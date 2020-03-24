Murphy Oil: Recent Capital Expenditure Reduction Inadequate To Secure Their Dividend

Introduction

The recent oil price crash has seen many oil and gas companies rush to reduce their dividends and it appears that Murphy Oil (MUR) is likely to be forced to follow shortly. Approximately two months ago I published an article warning that their dividend sustainability was lacking and thus vulnerable to a sudden downturn. Since then it has been worse than virtually anyone could have predicted, with the OPEC oil price war and coronavirus sending their share price plunging approximately 75% and thus sending their dividend yield to a massive 18%. This article provides an updated analysis that now includes their fourth quarter of 2019 results and additional insights into their likely performance during this oil price crash.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from "earnings". The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

When assessing the ability of a company to sustain their dividend payments during a downturn, it is not reassuring to see that during the last three years they could barely cover half their dividend payments with organically generated free cash flow. During this period of time their average dividend coverage was only a disappointing 32.39%, which indicates that the vast majority of their dividend payments were funded through debt. Naturally this calls into question the sustainability of their dividend even if oil prices had not crashed recently, as this clearly cannot continue perpetually into the future.

Their situation in 2020 does not appear likely to improve even after reducing their capital expenditure by a significant 35% to $950m. Based on their outstanding share count of 153,169,317, their annual dividend payments would amount to approximately $153m if sustained and thus when combined with capital expenditure, they require an operating cash flow of $1.103b to be cash flow neutral. Ultimately only time will tell whether this eventuates, however, based on their historical performance it would require a significant recovery in oil prices.

During the 2015-2016 oil price crash, when WTI oil prices averaged $48.71 and $43.19 per barrel respectively, their operating cash flow only averaged $892m. Given WTI oil prices are currently well under $30 per barrel, along with there being little discussion of upside in the coming quarters as the coronavirus continues sweeping across the world, it paints a very grim picture for their operating cash flow.

Image Source: Author.

Date Source: Index Mundi & Marco Trends

Admittedly production and production costs change across time, however, these alone appear unlikely to improve their situation in 2020. Their production during 2015 and 2016 was 208mboe and 176mboe per day respectively, which averages very closely to their 2020 guidance of 196mboe per day. It should be noted that this guidance was issued before announcing their capital expenditure reductions and thus given the capital intensity of their industry, their actual results will likely be lower. When looking at their production costs, they entered this downturn with costs that are actually 13.73% higher in 2019 than during the average of 2015-2016. These operating costs were calculated as the aggregate of their lease operating expenses, severance and ad valorem taxes as well as selling and general expenses.

Financial Position

Given their weak dividend coverage, their financial position will play an instrumental role in determining whether their current dividend payments can withstand this oil price crash. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these financial metrics it becomes clear that their modest leverage has allowed them to sustain their dividend payments throughout the last few years, despite lacking adequate free cash flow. Whilst still being far from perfect, their gearing ratio of 30.08% as well as their net debt to EBITDA and operating cash flow ratios of 1.58 and 1.88 respectively, all indicate that they entered this downturn with a decent financial position.

Nonetheless one aspect that is particularly concerning is their interest coverage of only 1.97, which indicates that servicing their debt was beginning to become strenuous even before oil prices crashed. Whilst their current ratio of 0.91 is not too concerning it should be monitored going forward, as it has decreased materially since the end of 2017 since their working capital has been drawn down. Overall it appears as though their financial position is strong enough to survive this downturn, however, it has very minimal scope to continue safely funding dividend payments through debt.

Conclusion

When the 2015-2016 oil price crash occurred they reduced their dividend by 28.57% and I believe that shareholders should brace for another reduction of at least this magnitude in the coming quarter. Since their financial position appears adequately to survive this downturn, I believe maintaining my neutral rating is appropriate for the time being. If they had been covering their dividend payments during the last three years, than this would have been upgraded to bullish.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Murphy Oil's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.