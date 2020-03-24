Here Is Why Ternium S.A. Remains Our Pick In The Steel Industry

We go through why we chose this firm in this badly beaten up sector.

We remain long our Ternium (TX) position which remains well off its lows of $9.84 on the 18th of this month. Ternium manufactures and processes steel mainly in Central & South America as well as the United States. The company is based out of Luxembourg.

Trade tensions really impacted Ternium in 2019 especially in its Mexican and US markets. This means that even before the coronavirus ramifications struck, this stock was trading at multi-year lows. In fact, back on the 21st of February when we penned that piece, Ternium was trading with an earnings multiple of just over 7.

That earnings multiple, though, along with the share price, has been literally cut in half over the past four weeks. Add in the fact that oil prices are correlated to the steel industry and you quickly see how Ternium has been hit by not two but three hammer blows over the past while.

The stock's valuation is now at bargain basement levels. Ternium brought in $10.192 billion in sales in 2019. Its market cap at present comes in at $2.27 billion. This means its trailing price to sales ratio comes in at 0.22. This is dirt cheap based off Ternium's averages.

In our long-term value plays, we always look for companies with low price to sales ratios. However, many investors get faked out when they see standalone numbers. For example, we all know the steel industry has been under pressure for quite some time now. Therefore, it is fair to say that many stocks in this industry are trading below their historic valuations at present.

How much below is the key question. Therefore let's go through why Ternium is the best of the bunch from a turnover standpoint in a sector that has literally been left for dead over the past while.

First off, Ternium's sales growth had been excellent up to the end of 2018. In this fiscal year, top-line sales increased by 18% over 2017. The three-year average top-line growth rate was over 13%. The share price reached $40 in mid-2018. Suffice it to say, everything looked rosy.

Since sales growth usually is a very reliable indicator for future earnings growth, it makes sense from an investor's standpoint to buy those sales for as cheaply as possible.

Ternium, as mentioned, currently has a sales multiple of approximately 0.22. The industry's average sales multiple comes in at 0.61. Let's say Ternium is currently trading at $11.60 flat and has 196 million shares outstanding. Multiplying the two of these numbers gives us our present market cap of $2.27 billion.

Now let's say Ternium's competitor is called “Competition”. We will be generous and give Competition a sales multiple of 0.44 (double what Ternium is at present but lower than the industry average). “Competition” has the same number of shares outstanding (196 million) but has a market cap of $1 billion. This means its shares are trading for $5.10 on the open market and its annual sales are $2.27 billion

However, let's say Competition grows its sales faster than Ternium going forward. Whereas Ternium grows its top-line at 3%, Competition is increasing its sales by 20% on an annual basis.

After one year, the new sales numbers would be $10.497 billion for Ternium and $2.72 billion for Competition. Therefore, the new price to sales multiples (assuming shares in both companies have not moved in price and no stock has been bought back) would be a slight drop to 0.21 for Ternium and a big drop to 0.36 for Competition.

What is the takeaway here? The takeaway is that even if Competition consistently outperforms Ternium with respect to its sales growth, it would need many years of outperformance for its shares to arrive at anywhere near the same valuation as Ternium. Don't discount sales multiples even in sectors which have been badly beaten up. There is a huge difference between something like a 0.2 sales multiple compared to 0.5, for example. Ternium remains the pick of the bunch here. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.