of liquidity and stimulus on the way accompanied by higher rates and ultimately a bit of inflation. As a byproduct, the chances are good that the long bull market in bonds which began in 1980 has finally reached its end. The Fed intervention and fiscal stimulus may finally end the deflationary undertow of the past two decades.

This may sound like an optimistic view. In the longer run, it is. The severity of the downturn is likely to exceed the worst couple of months the US economy has ever experienced. There's a good likelihood, however, that recovery from the bottom will be swift - more a V than a U or an L. That said, I continue to hold a lot of cash in reserve.

In an article I hope to write in the next week I will discuss how this event has abruptly changed a few major factors in analyzing stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.