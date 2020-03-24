Walmart Sales Soar - But It's A One Quarter Phenomenon

But this is a one quarter boost, it will reverse as soon as this is all over. Don't thus assume that the good news will continue.

Walmart and other grocery chains are seeing sales soar in the face of the coronavirus related buying which is great.

We can all see Walmart (NYSE:WMT) booming

All we have to do is turn on the TV to see the lines snaking out of Walmart as people fight to stuff their shopping carts with whatever they can. So, this is good for profits, right? Yep, it sure is. The slight salt in the wound being that it's only going to be good for profits for one quarter. We can expect to see a near total reversal in the NEXT.

This is all different from whatever effects there might be on growing the online delivery sector or any other battles that might be won and lost in the US retail space. This is a technical point about reading too much into Walmart's - and by extension other retailers' - results in the near future.

And sure, once this is pointed out it's obvious and many will have grasped this without having it pointed out. Still worth making mention of it.

Coronavirus related sales

Sure we can all see the lines outside and inside the stores. We're shown film of shelves being stripped every day. This is clearly good for sales.

We've got some estimates from the UK, generally and not specific to Walmart, of the impact this is having upon retail sales:

Panic buying sent sales soaring by more than 50 per cent at supermarkets last week as shoppers spooked by the coronavirus rushed out to stockpile everything from toilet roll to dried pasta. Senior sources at major chains said spending at individual shops had hit even higher levels as lines that have waned in popularity in recent years - such as tinned meat or vegetables and long-life milk - flew off the shelves. 'Food keeps coming in but the shelves are being picked dry,' said a director at one major grocery chain.

A 50% rise in sales when a supermarket chain would more usually boast about a 2% rise in same store sales is quite something. We're also seeing a response to this from the management:

Big-box retailer Walmart Inc. said on Thursday it would hire more than 150,000 hourly workers in the United States, citing a jump in shoppers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That's using rounded numbers among friends, a 10% expansion in the workforce. So, Walmart's a terrific buy, right? Well, not so fast:

The 150,000 new workers being hired through the end of May will work in Walmart's stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, the company said, adding that they would be temporary at first but many would convert to permanent roles over time.

This is temporary

Those workers are a temporary addition to the workforce, just as the increase in sales is a temporary one.

For what's happening is that sales that would have been made in April are being made in March. Actually, the way people are stockpiling toilet paper we might have sales that would have happened in August happening now. Which means that while we've that rise in sales right now we're going to see a likely equal and opposite decline in sales the moment this is all over.

Its inventories being drawn forward.

In more technical terms we often use inventories as a guide to the state of the economy. The latest Census report is here:

Inventories are the stuff that has already been made and is sitting in warehouses waiting to be shipped and or sold. Well, OK, not exactly, but that's a good enough definition for our purposes here.

If inventories fall significantly we generally think that we've got a boom going on. People are buying more than they had been, more than business had been producing - a boom. We use it more often as a sign of a recession, when inventories blow out. For the message that people are buying less is that, well, they're buying less, less than business had through they would. Therefore that extra production goes into the warehouses.

When we get these numbers for this period (it'll be a couple of months) we'll see that inventories, especially retail, have fallen substantially.

For, yes, we do have a boom, for people are buying more than everyone thought they would. That's why the film of empty shelves.

OK, but, but

So, what is it that people are buying? Things that will store for a long time. So, people will store them for a long time. The number of times bathroom tissue is necessary hasn't risen as a result of the coronavirus, for example, so the amount to be used over time hasn't changed. Instead sales have been brought forward.

We might say that those inventories are now in domestic storerooms instead of warehouses. All of which is fine. It just means that the rise in sales we're seeing is a bolus not a step up to a new permanent level. And it's a bolus that is going to reverse. It'll be roughly and equally negative in the future too.

The current rise in sales will be balanced by a roughly equal drop in them in some near future accounting period.

So, Walmart

Sure, we can all see that Walmart is going great guns at present, along with every other supermarket and grocer. But it's not a permanent change.

Our best guide to the medium term future is just what the company was suggesting a few weeks back:

FY21 guidance includes net sales growth of about 3%; U.S. comp sales growth of at least 2.5%; U.S. eCommerce net sales growth of about 30%; EPS of $5.00 to $5.15

This is nice to have, to be sure, but it's not a step change over time.

My view

Everyone's besieging the stores right now and they're selling out. This will produce a leap in sales and profits in this reporting period. And that jump will disappear - more than disappear, it will reverse - in the reporting period following the coronavirus crisis.

This isn't a permanent change, it's just a short term response, inventories are being shifted from the retail chain into home store cupboards.

The investor view

Don't be fooled by those images of sales frenzies at Walmart or other retail chains. Yes, they're real, people really are buying lots of stuff. But the things they're buying are, pretty much by definition, non-perishables. Meaning that they're going to cut purchases of them once the panic is over. Simply because consumption isn't changing, the time of purchase is, that's all.

Note that Walmart (and the other companies doing much the same thing) aren't hiring more permanent staff, they're hiring temps. Some of whom will graduate through into long term positions sure, but the managements know this is a short term phenomenon. We should too.

Don't be tempted to jump into a retail investment just because sales are booming. Because sales will reverse soon enough. This is not a long term change in volumes, margins or profits, it's a short term blip that will make very little difference in the long run.

Thus it's all interesting to observe but the effect upon stocks in the grocery sector is going to be minimal to nothing in the time scales that we work upon.

As an investment factor ignore it. Even though we will see a jump in Q1 earnings as a result of it all, this will reverse in Q2. And the important point, the major investors in the market know this too.

