Halliburton: All-Time Lows Flash A Strong Buy Signal

We discuss a recovery business framework that is likely to evolve post-Virus that is supportive of a recovery in its shares.

The company has been doing what is necessary to survive this sharp downturn.

Introduction

Halliburton (HAL) is one of the key suppliers to the upstream oil and gas industry. Upstream oil has been suffering of late, dampening HAL's fortunes and stock price.

To say that upstream oil has suffered of late is certainly an understatement. We will soon enter the 7th year of a record-breaking decline in upstream oil activity dating from mid-2014. Seven years! How many industries have had to weather a storm like that? There may be parallels, but I can't think of any.

Companies like Halliburton have a history of funding capex to meet the last marginal barrel of oil development. It's not just them, this an industry plague: fronting capex and hiring to meet anticipated demand. Who else does this? It's nuts. But it is the way the industry has operated since time began. Note the optimism in Hally's 2014 Q-2 CC with then Chairman and CEO, Dave Lesar presiding.

As you know, based on the competitive advantage of our Frac of the Future, our plan has always been to upgrade our fleet to Q10s over time. These current trends provide us confidence that now is the appropriate time to accelerate our Q10 build schedule. We anticipate incremental fleets arriving in the fourth quarter and throughout 2015. We've also been investing to increase our logistics capability as well. I am confident that these are the right moves. So even in the unlikely event the market softens, we always have the option of accelerating the retirement schedule of older equipment and replacing them with Q10s.

Source

One can forgive Dave's historically wrong optimism in light of the double-digit growth they had experienced annually over the prior decade as oil had ramped to $120/bbl. Not content with throwing investor's capital down the well building frac equipment into a market that was getting ready to collapse, Dave would shortly announce the multi-billion-dollar acquisition of Baker Hughes INTEQ. We all know how that turned out. It added $3.5 billion to their long-term debt as they began to struggle with perpetual decline.

The point of the preceding couple of paragraphs was to illustrate how clueless the industry was about the cataclysm that was about to envelop them. It shouldn't have been that hard to predict, particularly for a company that pays big bucks for market research. But, no one did. Not a single company in mid-2014 was preparing for the reality the next six years turned out to be.

Seven years in which the company has lost 92.5% of its 2014 value. So, it takes a fair amount of chutzpah for me after a track record like that, to now come to you and say Hally is a buy.

Investing is a lot about looking past what's happening today to see what might happen in the future. So, along with a thesis for Hally, we'll discuss our take on the next few months in the oil market.

Changes in the oil market

As I noted in a recent article, there is just an ocean of oil headed this way, from across the oceans. I'll let that article speak for itself here and only emphasize the point... we're going to have to work through some inventory before oil will get much of a lift. But, work through it we will.

Shale production continues to defy gravity, although there are signs this may taper off soon, as activity declines. This continued buoyancy puzzles our major oil-producing competitors - OPEC and Russia. Where is the discipline in North American shale producers? Why will we continue to produce when we are losing money?

The oligarchies involved simply cannot fathom the wild west market that reigns over here. A market with 100s of producers, all looking to scratch out whatever they can daily, from the dry Texas dust. By comparison, two people have the power to control the rate of flow of about 20% of global oil production. If Vladimir Putin and MbS say flip the switch, the switch gets flipped, and, of course, as in the current post - Vienna scenario, if they say... open the tap, well you know.

The shale producers in Texas, unable to self-regulate, have taken the unprecedented step of asking the state to do it for them. I almost dropped my gum when I read this. The most independent, pure capitalist bunch of people on the planet are looking to the government for help. We are really in trouble when this bunch of snuff-chewing, free spirited individualists are casting tearful eyes toward Austin or even further east, toward D.C.

They, clearly, have taken leave of their senses and forgotten one of the key underlying rules of the universe. TNSTAAFL (There's No Such Thing As A Free Lunch), meaning in this case help - of this sort, will leave them worse off than they perceive themselves being now. It's disappointing they are looking East for salvation, but I get it. Many are on the verge of foundering on the shoals of finance and are looking for a lifeline. We need only to look at past attempts to regulate our domestic oil market to catch a clue about the efficacy of dealing with the Gubba-mint.

Price/Production controls never work

Production controls are the inverse of price controls, last time tried with oil in the early 1970s, ironically in response to actions by Saudi Arabia to bolster prices of crude oil. Anybody remember how that worked?

EIA

Note the direction of the curve between 1970 and 1980 and you have your answer. Incentives to drill and produce here in the U.S. were largely destroyed. This idea is probably only topped in sheer lunacy by the one that came after it.

The Windfall Profits Tax of the 1980s. The level of corruption and malfeasance that this loony attempt to regulate the oil set new records in an industry where a bit of 'fudging' has always been the norm. I know, I was a part of it as a crude oil buyer for an independent refinery. Now that the statute of limitations has expired, I may someday tell some stories from this era.

OK, you folks didn't logon to this page for a history lesson. Suffice it to say, price/production controls never have their desired effect because at the end of the day, Mr. Market will take care of oversupply. Ruthlessly.

One other quick topic before we move to what you paid your nickel to read, a thesis to buy into Halliburton at current levels.

Can U.S. Shale producers and OPEC work together?

Collaboration between OPEC and shale producers. Danged, if I didn't drop my gum again. This story broke the other day and, honestly, I laughed so hard my dog began to bark at me. It had been a while since she'd see me laugh, given the market conditions we've seen.

No way! I can't even believe that this discussion is being had outside of a B-School finance class. I am starting to chortle again as I write this, but I'm not going to develop this line of thought further. It is simply too absurd, and I think calmer heads will prevail before any serious discussions begin. Why spin your wheels, all of these good folks have more productive ways to spend their time.

These parties have nothing in common save for the desire for a higher oil price. That is not a basis to form a cartel, which would be illegal in this country anyway. Why?

The answer should be obvious... OPEC and U.S. Shale compete for many of the same customers. Has everyone forgotten the reason they raised output levels post-Vienna? It was because their U.S. market had declined 50% with soaring shale production, and the formerly oil-starved U.S had actually become a significant exporter to their remaining markets. The thought that under U.S. laws they could "work" together toward the common goal of raising prices or restricting production is just ludicrous.

The case for Hally

How about Big Red? Halliburton bit the bullet last fall and began writing down its shale equipment. It will continue to do so this quarter, I am confident. We are seeing a number of operating companies cut capex in response to declining market conditions; Schlumberger (SLB) just did it, and Hally just has now.

The downturn has hit oilfield services firms, with Halliburton disclosing Tuesday that it had recognized $2.2 billion, pre-tax, of impairments and other charges during the fourth quarter to "further adjust its cost structure to market conditions."

Source

This equipment will never burn another gallon of diesel, and there will be more of it as Halliburton CEO, Jeff Millar indicated in the Q4 call.

Halliburton will continue to be proactive in taking actions to generate industry-leading returns and strong free cash flow in this environment.

Source

Last week, the company announced the furloughing of 3,500 employees. This is a positive sign as it conserves cash and maintains a core of key employees. The only reason to do this is because the company expects to need their skills in the not too distant future. A furlough is not a layoff, although it can turn into one. I lived through a few of these during my time in the oilfield, and unequivocally, I can tell you I preferred the shared sacrifice of the furlough to the unemployment line.

Liquidity is the key here in making an investing decision. Generally, improving international markets had allowed the company to build a $2.3 billion cash position by year end in 2019. Additionally, it has $3.5 billion on a credit line available. For 2019, cash flow covered capex, dividends, and stock buybacks. Look for capex, dividends, and stock buybacks to be eliminated this quarter, providing the company with ample liquidity over the next year. In 2021, it has a big debt maturity - $697 mm, followed by a year of no debt coming due. In short, I don't think the company faces a solvency crisis as revenues crash this quarter.

This makes the stock as current prices an outstanding buy for investors looking to average down their cost basis or make a bet on an improving market. I am adding at these levels.

What will change the trend for Hally?

As we've established in prior articles, a number of things need to happen to breathe life into the oilfield service providers.

1. Shale production must peak and start a decline. As noted above, we think this is underway and gradual slope downward will commence soon. Led by a decline in drilling activity which is uneconomic at current prices and followed by a continued decline in completion activity as frac spreads are idled. Worth noting, they dropped substantially to 280 last week as noted by Primary Vision.

2. When the Covid-19 virus begins to crawl back into the hole from which it came and forecasts for oil demand start being raised, as opposed to being slashed. The decline in new cases recently seen in some of the early countries beset with this disease, China and Italy, give us hope that in a few weeks, we also will begin to report fewer cases.

3. Long cycle projects need to be sanctioned. This was the breath of fresh air reported in most Q4 calls as, "international activity." This could take a pause as capex budgets are reeled in by the IOCs. But, perhaps not as much as feared as many international oil companies are national companies producing oil to meet significant chunks of domestic budgets. It's really too soon to tell how that will play out, but I don't foresee extended budget cutting by national companies, for the reason specified.

Your takeaway

Governments around the world are adapting to the new viral-reality. Trade is impacted, reducing demand. This won't last forever and as things begin to return to normal, demand for oil will pick up. Given the huge storage problem we are about to have, it will take some time before inventory levels come down.

There is no way it will be "business as usual." I think profound changes are coming in supply chains, etc. But, the basic thesis for hydrocarbons remains intact, they supply an irreplaceable amount of energy for many key uses, transportation and power generation key among them.

As the global economy recovers, this energy will be needed. And that creates an outstanding opportunity to buy shares of Halliburton at current prices. As I touch up this article for the free side, HAL shares have been up as much as 30% today. I have a buy in, but I am not chasing it. This rally is built on expectations of a government virus rescue package and not market fundamentals. I am suggesting patience and letting Hally come back to you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.