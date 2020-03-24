Carnival Cruise: Financial Health Analytics

Carnival is priced for bankruptcy. In theory, buying a stock with a book value less than one means if the company goes bankrupt, you would still make a profit.

Carnival offers a rare combination of high return and low risk as the company's PE ratio is 2.73, and it is trading for less than its book value.

Carnival Corporation is in better financial health than its competitors. Since the cruise industry is not disappearing, it makes sense to invest in the company best equipped to survive.

(Source)

Synopsis

In today’s article, I want to take a deep dive into some important analytics for Carnival Cruise (NYSE:CCL). Each analytic will have a decade’s worth of data. Then, we will compare and contrast each analytic with all three companies: Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH). I will score each analytic on two aspects: which company is in the best shape currently and which company has been the most consistent/improved over time. At the end, we will tally up the points and see which company is the most financially sound. Then, the winner will go through a risk/return evaluation. I hope you enjoy this article as it was a blast to research and write.

Analytics

Solvency Ratio

We will start out where my last article left off: with a debt assessment analytic. A solvency ratio tells us a company’s ability to meet its short and long-term liabilities. The general rule of thumb is a solvency ratio over 20% is sound. However, that varies industry by industry, and it is important to compare across competitors to gain perspective.

Carnival’s solvency ratio for 2019 was 26.2% compared to 17.9% and 15.5% for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line, respectively. In a situation like ours (a pandemic), it becomes imperative that a company has the ability to make it through short-term pain. Carnival is in the best position to do that, so it earns 1 point in the ‘2019 Overall’ category.

Looking at each company’s historical averages, it becomes apparent that Carnival has maintained a consistent level of solvency. Aside from years 2012 to 2014, Carnival’s solvency ratio has always been over 20%. Royal Caribbean has only had a couple years over 20% and Norwegian Cruise Line has not even had one. Investing in companies with low solvency ratios is risky when their short-term earnings are up in the air. Carnival has shown consistency for a decade and, therefore, wins a point in the ‘2010-2019 Rate’ category.

The score is:

Carnival: 2

Royal Caribbean: 0

Norwegian Cruise Line: 0

Note: The red highlighted section for Norwegian Cruise Line is excluded from calculations as I could not find those years' data on the SEC website.

Long Term Debt & Revenue

Sticking with the theme of debt, let’s analyze each company’s long-term debt as a percentage of its revenue. This metric allows us to see how reckless or prudent a company is with its financing. It is easy to start borrowing more money when your revenue increases. I prefer disciplined management who understand when to borrow and when to save.

Currently, Carnival’s %LTD/R is 46.46%, compared to 76.84% and 93.70% for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line, respectively. Carnival wins by a long shot. It is in a better position to have enough revenue to cover its long-term debt than either of its competitors.

Furthermore, when we look at each company historically, we can see that Carnival wins again. The company's ratio has always been at about 50% or less, whereas its competitors have been over 100%. Highly leveraged companies are a gamble when times get tough. Since all cruise lines will see a decrease in revenue this year, but not a decrease in debt, it becomes speculation to determine whether or not the company can manage to make its payments. Since Carnival has been more disciplined over the last ten years, it is a safer bet.

Score:

Carnival: 4

Royal Caribbean: 0

Norwegian Cruise Line: 0

Interest Expense & Long Term Debt

In this ratio, we are looking at which company will have higher expected cash out flows. If interest expense rises materially to long-term debt, then we expect the company to have more expensive payments in the future. This becomes a problem when revenue is not sufficient to produce enough cash for cash out flows. Since we are in a pandemic and revenues are going to decrease significantly, we want a company which has lower interest payments.

Carnival has the lowest ratio of all the companies as it accesses financing at a much cheaper cost. Carnival’s after-tax cost of debt is 1.85%, compared to 4.75% and 3.27% for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line, respectively. This implies Carnival will have lower cash out flows, which currently puts it in a better financial position than its competitors.

Looking at the trends for the past decade, Carnival wins again as its ratio has been consistently lower than its competitors. In fact, Carnival has decreased its ratio at a faster rate than competitors, despite already being the lowest to begin with.

That is like a friend challenging another to a bench press competition to see who can add the most weight to the bar in a month. If friend one already benches 300lbs and friend two only benches 100lbs, I would expect friend two to add more weight to the bar after a month since he has more room to grow, and it is easier to add muscle when that is the case. Carnival beating its competitors is like friend one adding more weight to the bar after a month, when he should be the person to only marginally improve compared to his rookie friend two.

Score:

Carnival: 6

Royal Caribbean: 0

Norwegian Cruise Line: 0

Accounts Payable & Revenue

Okay, before you tell me this game is rigged, I want to present a chart where (spoiler) Carnival does not win. This analytic shows us the amount of payables each company owes as a percentage of its revenue. We do not want the percentage going up materially year after year because that indicates the company’s account payables is growing at a faster rate than its revenue.

Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line has the lowest accounts payable as a percentage of its revenue. In fact, it has had the lowest every single year. Here, Norwegian Cruise Line wins a point.

Looking at the decade performance, Carnival has remained consistent over the decade, but Norwegian Cruise Line has been better overall. Norwegian Cruise Line already started out with the lowest ratio, but has compounded that down by over 10% each year. That is impressive and as such, Norwegian Cruise Line beats both other companies here as well.

Score:

Carnival: 6

Royal Caribbean: 0

Norwegian Cruise Line: 2

Cost of Goods Sold & Revenue

This analytic displays a company’s profitability as we are comparing revenue with how much it costs to earn that revenue. The lower the ratio, the better. A low ratio indicates that a company does not have to pay much for the goods it sells. The inverse of this analytic is the gross profit margin. Therefore, a low cost of goods sold/revenue = a high gross profit margin.

For example, in 2019, Carnival’s COGS/Revenue = 61.99%. In 2019, Carnival’s gross profit margin = ($20,825 - $12,909)/$20,825 = 38.01%. Combined, the ratios = 100%.

In 2019, Royal Caribbean had the lowest COGS/Revenue (highest gross profit margin). In addition, the company has lowered its COGS/Revenue at the fastest rate out of all competitors. Its COG/Revenue has lowered by a CAGR of -1.94% compared to -0.15% and -1.90% for Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line, respectively. Given this strong performance, Royal Caribbean earns points in both categories.

Score:

Carnival: 6

Royal Caribbean: 2

Norwegian Cruise Line: 2

Cash Flow from Operations & Total Assets

This is my favorite analytic as it shows how effectively a company utilizes its asset base. The more cash a company can produce with the same amount of assets means the company has gotten more productive, efficient, and valuable.

In 2019, Carnival produced the most cash from its existing asset base. The company generated a 12.15% return compared to 12.26% and 10.92% for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line, respectively. I know what you are thinking… 12.26% is higher than 12.15% so Royal Caribbean should be the winner. However, Carnival has beaten Royal Caribbean every single other year in this category, and seeing as how 12.15% and 12.26% are basically the same, I gave the tie to Carnival as it has earned that benefit.

However, looking at the past decade, Norwegian Cruise Line has done an excellent job of utilizing its asset base to produce cash. The company has improved its ratio by a compounded rate of 6.91% each year compared to 1.98% for Carnival and 4.20% for Royal Caribbean. If Norwegian Cruise Line keeps up the same pace, it will soon overtake both of its competitors. As such, Norwegian Cruise Line wins a point here.

Score:

Carnival: 7

Royal Caribbean: 2

Norwegian Cruise Line: 3

Collection Period

The collection period is the amount of days it takes for a company to receive payments from its customers in the form of accounts receivable. As such, a lower ratio is more favorable. This analytic is particularly important to us, given the current state of affairs, as it displays which company collects payments the quickest. Since each company needs cash now more than ever, this is a good ratio to display the creditworthiness of its customer base and ability of the company to meet its short-term liabilities.

Currently, Norwegian Cruise Line has the quickest collection period, averaging 3.67 days to collect payments. That is significantly faster than Carnival’s and Royal Caribbean’s ability to collect payments. In fact, Norwegian Cruise Line has been better than both competitors for every year in comparison.

However, the trend line shows something different… even though Norwegian Cruise Line has had a low collection period, it has been worsening by over 10% each year. Royal Caribbean has improved by -4.80% each year, but its collection period is much higher than Carnival’s collection period (and Norwegian Cruise Line’s), indicating it collects payments the slowest. When we combine the actual collection period number and decade long trend, Carnival is the winner here as it has achieved a consistent performance which has improved by -1% each year.

Score:

Carnival: 8

Royal Caribbean: 2

Norwegian Cruise Line: 4

Accounts Payable Turnover Ratio

The accounts payable turnover ratio measures how many times a company pays off its supplier within a given period. Therefore, when the ratio is increasing, it indicates that a company is paying off its suppliers at a faster rate than before. This indicates a company has good short-term liquidity as it is generating enough cash to pay back suppliers on time. Conversely, a decreasing ratio indicates the company is taking longer to pay back its suppliers which could indicate there is a liquidity problem (not enough cash on hand) or mismanagement taking place.

Norwegian Cruise Line wins by a long shot. Its payment period ratio is 28.32, indicating the company is paying back its suppliers at a faster pace than its competitors. Carnival comes in second; followed by Royal Caribbean last.

In regards to the long-term trend, Norwegian Cruise Line wins by a long shot again. It has increased its payment period by 6.17% each year. Again, Carnival comes in second as it has been consistent in maintaining the same speed of payment in good times and bad. However, Royal Caribbean has done a poor job over the last ten years. It has taken 4.48% longer each year to pay back its suppliers. In a time when short-term liquidity is of utmost importance, it is certainly not reassuring to see this trend with Royal Caribbean. When a company takes longer and longer to pay back suppliers, it leads one to wonder…

Is there a problem with liquidity? Does the company have enough cash to fund working capital? Does the company have enough cash set aside for a rainy day?

To answer these questions, let's look at Royal Caribbean's short term liquidity ratios:

(Source)

The quick ratio is a great measure of liquidity. The quick ratio measures a company's ability to meet its short-term liabilities instantly with its near cash assets. Royal Caribbean's quick ratio is only .07x, which is much lower than .12x and .09x for Carnival Cruise and Norwegian Cruise Lines, respectively.

We can analyze working capital further by looking at the current ratio. This ratio is less strict than the quick ratio as we are allowed to use current assets, not just near cash assets. Royal Caribbean's current ratio is quite low at .15x. To put it in perspective, Carnival's current ratio is .23x and Norwegian's ratio is .20x.

So, I do not believe Royal Caribbean has enough cash set aside for a rainy day. Also, keep in mind, this is not a recent development… the company’s payment period has been slowing down on average every year for a decade. So, it has not been a one-time lapse or extenuating circumstance – liquidity has a been a consistent concern with management for a decade.

Score:

Carnival: 8

Royal Caribbean: 2

Norwegian Cruise Line: 6

Winner

Overall, Carnival is best positioned to make it out of this pandemic as it has the best debt position. The company has the lowest debt as a percentage of its revenue, lowest financing costs, highest rated debt, and the highest solvency ratio. The company has operated responsibly and consistently for a decade. Carnival's strong track record of profitability and cash production prove why it is the dominant player in the industry.

Norwegian Cruise Line had moments where it shined, particularly in regards to its working capital efficiency (CFFO/total assets, collection period, and payment period). Royal Caribbean stood out the least. The only place it excelled was in the cost of goods sold/revenue ratio. The company had the lowest ratio there, which means it had highest gross margin rate, since that is the flip side of the same coin. However, Royal Caribbean struggled with liquidity, debt, and working capital.

In conclusion, after analyzing all the data, Carnival is the winner, earning eight points. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings comes in second, with six points, and Royal Caribbean comes in last, with two points.

PE & P/BV Insights

With Carnival established as the most financially sound to weather this storm, we can move on and evaluate it on some other key metrics.

In a perfect world, investors would be able to make high returns for little risk. However, in the real world, those opportunities rarely come along. If they came all the time, we would all be rich. Carnival Corporation, however, is that opportunity. As of March 22, 2020, its PE is 2.73. That means for every $2.73 you give Carnival's management, they return $1 of value. That is a 36.63% return on your money.

Carnival's price to book ratio is $0.25. That means if you bought the entire business today and immediately liquidated all assets and paid off all debts, you would get 400% of your money back – yes, you would make a profit. That is an incredibly high margin of safety. Therefore, Carnival offers a high return with a high margin of safety (low risk) from a book value perspective. I will discuss external risks in the next section.

Also, I know what many of you are thinking… that I am using 2020 market price with 2019 EPS. Well, let’s say 2020 EPS gets cut by 75% so that it comes out to be $1.10, instead of $4.40. Even still, at $12.00/share, Carnival would be trading at a measly 10.91 PE ratio.

The Buffett ratio is calculated by multiplying the PE by the P/BV. Buffett is said to like companies whose number is less than 22.5. This ratio takes into account both the return and level of safety. As we can see, Carnival's Buffett ratio is .68, strongly indicating that it is undervalued.

Lastly, I spent time in my last article discussing Carnival’s current ratio and debt/equity ratio. I will link that article and will restate that both these ratios are average by themselves. However, they are above average when compared to competitors. Ideally, I would like to see a higher current ratio, but Carnival has been consistently around the same level over time. The company's debt to equity ratio is sufficient as I like companies which are under 50% in this category, but ideally, I would like it to be slightly lower.

Risks

The corona virus has been spreading rapidly in the US. Americans are slowly being locked down to essential services only. This will significantly decrease Carnival's revenue. The risk is that Carnival takes years to recoup its losses from 2020. I will offer some perspective on this in my valuation article. In addition, some investors think Carnival is headed for bankruptcy, but I do not see this being the case. Speaking of bankruptcy, many investors believe short-term liquidity is going to be an issue for Carnival. However, I believe it is in the best financial position out of its competitors and that will help it survive. Nevertheless, Wells Fargo downgraded Carnival as one of their analysts believes Carnival will issue billions of dollars' worth of new equity, diluting the current share base. Only time will tell if this is entirely necessary. It depends on the extent of the lockdown from the corona virus, which no one can predict. After the mania ends, customers may not want to take a cruise as they may still be afraid of catching the corona virus. I believe this is a non-issue as people have short-term memories. Many disasters have occurred in the past, which should have rendered those respective industries obsolete, but did not. For example, people still go on planes despite the terrorist attacks of 2001. The overall market may plummet further. More so than the fear of the coronavirus, the debt level in America is the true cause of this collapse. There is consensus among some investors that the pain is just getting started and that equities have a long way to fall before a fair value stock market is reached. A declining market brings down good companies; Carnival could succumb to this market deterioration. If Carnival was to get and accept a bailout, it may come with certain stipulations, which may adversely affect the future profitability of the company. For example, if management accepts a bailout, perhaps they will have to register the company in the US, which will force them to pay much higher taxes. This is pure conjecture, of course, but it is meant to illustrate what could happen. For a complete set of risks, please see Carnival's most recent 10-K.

Conclusion

The reality is that Carnival is priced for bankruptcy. Its price is being driven down by mass hysteria and emotion. Carnival is better positioned than its competitors to make it through this pandemic. At this time, the biggest concern an investor should have if considering investing in a cruise company is debt management. The analytics show that Carnival is the superior company in debt management and financing costs. Furthermore, Carnival offers an unusual combination of high return potential combined with a low risk profile in terms of PE and P/BV ratios. Investors who have a long-term horizon have an opportunity to make a solid investment at an inexpensive price. Neither the cruise industry nor Carnival Corporation will be destroyed.

Be greedy when others are fearful.

– Warren Buffett

Note: This is the second is a series of four articles that I will be publishing on Carnival Corporation. Next up with be a full EVA, or Economic Value Added, analysis. Then, I will present the reader favorite, The Valuation Article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither this article nor any comment, video, or interaction associated with it is to be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction. Raul Shah is not liable for any financial outcome which might occur. Investors assume full responsibility for their actions.