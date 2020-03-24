General Mills: Muddling Through Despite A Short-Term Benefit

Valuations are not that demanding, yet organic growth remains an issue despite Blue Buffalo, as the general market valuations have become a lot friendlier.

General Mills (GIS) should be one of the few companies which ought to do relatively well in this environment, as the Coronavirus induced worries not just result in stable demand for its products but also consumers across the globe are en masse buying nonperishable goods as they fear the impact of the Coronavirus crisis on supply chains.

So far these supply chains, while seeing some stress, seem to be coping well with the extra demand, and while the company might see a short-term demand boost, the overall performance of the company remains one largely of stagnation, with no real excitement offered for investors.

A Quick Overview

General Mills generated nearly $17 billion in sales in 2019, and while the majority of its sales are generated in North America, it has a smaller presence in Europa and Asia as well. The company has strengths in some areas including cereal, yogurt, snack & meals, dough & baking mixes and the so-called accelerate segments, which includes the promising brand (categories) of the companies.

Another growing segment is pet food which the company entered into with the purchase of Blue Buffalo, an $8 billion bet to become a dominant player in natural pet food, which to date still has to provide a meaningful impact to the overall organic growth profile of the business. While this business is growing its sales at low double digits, it is not enough for General Mills to report organic sales on an overall basis.

The Latest Numbers

Amidst the panic induced by the Coronavirus crisis, General Mills reported third-quarter results. Reported sales for the quarter were down about 0.5%, making that sales were down about 1% in the first three quarters of the year, with organic sales being flattish for that period of time.

The company reported a flat GAAP operating profit of $651 million which looks reasonable, yet note that the company incurred $95 million in divestiture losses and restructuring costs in the third quarter last year, while these costs were far lower this most recent quarter. Adjusted for some items, operating earnings fell from $730 million to $675 million.

Despite the soft third quarter, the company is more or less on track to replicate its $3.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA number which it reported in 2019. This comes after a stronger start to 2020 was now in part offset by a softer third quarter. With net debt at $13.0 billion, this translates into a 3.6 times leverage ratio, quite a high number in this environment, although this is a stable business of course.

With adjusted earnings, which closely resemble GAAP earnings at this point, coming in around $3.20 per share, shares are valued at 15 times earnings at $48 per share. This multiple looks relatively reasonable, yet there is hardly to no organic growth to be observed, as the balance sheet still reveals a hefty debt load.

Recent Price Action And Thoughts

While General Mills typically is a very defensive and somewhat boring name, its shares have displayed quite some volatility in recent weeks. Trading around the $50 mark ahead of the worst Coronavirus worries, shares rose to $60 as investors were bidding up the shares as a safety play and on the back of the hoarding effect. The softer third-quarter results push shares back to $48, despite the arguably short-term boost to the reported numbers, which means that the fourth quarter could be very strong. This was confirmed on the earnings release as the company indicated that weekly sales in March were up low double digits, with short-term momentum anticipated in the weeks to come.

Amidst this volatility, shares have held up quite well yet shares have net-net not really benefited from the current conditions, although they have outperformed the general market of course. The simple summary is that amidst a 15 times stable earnings number, the company is reporting flattish sales at best (despite the Blue Buffalo deal), yet leverage is high and market expectations have come down as well.

When I last looked at General Mills two years ago, the company announced a big profit warning soon after its $8 billion acquisition of Blue Buffalo; I was skeptical about that deal and cautious with shares trading at $45 in March 2018. I concluded to become a buyer around the $40 mark based on the earnings power of little over $3.00 per share at the time. Shares dipped to the high-thirties later that year. I have held a small position which I no longer hold.

Today, the company has grown its earnings power a little, yet more importantly it has been able to reduce some of its debt, not just in absolute but relative terms as well. Yet at nearly $50 per share and amidst the current market conditions, I conclude that shares represent about fair value, and certainly would not buy moves higher on the back of anticipated hoarding effects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.