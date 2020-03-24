Alio Gold: A Risky Gold Miner That Could Pay Off

ALO is an excellent short-term trading tool, but I do not recommend investing long term in this miner.

Alio Gold announced the sale of the San Francisco Mine to Magna Gold Corp. on March 6, 2020.

It was quite an uninspiring production this quarter. The company produced 16,337 Au Oz and 8,778 Ag Oz during 4Q 2019.

Revenues were $24.67 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The company posted a net loss of $6.85 million or $0.36 per share for Q4 2019.

Investment Thesis

The Canadian-based Alio Gold (ALO) - formerly known as Timmins Gold - is a small mid-tier gold and silver producer which was operating two mines in Mexico and Nevada, US. Recently, Alio Gold entered into a transaction with Magna in which he sold San Francisco mine. Also, the company owns one development project in Guerrero, Mexico, called Ana Paula and one exploration project called Ejutla.

Note: Alio Gold and Rye Patch Gold merged on March 25, 2018.

The investment thesis is quite simple with this small gold producer that has struggled to turn those two mines profitable. I do not recommend the stock as a long-term investment, for glaring weaknesses that I will explain later in my article. However, it is a perfect candidate for a short-term trading strategy based on the price of gold and the extreme volatility of the sector exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak.

Alio Gold - 4Q'19 Financial and history - The raw numbers

Alio Gold 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 26.23 27.94 27.02 31.41 28.46 27.01 24.67 Net Income in $ Million 3.28 -3.72 -16.84 1.60 -3.83 -127.14 -6.85 EBITDA $ Million 8.45 -0.61 n/a 2.77 -2.10 -127.37 -4.36 EPS diluted in $/share 0.05 -0.04 -0.20 0.02 -0.05 -1.50 -0.08 Operating Cash flow in $ Million -8.29 -3.53 -4.74 2.53 -0.37 -1.57 -0.36 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 8.12 1.93 9.45 5.08 0.70 1.46 7.83 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -16.41 -5.46 -14.19 -2.56 -1.06 -3.03 -8.19 Total Cash $ Million 29.73 24.47 21.98 18.91 17.50 13.17 16.57 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 16.61 15.31 2.26 5.88 5.49 5.10 17.18 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 60.15 83.78 84.71 84.71 84.71 84.71 85.37

1 - Revenues were $24.67 million in 4Q'19 Revenues were $24.67 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The company posted a net loss of $6.85 million or $0.36 per share for Q4 2019.

As a reminder, on September 30, 2019, the company concluded that a non-cash impairment was justified for the San Francisco Mine and the Ana Paula Property. A total of $119.161 million had been indicated.

Mark Backens, President and CEO, said in the press release:

Our fourth quarter results at Florida Canyon showed significant improvement and were markedly better than those achieved in the middle of the year, confirming that Florida Canyon is indeed turning the corner. In the fourth quarter we were able to mine 31% more tonnes per day, process 48% more tonnes per day, and deposit 37% more gold on the leach pad than in the third quarter. These incremental improvements drove our overall operating costs in the quarter down, to less than $7 per tonne, which is an exceptional achievement,

2 - Free Cash Flow was a loss of $8.19 million in 4Q'19

The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is an excellent financial component to evaluate the company's ability to survive.

I always include the free cash flow in my analysis. 2019 free cash flow is a loss of $14.84 million and a loss of $8.19 million in 4Q 2019.

3 - Debt and Cash

The company is nearly net debt-free, which is an essential positive element.

On November 14, 2019, Alio Gold signed and closed a three-year, $15 million loan facility with Sprott Private Resource Lending II to fund construction of the new Phase II leach pad at Florida Canyon.

On November 24, 2019, Alio Gold indicated that the dispute with Maverix (NYSEMKT:MMX) was finally settled.

4 - Gold production details, trend, and discussion

Detailed production gold/silver per mine

It was quite a disappointing production this quarter. The company produced 16,337 Au Oz and 8,778 Ag Oz during 4Q 2019 as indicated below:

One concerning issue is the very high AISC (co-product basis).

Alio Gold 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 AISC (co-product) 1,262 1,314 1,293 1,458 1,278 1,307 1,369 1,483 Gold Price realized 1,332 1,293 1,271 1,233 1,300 1,301 1,375 1,378

1 - Florida Canyon mine

The Florida Canyon Mine produced 9,241 ounces of gold and 6,226 ounces of silver at cash costs and AISC of $1,407 and $1,583 respectively per gold ounce during Q4 2019. From the press release:

Mine production and cost guidance for fiscal 2020 were provided during Q4 2019. Further to that disclosure, quarterly production, cash cost and capital spending at Florida Canyon are provided in the following table: Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Fiscal 2020 Production (ozs) 10,000 - 12,000 12,000 - 15,000 15,500 - 18,000 22,500 - 25,000 60,000 - 70,000 Cash Cost (per oz) $1,130 - $1,230 $1,025 - $1,125 $915 - $1,015 $815 - $915 $975 - $1,075 Capital Spending $8.0 $10.0 $4.0 $3.0 $25.0

2 - San Francisco gold and silver Mine (open pit heap-leach).

The San Francisco Mine produced 7,097 ounces of gold and 2,552 ounces of silver, at cash costs and AISC of $1,070 per gold ounce and $1,073 per gold ounce, respectively, during Q4 2019.

3 - Ana Paula Project is still suspended since August 2018 because of a lack of cash.

4 - Guidance for 2020

2020 guidance for Florida Canyon of between 60,000 and 70,000 ounces of gold production at cash costs between $975/oz and $1,075/oz. San Francisco will be operated by Magna Gold in which Alio Gold owns now a 19.9% stake.

5 - Alio Gold Announces Sale of San Francisco Mine

On March 6, 2020, Alio Gold announced the sale of San Francisco Mine.

Alio Gold will receive 9,740,000 shares of Magna upon closing of the Transaction, representing approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Magna, and an additional $5 million in cash within twelve months of closing of the Transaction.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Alio Gold's recent earnings results haven't been inspiring. However, they beat expectations. After the divestiture of San Francisco mine to Magna Gold, the company relies only on Florida Canyon mine now. The business model based on one single mine is highly risky and should be analyzed seriously before investing in the company.

With the coronavirus outbreak, many miners have been forced to reduce or even stop operations, and the effect on production will be felt quickly. When you have only one mine, this means a total shut down of operations.

Thus, it is crucial to trade Alio Gold very carefully.

Technical Analysis

ALO experienced a support breakout recently at around $0.52. The line support turned line resistance now. The new long-term line support is estimated at $0.18, assuming a bearish outlook for gold, which is not likely now but still possible.

The trading strategy is to accumulate below $0.35 and take at least half of your accumulation off the table if the stock retest resistance at $0.52. However, if gold price turns bullish and crosses $1,700 per ounce, ALO could quickly retest upper resistance at $0.84 after crossing $0.52. As always, it is essential to look at the future gold price to make your trading decision. However, the stock is not a 100% proxy for gold and could deviate from the gold price bullishness on any potential mine shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. Just be cautious and do not assume it is a simple correlation.

