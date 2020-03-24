Magnolia Oil & Gas: Reducing Capex As Expected
About: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)
by: Steve Zachritz
Summary
Magnolia is maintaining its disciplined approach to budgeting.
Production for the first quarter is set to come in high to expectations.
The name has more than adequately discounted the 1Q20 decline in oil prices.
Management is sticking to its game plan and is strongly aligned with shareholders (and likely is using free cash to repurchase shares now).
MGY Operations Update
- Plan remains to spend 60% of EBITDAX,
- While maintaining low leverage and providing modest growth (over time),
- Expects capex to be about half of last year's spending which would be a little over $200 mm. We used a sliding capex to equate to 60% at $30, $40, and $50 oil in our cheat sheet and were at $180 mm at the $30 level in our March 12th update that can be found at www.zmansenergybrain.com.
- As anticipated in our last piece, they are dropping their single operated rig at Karnes at the end of the first quarter (we had them dropping it at mid year but that was an educated guess and prices fell more since that update). This area is HBP and there is no rush to drill these wells given that they get about half the economics from the Karnes wells in the first six months.
- They note that they have no long-term service obligations.
- They note that if commodity prices hold near here they would drop their operated rig in Giddings as well. This rig should be currently conducting limited development operations (2 wells per pad) vs prior step out appraisal type drilling. This development drilling is in an oilier portion of their Giddings acreage.
- Non operated activity is expected to continue. Wells in the non operated program remain economic on the current strip and we expect MGY continue to participate given the economics and aptitude of their operators.
- They note they are working with vendors and supplies to reduce costs.
- First production guided to "at least" 66 MBOEpd which is above prior 1Q20 guidance of 65 MBOEpd and quoted a cut of 53% oil which is as expected.
- They plan to be cash flow positive in 1Q20 despite the higher early year spending (we'd expect them to violate the 60% of EBITDAX target for 1Q but be in line for the full year on later year lower spending).
- This was always going to be a front end loaded year for capex. It will be more so now.
- A note on Chazen. He's not leaving. He bought shares higher than here recently. He owns 6.8 mm MGY shares.
- Nutshell: As expected there is no change to the game plan here. They have designed the company to always underspend and to have a strong balance sheet. We don't see a dividend any time soon given the current commodity price environment. The name is also unhedged and when oil prices fall they invariable fall with them. We see the name, trading at 2.0x our $30 deck, as more than adequately discounting the current strip. We'd be surprised if the company was not drilling in its own shares during this quarter to some modest extent.
Disclosure: I am/we are long MGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.