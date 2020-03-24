Healthcare And Biotechnology Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries classified by sectors. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals are underpriced by 30% to 50% relative to historical averages in valuation ratios, but their profitability is far below the baseline. Healthcare providers are close to fair price. Life sciences tools/services are still slightly overpriced, but profitability is significantly above the historical baseline. Healthcare technology has mixed metrics: price/earnings and price/free cash flow are attractive, but price/sales is quite bad. Healthcare equipment is the less attractive industry in the sector regarding valuation metrics, and it is also below the profitability baseline.

Since last month:

P/E, P/S and P/FCF have dramatically improved because share prices have been diving in the market crash.

However, ROE has deteriorated in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. It has improved in healthcare equipment and life sciences tools/services.

In 1 trailing month, the Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and the SPDR Select Sector Healthcare ETF (XLV) have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) by about 13% and 6%.

The five best performers among S&P 500 healthcare stocks on this period are Allergan PLC (AGN), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists every month before they are published in free articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

AMGN Amgen Inc. HEALTHCARE BIOTECH BIIB Biogen Inc. HEALTHCARE BIOTECH GILD Gilead Sciences Inc. HEALTHCARE BIOTECH VNDA Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. HEALTHCARE BIOTECH LNTH Lantheus Holdings Inc. HEALTHCARE HCAREEQSUPP MOH Molina Healthcare Inc. HEALTHCARE HCAREPROVID UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. HEALTHCARE HCAREPROVID BIO Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. HEALTHCARE MEDEQUIP CORT Corcept Therapeutics Inc. HEALTHCARE PHARMA INVA Innoviva Inc. HEALTHCARE PHARMA

Details of valuation and quality indicators in healthcare on 3/24/2020

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Healthcare Equipment 35.74 27.18 -31.48% 3.45 3.18 -8.56% 41.01 30.51 -34.40% -33.08 -12.14 -20.94 Healthcare Providers 20.59 20.88 1.38% 0.90 0.85 -5.46% 16.93 17.75 4.64% -3.38 5.78 -9.16 Healthcare Technology* 42.13 56.13 24.94% 4.63 3.39 -36.63% 32.07 35.77 10.33% -10.68 -6.2 -4.48 Biotechnology 18.17 39.78 54.32% 20.85 29.01 28.14% 21.48 43.74 50.89% -84.82 -64.42 -20.40 Pharmaceuticals 15.61 26.26 40.54% 5.63 8.25 31.74% 20.05 32.55 38.40% -85.16 -30.3 -54.86 Life Sciences Tools/Services* 30.45 29.52 -3.15% 3.86 3.39 -13.98% 28.58 27.28 -4.75% -5.74 -18.37 12.63

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better, for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV and IBB with the benchmark in 1 month.

Chart by TradingView

Most of my stock holdings are based on quantitative value models. However, value is a bad timing indicator. Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with a more realistic quantitative approach, for a world of probabilities instead of just risk on/risk off. It includes a systemic risk indicator and strategies based on it. It has not been able to predict the Covid-19 black swan, but it may help assess if the outcome is likely to be a recession or a recovery. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.