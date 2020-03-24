AgJunction Inc. (AJXGF) CEO M. Brett McMickell on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AgJunction Inc. (OTCPK:AJXGF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 24, 2020 11:00 AM ET

M. Brett McMickell - President and CEO

Deborah Mack - Interim CFO

Benj Gallander - Contra The Heard

Bill Nicklin - Circle N Advisors

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss AgJunction Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2019.

All the materials, including the press release announcing today's company's results were issued filed yesterday and are available on the SEDAR database or on the company's Web site at agjunction.com.

Remarks and answers to your questions today may contain forward-looking information about future events or the company's future performance. This information is based on certain assumptions made by the management, and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. There is no assurance, given that such forward-looking information will prove to be correct and actual results could differ materially, from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Any forward-looking information is made as of the date of this call and AgJunction disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether because of new information future events or results, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. Please read the forward-looking information and risk factors sections in the company's management's discussion and analysis dated December 31, 2019 and the forward-looking statements section of the company's press release dated March 23, 2020 as these sections outline the company's assumptions and the material factors, which could cause or would cause, actual results, events or performance to differ.

I'll now turn the call over to Dr. M. Brett McMickell, AgJunction's President and CEO.

M. Brett McMickell

Thank you, Howard. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings call. I would first like to start out by expressing how excited I am to be leading such an innovative company like AgJunction through the [Technical Difficulty] to meet with you all, I'd like to provide a brief introduction.

Since joining the company in November of 2017 as Senior Vice President of Global Product Development and most recently as COO, I have gained intimate knowledge of our customers’ evolving needs, as well as our operational capabilities and innovative technology offerings. Prior to joining AgJunction, I held increasing leadership roles at Honeywell Aerospace, which provided me with a focus on execution, expertise in leading global team and valuable experience engaging large OEMs.

I joined AgJunction because of its history of groundbreaking innovation and a strong foundation in machine, management and control. I saw precision agriculture adopting more automation and moving towards more economy, and firmly believe that AgJunction is well positioned to provide incredible automation technology to a market that is in rapid transformation.

Before getting into the company's financial results, I'd like to provide some more information about our refined strategy and key priorities. After completing an extensive evaluation of our business over the past several months, our new team has implemented a refined strategy that we believe best suits the evolving needs of manufacturers and suppliers, adapting to a rapid transforming market. I will discuss three key priorities of this refined strategy; one, refocus on manufacturers and suppliers; two, offering flexibility through modularization; three, a realignment of our capital resources. My goal is to leave you with a better understanding of the realignment of our strategy and where AgJunction is going in the future.

Our first priority of refocusing on manufacturers and suppliers will provide long-term sustainable growth and sustainable growth to drive shareholder value. As the level of vehicle automation increases, deeper integration is required. AgJunction is focusing on suppliers and manufacturers, because they are in a position to integrate more of our automation modules. This integrated level of automation can be uniquely supplied by AgJunction.

Most manufacturers and suppliers do not want to develop everything by themselves, and they need partners to bring new automated applications to the market quickly and affordably. Not all manufacturers and suppliers are exactly alike. Some have strong internal software development capabilities, while others have exceptional hardware components and we have the ability to fill in these technology gaps, and are able to offer products that align with those needs.

Secondly, AgJunction is taking a novel approach to meeting our customers' needs by offering flexibility through modularization. We've already begun offering our hardware and software functionality as its individual module in addition to offering complete automation solutions to our customers. Our modules are designed from the inception to be flexible, to be seamlessly integrated into our customers’ system. This reduces costs and expands its scalability and improves customer experience, which are all competitive advantages.

AgJunction have a strong patent protected portfolio of solutions and advanced [path] planning, headwind automation, implement control and predictive algorithms, which allows us to provide our customers with some of the most innovative modules on the market. We've also developed a powerful cloud platform and mobile application with Whirl that provides conductivity, remote management, data analysis, support and updates.

Our modular approach enables us to partner with a wider range of manufacturers and suppliers rather than providing a full system, such as a full autonomous platform. For example, our new electronic steering system, the MDU-G5 high torque can be purchased as a capable steering actuator and it can be combined with our ECU-S1 to provide a more complete auto steering solution. By combining our display automation software ECU-S1 and MDU-G5 high torque, our customers can purchase a full precision agricultural system or they can pick and choose the modules that best fit their unique needs.

Realignment of our capital resources is our third priority. We have significantly reduced spending on our eStore and are focusing on regions and technologies that will grow our revenue and profit. Last year, we completed several important internal priorities that will set us up for success going forward, including rightsizing our organization and consolidating facilities to our corporate headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. Our consolidation has allowed us to reduce costs, while increasing the agility of our development team.

Looking ahead, we are regionalizing ourselves and customer support to significantly expand our customer base. In fact, we've inserted regional general managers in our EMEA and APAC region whom our sales representatives and fulfilled service engineers will be reporting to directly. By aligning our sales and customer support teams regionally, we’ll be able to improve our ability to provide better customer responsiveness, already identify many of potential customers that are interested in our capabilities and have the need for flexible modules, including solution outside of auto steering, such as obstacle detection and implement control. For example, our recent announcement of our deal with [IFTI] to provide an auto steering solution is a direct result of our regionalization approach.

Next, I want to discuss our eStore e-commerce store. As many of you know, we put significant resources toward our direct-to-consumer efforts through handsfreefarm.com selling our two Wheelman products and our Whirl software application. As of today, we're satisfied with our eStore platform and the award winning Wheelman product design for this channel. We're now focusing our resources on expanding our product outreach by meeting the needs of manufacturers and suppliers.

The Wheelman products and handsfreefarm.com should be viewed as another channel for our overall modularization approach. The Wheelman products and the Whirl platform were designed with modularization in mind. For example, the new MDU-G5 high torque is derived directly from our Wheelman technology. Additionally, we recently announced that GeoSurf launching a precision agricultural solution for rice and onion transplanters based on our Wheelman technology and using our Wheelman, our Whirl cloud infrastructure.

AgJunction’s engineering team has developed features in the Whirl cloud specifically for manufacturers and suppliers, such as support access to their customers and over the air update. GeoSurf is our first supplier customer to utilize our new Wheelman based technology and new Whirl cloud features. Our refined strategy is building and providing modules for our customer who takes advantage of AgJunction’s rich technology foundation and provides us with a competitive advantage in a rapidly transforming market.

We are positioning ourselves as trusted partner to manufacturers and suppliers, providing advanced automation that is flexible to our customers’ needs. As we identify new customers, we remain committed to investing in research and development as we continue producing state-of-the-art technology that aligns with our new strategy.

I would also like to stress that AgJunction remain committed to protecting products, its products and partners, by continuing to enforce its right against unlicensed use. As you may have noticed, AgJunction recently agreed with Kubota to a 60-day stay in the patent infringement lawsuit filed against the tractor manufacturer in August of last year. We are looking forward to this time to discuss a mutually beneficial path forward, including expanding commercial discussions between AgJunction and Kubota. Overall, we are very confident that we have the team, IP portfolio, balance sheet and technological capabilities in place to support this strategy, grow AgJunction and provide value to our shareholders.

Finally, I'd like to comment on the coronavirus outbreak. We've implemented a work from home policy to protect our employees, and we'll continue to follow all protocols issued by the government at local, state and federal levels. Although, we have not seen any major disruption in our operations, supply chain or customer demand, there is significant uncertainty as to the likely effects of this outbreak, which may among other things, impact our supply chain and may negatively impact the global agricultural market. At this time, we are unable to quantify the potential impact that this pandemic may have on our future financial statements.

With that, I'd like to pass the call over to our interim CFO, Deborah Mack, to walk you through the financial results. Debra, please go ahead.

Deborah Mack

Thank you, Brett, and good morning everyone. Before we go into the financial results, I want to remind everyone that we completed the final shipments of our bulk purchase order in the third quarter of 2019. As a result, we had challenging financial comparisons during the fourth quarter that will continue over the next year as we no longer will be generating revenue from the bulk purchase orders.

Now jumping into our results. Total revenue in the fourth quarter was $3.3 million compared to $17.1 million in the year ago quarter. This decline was primarily driven by the prior year period, including revenue generated from the bulk purchase order. Breaking down sales by region, sales in AMEA region where $0.2 million compared to $14.5 million in the prior period year. The decline was due to the fourth quarter of 2018 having significant revenue generated on the bulk purchase order.

Sales in the America increased 34% to $3 million compared to $2.3 million in the year ago quarter, primarily driven by increase in sales in our direct to consumer channels. And APAC region remained flat at $0.1 million for both 2018 and 2019 fourth quarters.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter was 45.9% compared to 30.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018. So lower margins in Q4 2018 was directly related to the sales under the bulk purchase order, which completed shipments during the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Total operating expenses were $4.7 million compared to $4.4 million in the year ago quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by site closure costs, partially offset by lower compensation, consultants and recruitment costs.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was $3.1 million or a loss of $0.03 per share compared to the income of 3.1 million or $0.03 per share in the year ago quarter. The decline was primarily result from the sale of our Outback and SATLOC divisions.

EBITDA in the fourth quarter was negative $2.3 million compared to positive $3.4 million in the fourth quarter 2018, and the decline was primarily result of aforementioned lower revenue resulting from the completion of the bulk purchase order.

Now addressing our balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2019 totaled $17.2 million compared to $21.4 million at the end of 2018, and we also remain debt free and have access to our full $3 million line of credit.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call back over to the operator for Q&A. And Brett will first be addressing several common questions that we've received in the past several weeks, and then we will be opening up the call to Q&A for participants.

Dr. McMickell would like to first answer a few questions the company received over the past several weeks. Question one, what triggered the Board action to put you in the CEO position?

M. Brett McMickell

I believe the Board felt that Dave and I both have the same confidence in the strength of the company’s employees, its ability to execute and its industrial leading IP portfolio. They did a great job merging our various entities, cleaning up assets and reinvigorating the balance sheet and technology. But the Board felt that it was time to make a change to allow us to execute the vision that we have built for the market and technology.

Question two. How does the size of the opportunity change or nature of the opportunity?

M. Brett McMickell

AgJunction's refined strategy opens up more opportunities by expanding the customer base. Some companies that were previously viewed as competitors now become customers with our new strategy. Our increased regional focus also opens up the opportunity to onboard new customers in growing markets.

Question three. What is going on relative to intellectual property? Can that become an even more significant revenue source? Or is it mainly a competitive defense?

M. Brett McMickell

Our IT is critical to our sales process. We have over 200 patents and patent pending, many of which have been refreshed or positively amended recently. Our customers depend on our ability to protect our IP and provide them with the freedom to operate. We are an operating company with a great IP portfolio, not a company just trying to get license.

Question four. What evidence do we have that automation within the agricultural market is the next big opportunity?

M. Brett McMickell

Well, the ecosystem of manufacturers and suppliers, which includes our OEM and VAR customers, are either building it into their system or demanding it from us or, and others. And yes, fully autonomous solutions are still down the road a bit. But there is clear evidence of increasing automation and autonomy in farms. Just as with our cars, agricultural vehicles are adopting more automation, guidance, path planning, steering, are all foundations for this automation, which AgJunction has years of experience with and is continuing to build on these capabilities.

Now we'd like to open the call up to participants for Q&A.

Benj Gallander

I am a long term shareholder and guess at the end of the day, all I've done is lost money.

I'm wondering if the negotiations with Kubota could possibly lead to a settlement where they actually buy the company.

M. Brett McMickell

Right now, I mean, I can't comment on the details of the discussion. We're in a stay and we're in the early part of this discussion with Kubota as to where we're going. The focus right now is on something that's mutually beneficial and looking at building on our commercial deal between us and Kubota.

Our next question comes from the line of Bill Nicklin from Circle N Advisors.

Bill Nicklin

I had a bunch of questions I'll try to put them in some kind of logical order. One that comes to mind is that we built up customer relationships over the years under, I guess, one existing model and under kind of guidance and steering. And now we're looking at prospective customers in selling components into what we hope will become the autonomous market. How does, what we had already, help us in that, maybe you can explain kind of the segue and how much, are we going to lose a lot of business from old customers as we move towards the new customers, how does all of that kind of [mash] up, if you will?

M. Brett McMickell

No, we're not going to lose our old customers because of this strategy. As matter of fact, I mean, the purpose here is growth and to become a trusted partner with our manufacturers and suppliers. So the strategy actually builds on the relationships we’ve had on the path and the technology that we've been offering. Our strength has been in auto steering. We've had tax planning, the guidance, knowing where you are and how to steer a vehicle off road is critical to autonomy and AgJunction has been doing it for a long time and has the IP around how to do this really well. And more importantly is, has the experience and the proven experience that we can do it.

So while there are others looking into this area, we've already got something that will allow these autonomy companies to come to market faster by building on our foundation. What we're offering now are additional autonomy modules or automation modules that will further expand our offering beyond just auto steering. We've been doing this -- we've been controlling automation on the vehicle for some time, but maybe just not highlighting it. We've had implement control. Our ISO bus technology has been around for quite some time. And so what we're doing now is expanding that product offering, modularizing it so that customers can digest it in ways that that make sense to them.

As I mentioned in my statement, not all of the OEMs are the same. Some of them have core capabilities in certain areas and they want to protect those areas. And so what we do is we, as a trusted partner, come in, work with on an optimal strategy and implement the modules that make sense for that OEM.

Bill Nicklin

I spend a lot of time trying to figure out what's going on in this industry. And it looks like all of the majors kind of have a path of their own. So, is that what you're talking about how we fit into their path rather than trying to alter it?

M. Brett McMickell

Exactly, because we're providing the core technology needed for either increased automation, or some companies are going for higher levels of autonomy. We play with all of the people as they go and explore this rapidly changing market. And so we don't have to pick a winner. And they're going to be maybe niche applications that work really well for certain crops or certain markets and we can also provide them with solutions. So rather than build, for instance our own vertically integrated autonomous platform and try to push that into the market, what we're doing is working with the suppliers and manufacturers to increase their autonomy, and not only the established players but looking to the future as you have startups looking into this space and exploring autonomy. We've got the proven technology that will allow new entrants come into the market, as well as existing entrants increase their automation and move towards autonomy.

Bill Nicklin

Raven told their shareholders that they thought autonomy was going to open a total addressable market about 5 times what Raven has been able to address in the past. Do you have any thoughts on that 5x versus what's been going on in AgJunction recently?

M. Brett McMickell

I think, I mean I'm not going to comment specifically on Raven or Raven strategy. But I can say that the overall need for autonomy there, and there is a broad market for autonomy, there’s a broader market I think even for the automation. As you look for the application of autonomy, it makes sense for certain areas for certain crop types and for certain applications, but not necessarily for all applications. Not to mention that there's a large segment of the agricultural industry that still has little automation and hasn't been a focus. So I think there's a broad need for general automation, so there's a very large market that even goes beyond the autonomy market. But the autonomous market does open up some opportunities for growth and we look at to all the suppliers and manufacturers, we want to help them move into this market rapidly.

Bill Nicklin

If my memory serves me correctly that one of the recent deals you did, I can't remember it was something sure, or the company did with that, the Hexagon Company. Is that correct? And do you think if that's true, does that open more opportunities with Hexagon who's probably Trimble's biggest competitor?

M. Brett McMickell

We've announced a few different partnerships in terms of going to the market. We're always looking for partners back to this modularization approach. We’ll work with partners to go and solve a particular problem where we feel that the partner’s technology is -- helped us and it aligned to where we want to go, provides us an advantage for that particular application. So, we're looking at many different strategies as we go in and address the suppliers and manufacturers, and with the different partnerships. We've announced a couple, one that was announced not too long ago with Swift on the GNSS side. And so we look for other partnerships as well where they make sense and give us a bolt-on that we can use to provide a solution to an OEM for particular application.

Bill Nicklin

As I look at the partnerships you just announced in the order, it seems to me that those same folks were, in some way, addressing the construction market. So is that also where we're headed and could that be significant? Or with our technology, is that just more directed toward the ag side of what those customers are trying to do?

M. Brett McMickell

Yes, there's a broad market of off road vehicles out there. I think there's and you mentioned the growth potential in agriculture. Right now, we're really focused on growing our agricultural market, but there's an even broader market that could benefit from our automation modules. And the flexibility allows us to quickly go into adjacent markets as they make sense.

Bill Nicklin

We talked about the Kubota stay, which to me makes a lot of sense, and better kind of settling and fighting. I think we had a similar situation going with Raven, and I think that got settled. Are you looking for similar outcomes with Kubota as Raven, or how did the Raven thing go? Or do you think that the Kubota is a bigger opportunity than Raven?

M. Brett McMickell

As I mentioned earlier, I mean, we're really early in the discussions. My focus is really looking for that mutual beneficial path forward, whatever that may be. We haven't got very deep into discussions with Kubota yet. But I’m really looking on building on the commercial partnership that we've had in the past and that's really my focus.

Bill Nicklin

And in the past, on my early questions was about existing customers. So, we've been doing business with ag leader, Spraying Systems, R Ag and so forth. Are those deals kind of all still in place and offer potential?

M. Brett McMickell

Right now, I mean, we're working with all of our VARs and I think the list that you just named with the VARs. And so the VARs that we had in the past, we're in discussions with about using our flexible modular approach and figuring out how we can better suit the VAR for the supplier's needs. As an example, I mean going back to the GeoSurf, GeoSurf is a supplier and they have particular need on the rice transplanters. And as we've mentioned in previous calls, AgJunction has done a lot of research around rice transplanters. And we found that the fastest path forward in order to provide a really comprehensive solution for them was to build on our Wheelman technology. And because we designed it to be modular, we were able to go and address that problem rather quickly.

We're having similar discussions with other VARs. Many of the VARs looking at specific needs and their value add is in different areas. And so the flexibility is also really important with the VAR market, because not all VARs are the same. I mean their value adds are all different, what they view is really critical and the types of problems that they serve and the types of customers they serve are different. And so the flexibility approach resonates really well with them. And so we're in the early stages of this refined strategy but we're having conversations with our VARs and working with them in a different way to grow this business.

Bill Nicklin

By the way, GeoSurf is the Hexagon Company that you got the order from I was trying to think about, so great. You've got this pile of cash. We've got big opportunities. We're losing money at a pretty hefty rate, and capital allocation was mentioned. So how do you allocate this capital you have most efficiently so that the shareholders get the biggest benefit out of it?

M. Brett McMickell

We do right now have a good cash position. As I mentioned, we're always focused on the R&D but we're also exploring all options. Given the uncertainty that we're looking at right now, our balance sheet is actually a big strength for us but we're still looking at all of the opportunities in order to provide value to the shareholders. And that's definitely top of mind when we're having the conversations about how we're going to deploy and what we're going to do in the future, so all the options are available. But I do want to stress that given the uncertainty that we're currently facing with coronavirus, I would say our balance sheet provides us a really nice protection and its nice place to be given this uncertainty.

Bill Nicklin

I guess customers probably looking at it the same way [Multiple Speakers] when they want to give you business?

M. Brett McMickell

They definitely pay attention to the balance sheet of course. And so yes, absolutely the strong balance sheet definitely helps with our customer interaction.

Bill Nicklin

Now the biggest question, given where we are. How long do you think it will be, in your mind and/or the Board's mind, of getting to cash flow positive from operations?

M. Brett McMickell

We've never provided forward guidance. I know there's a desperate desire for numbers and that level of guidance. But I'll tell you right now most of the companies are pulling guidance. So I don't think now is the time for us to change on providing forward guidance. So unfortunately, I can't give you the forward guidance. I can tell you that I'm very confident in our strategy and I think it's the right way to go. I really like the team that we've got. And we're deploying our strategy quickly. And as you can see by the press releases, there's a lot going on and a lot of positive news with our new product launch, as well as some new APAC borrowers, suppliers and manufacturers. So I'm really positive on the outlook. But unfortunately, I can't give you the forward guidance that you're asking.

Bill Nicklin

I'll ask it a different way, so you won’t be giving me guidance. Given the pile of cash you have, do you feel that that's sufficient to execute your plan and maybe even have a little leftover at some point?

M. Brett McMickell

Right now, I'm really comfortable with where our balance sheet is and I'm very comfortable with our strategy and executability of our strategy. So, I hope that at least gives you some comfort and answers your question.

Bill Nicklin

Now, I don't want to keep going on and on. But I'd like to get some idea of what I should be watching so I can make up my mind, if in fact the strategy you have in mind and the Board has in mind, is executable and being executed upon?

M. Brett McMickell

I mean, I think one thing that we've mentioned before and you're going to continue to see is margin, as our margin improve that'll be a indicator that things are working, that shows that we have competitive advantage in the market, and our customers are valuing what we have to offer. And then as we go forward, we’re going to get increased customer adoption and so you’re going to see increased revenue in the future as well.

There’s been comments in the past that’s somewhat linked to this, about the OEM adoptions. And we’ve got to keep in mind that it does take a little while for OEMs to evaluate a solution, do go to their, all of their development gates, test pilots before introducing it into their vehicles. So there’s a bit of lag as we look into the OEM customers between that initial interaction, or even the selection of your technology before you see the big uptick in revenue. But we’ve got, I’d still say you look at revenue growth and look at margin expansion.

Bill Nicklin

And then just one quick one on the side. The farmers that had the Wheelman, and I recognized that they’ve used the Wheelman that’s going to be the components with OEM customers and orders like you’ve had recently. But is the Wheelman that was sold direct to the farmers. Have farmers that are using, do they still appreciate them or do they look at that as the novelty or electric solution, or a big deal with made out of the fact that farmers repaying, I don’t say you’ve made this, there’s a big deal now going on that farmers are buying old tractors, because they like them better than a lot of the newer tractor for a whole host of reasons. Are we still seeing that and is that still an opportunity for Wheelman sold direct?

M. Brett McMickell

Yes, the used tractor market is pretty robust and that’s good for the direct to farmer business. The users that we have like the Wheelman for the application, and it allows farmers to use these older tractors and yet get some of the advantages of the auto steering and some of the advanced features. And so yes, positive feedback from the Wheelman application and we look forward to continuing to support our eStore. Although, we’re moving the resources then to focusing and growing on those manufacturers and suppliers we continuing to maintain the eStore, and so handsfreefarm.com still order and we’re still supporting our customers.

Bill Nicklin

I don’t want to worry you out. So I think that’s good for me and I think it’s good over for you. So thank you.

At this time, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Dr. McMickell for closing remarks.

M. Brett McMickell

Thank you, Howard. And thank you for spending time with us this morning. I look forward to addressing you again when we report our first quarter results in May. Thanks again for joining us.

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's conference. Thank you for your participation.