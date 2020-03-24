Hannon Armstrong: A Potential Buying Opportunity At Discounted Price

On September 27th, 2014, nearly six years ago, one of my first SA articles related to Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI). In 2014, I felt Hannon Armstrong and the area of their operating business model offered long-term investors an excellent opportunity for their investment dollars. At the time the stock was trading near the $10.00 level and was paying $0.22 a share in quarterly dividends. In the interim, Hannon traded as recently as early February 2020 at the $40.00 level and is paying a $0.335 a share dividend. These data points reflect a share price increasing fourfold and the dividend increasing more than 50%, making Hannon Armstrong a stellar performer in the stock market since my initial article for SA readers.

With this background, when we now apply the current disaster across the whole of the stock market, since February we have seen Hannon not escaping the carnage. Their stock is now below the $20.00 level, resulting in giving up about 50% of the interim historical high of $40.00 a share. With this being stated, my opinion leans toward the reality that we might not be out of the woods with the current correction-but we are getting close. I personally will not be adding to my long-term holdings with Hannon's stock. But for those who have cash for investing and a long-term perspective for holding a stock, there is the possibility there is potential for a near term catalyst event. Should this event unfold in favor of the business model Hannon Armstrong operates, it should give Hannon Armstrong a near-term boost that leads to a long-term upward growth in the stock. Excluding the coronavirus factor, the fundamentals for Hannon Armstrong have only grown more positive for their revenue stream and profits since my 2014 article.

Possible Catalyst Event

While writing this article (3/23/2020:12:00 EDT), the Senate effort to approve a package of monetary benefits related to the current health crisis has been grounded to a halt-with a major riff between the Republican and Democrat senators as for who will receive and how the approved funding will be allocated.

The Democrats are referring to the funding as a "slush fund" for major and specific corporations. The amount being speculated is $500 billion, and as currently written, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin will totally control who gets and the amount each recipient will receive. It also appears Mnuchin will be allowed to keep secret who is getting the funding for up to six months. The airline and air cargo companies are expecting around $58 billion allocated for their industry. I have no issue with this specific industry getting such funding. However, my concern involves the millions of hourly paid employees who will be impacted in the near term and long term. Once a small business owner closes their doors for the final time, it's not a simple matter for them starting a new business and hiring employees.

It appears the Democrats don't want another TARP fiasco. But the most adamant issue is wanting to avoid corporations being able to use the federal payments for stock buy-back programs. The Democrats are promoting small businesses and their ability to maintain the current employees on their payroll. Their number 1 non-monetary issue---solving our growing climate issues! With little public talk about the issue, due to the critical nature of the coronavirus pandemic, the fact being the climate issue has basically been proven to exist and apparently is coming from human activity. We know this courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic being the messenger!

The largest celebratory holiday in China is the annual Chinese New Year. This year's celebration was scheduled to start on January 25th and last until February 8th, 2020. Chinese factories are closed so the workers can participate in this event. However, as of this date, many of the factories are still not back up and running with normal capacity. This being the result of many areas of China being in a stand-down status due to the coronavirus pandemic. When you combine all of these factors, we have seen a major impact on the level of carbon dioxide emissions over many of the largest Chinese cities. With China's emission of carbon dioxide, associated with greenhouse gas, has dropped by 40% since the virus pandemic. Then when you consider the major source of power generation in China comes from coal usage as this usage drops it only adds to the fact that the view from the satellites confirms a major change in the air pollution in China. By using the above link and this link readers can see supporting information about this issue.

But for a more visible example for water pollution brought on by human activity, it can be seen in Venice, Italy. I was personally in Venice last summer, and the canals were clogged with water so dirty and polluted you couldn't see any fish and you couldn't see the bottom of a Venice canal. Now with the city in lock-down, no massive cruise ships docked near St. Mark's Plaza, no tourist visiting and clogging the canals in gondolas, you can see fish and the bottoms of the canals.

If ever for those who believe we need to address our climate change issues, the Venice and China examples could represent the most visible examples of the issue and the solution for the issues.

Current Information

I'm sure that over recent events many of you who are active travelers with airline and hotel affinity cards, your email boxes have been flooded with status reports and your ability to cancel certain reservations. However, Hannon Armstrong was the first corporation that submitted to me as a shareholder a very detailed and encouraging update on the company. The following is the letter they submitted-note the (1)-They haven't been stopped from completing major new deals (The University of Iowa) (2) -- Increased cash balances and short-term liquidity (3) --Executives, board member, and the CEO have been purchasing their shares.

A Corporate Update from Hannon Armstrong CEO Jeffrey Eckel Regarding the Coronavirus Company Release - 3/20/2020 5:18 PM ET ANNAPOLIS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," "we," "our" or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate change solutions, today released the following letter from its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey W. Eckel. Dear Stakeholders: Given the tragic and unprecedented times that we are experiencing, I wanted to update you on the actions that Hannon Armstrong is taking and the impact on our business. Most importantly, our employees are healthy, and we are open for business, as shown by this week's Iowa project investment announcement. Our first concern is our employees and their families, and as such, we took action on March 10 to close the office and move to a remote workforce. We took this action ahead of many others as we recognized the seriousness of the situation and wanted to protect our employees. We have spent significant time and resources over the last several years to update our IT infrastructure and our use of the cloud to allow us to take this action. I am glad to report that our infrastructure is working well and that we are continuing to identify new investment opportunities and work to close business remotely. Secondly, in this time of market uncertainty, liquidity and the portfolio asset quality are paramount. As long-term focused investors, we are always cognizant of the potential for market disruptions and over the last year, we have increased our cash balances and short-term liquidity while reducing our leverage. We have also always focused on portfolio diversification and maintaining multiple sources of capital including through syndication. As many of you may know, we used the syndication channel successfully in the 2008 crisis. We believe we are in strong financial shape for this disruption and will make our next dividend payment on April 10, 2020. Unfortunately, not everyone was as well prepared, which has negatively impacted on our share price. As reported by Bloomberg News, on Wednesday afternoon there was a liquidation of a small UBS trust that used a high level of leverage to invest in a number of mortgage REITs, including our shares. This rapid liquidation caused our share price and that of a number of others to decline to near-term lows. We do not believe this liquidation reflects the long-term fundamentals of our business and believe much of the selling experienced was driven by algorithms and/or broader market conditions and not HASI fundamentals. We believe we are positioned to weather the storm and several of our executives and directors, including me, purchased additional shares this week. I look forward to updating you further on our first quarter call and hope everyone remains safe. Respectfully, Chairman and CEO About Hannon Armstrong Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate change solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $6 billion in managed assets as of December 31, 2019, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns.

Issues

I would be remiss by failing to mention the issues that could impact Hannon Armstrong's business model-short-term and long-term. For example -in my initial article I mentioned the issue of gasoline when compared with sustainable energy sources. At the time of my first article the price for a gallon of gas was over $2.50 a gallon in my area. Today's price is under $2.00 and the major petroleum producers and service companies are cutting back on Capex and employees. The oil industry companies are getting a double whammy-coronavirus forcing us into a stand-down and drastic cutbacks on consumption and then Saudi Arabia and Putin forcing the price per barrel of crude dropping below the break-even point of $30.00 a barrel. These issues facing the oil producers aren't going away anytime soon.

I mention the price between fossil fuels and sustainable energy, but IMO it has become more of an issue in the current political climate-the Venice and China examples clearly indicate now is the time for us to make a major movement in sourcing our daily energy suppliers. Even Elon Musk and his Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) battery powered vehicles are proving this point-at least it appears that way!

Since the DJIA hit a historical high of 29,568 back in February, we have seen this index retrace to 18,591-a decline of 10,977 points-37.1%. A recent chart I saw indicated this month's decline matches the decline seen during the Great Depression of 1929-1932. Today's action in the market is what we have become accustomed in recent weeks-pre-market the futures indicating a positive open only to see the reprieve last only a few minutes. Today's market was like being strapped to a teeter-totter board before closing down by more than 500 points. Based on several factors, I'm holding firm with my decision not to be adding new positions to my portfolio. However, it should be noted that I currently opt for my Hannon Armstrong dividend being automatically invested in their shares. For all other stocks I own, I'm stopping my reinvesting of stock dividends. Just as an emergency fund I'm building my cash position.

Update: Currently the Market Has Closed for the Day-March 23rd, 2020-5:00 P.M.EDT. Hannon closed at $18.43, up by $0.96 on volume of approximately 1.5 million shares vs. the normal daily trading being only 670,000 shares. This activity indicates that others could be seeing the same scenario that I'm seeing and outlining in this article. Always remember-there are no guarantees for investing in the stock market. I'm not suggesting anyone buy this stock based on my opinion. My purpose is for outlining the potential that is based on merely something that could be decided by our two political parties and our congressional representatives. Do your personal due diligence and factor in the criteria that you use in making your investing decisions! Don't be hasty in buying any stock-should the scenario I've outlined for Hannon Armstrong actually occur, the near-term pop in stock can be made up with the long-term potential for the stock.

