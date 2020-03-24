Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of March 2020

Cobalt miners news - Canada Nickel announces a massive Maiden Resource based on <20% of the mineralization with 1.525 million tonnes of contained nickel, 78,000 tonnes of contained cobalt (@0.13%).

Cobalt spot prices were down for the month, and LME cobalt inventory was about the same.

Welcome to the March 2020 cobalt miner news. The past month saw cobalt prices fall and a subdued month of news as the world comes to terms with the coronavirus.

Cobalt price news

As of March 19, the cobalt spot price was US$13.38/lb, down from US15.20/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$28,500/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory was 645 tonnes, about the same as last month (649 tonnes). More details on cobalt pricing (in particular, the more relevant cobalt sulphate) can be found here at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence or Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 13.38

Source: InfoMine.com

Cobalt demand and supply

The BNEF cobalt supply and demand forecast - Deficits widening after 2022

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Cobalt market news

On March 2, Investing News reported:

Robert Friedland: Copper is the EV story, demand to rise 900 percent. The dreams of EV makers are not going to become a reality without copper, nickel, lithium and cobalt among other metals, according to Friedland. According to Friedland, by 2030 the Earth’s population will reach 8.5 billion, with at least 5 billion people living in urban areas. As the population grows, the need for quality clean air will increase. Friedland mentioned that nine out of 10 people in the world are breathing polluted air, with some studies showing that it is killing more people than smoking, wars and AIDs combined. The founder of Ivanhoe mentioned how major miners are divesting coal assets or looking for ways to reduce emissions, while carmakers such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Volkswagen (OTC Pink:VLKAF, FWB:VOW) continue to make announcements about upcoming electric car models, which are expected to number 230 by 2021.

On March 5, Investing News reported:

John Pfahl of SRK: Cobalt will be “overwhelmed” and pushed out of EVs. Technological development in the battery space and demand from consumers will eventually overwhelm the cobalt market, necessitating its removal from the equation and the end of the metals’ run in electric vehicles (EVs), according to John Pfahl of SRK Consulting. Even with reduced cobalt content, demand “will still overwhelm the cobalt market,” said Pfahl, who also said that the forecasts for EV uptake were still on track. Pfahl said that future supply shortage in the face of increased demand would “probably be the last run of cobalt” before it was removed or substituted completely.

On March 6, Argus Media reported:

GM's new EV battery to use less cobalt. GM said its new ultium battery aims to reduce the usage of cobalt by 70pc by adding aluminum and increasing the amount of nickel. The new type of battery is lithium ion with nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum (NCMA). The US International Trade Commission estimates that in 2017 cobalt was 30pc of similar lithium ion battery cathodes. A 70pc reduction would mean that cobalt would only make up about 9pc of the cathode. The NCMA batteries will be manufactured through a partnership with LG Chem at a 30GWh/yr facility that will break ground in Lordstown, Ohio, later this year.

On March 18, Investing News reported: McKinsey:

More EVs means cobalt is fine for now. Speaking about the development of new battery technologies, Hoffman said one of the surprises has been the quick change of pace seen in the last year thanks to artificial intelligence. “You are seeing very rapid movements of battery technologies,” he said. “Things we thought would happen in 2025 are now happening in 2021.” Hoffman also talked about the big shift in interest in Europe. “You will start to see 1,000 kilometer range cars, and in order to get 1,000 kilometer cars, which is what the public wants, then you are going to have to use a nickel-cobalt-manganese battery,” he said. “Car companies are ramping up production, so even if there’s less cobalt there’s more units, so for the time being cobalt is okay,” he said.

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On March 6, Glencore announced:

Glencore joins World Economic Forum’s Global Battery Alliance. We are pleased to announce Glencore’s membership of the Global Battery Alliance [GBA], an initiative from the World Economic Forum. The GBA and its members aim to help establish, and collaborate on, a sustainable global battery value chain by 2030. The GBA’s mission aligns with Glencore’s overall objective to responsibly source the commodities that advance everyday life.

On March 20, Glencore announced:

Update on COVID-19. Glencore operates more than 200 sites and offices in over 35 countries. The scale and diversity of our operations means that the impact of COVID-19 varies by location. Accordingly, we continue to assess the risks and adapt our plans and actions in consultation with our local stakeholders.

Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] (OTCPK:KATFF)

No news for the month.

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

No news for the month.

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt [SHA:603799]

On March 17, Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt announced:

Fighting the epidemic together, Huayou donated another 580,000 yuan of medical supplies. On March 10, President Assistant Jin Daqing, and Zhang Jianhong, donated 66,000 FFP2 masks, 2,700 pairs of goggles and 1,800 sets of coveralls to Zhejiang Red Cross Association on behalf of Huayou, with a total value of 580,000 yuan.

Jinchuan Group International Resources [HK:2362]

On February 25, Jinchuan Group International announced:

Operational update for the year ended 31 December 2019. In 2019, the Group’s mining operations produced 73,057 tonnes of copper (2018: 61, 624 tonnes) and 5,070 tonnes of cobalt (2018: 4,752 tonnes).

GEM Co. Ltd [SHE: 002340]

On March 18, Fastmarkets reported:

GEM to resume normal cobalt production at Jingmen by March-end. The plant - which mainly produces nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) precursor materials for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and upstream cobalt sulfate....

Investors can read more about GEM Co in my Trend Investing article: "A Look At GEM Co Ltd - The World's Largest Battery Recycling Company."

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG own the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

On March 19, Eurasian Resources Group announced:

Eurasian Resources Group implements global preventive measures to ensure the smooth running of operations and the safety of its people amidst the COVID-19 virus outbreak; takes appropriate action and plans for the future.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On March 17, Umicore SA announced:

"Acquisition of own shares. On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.".....408,998 total number of shares for the week and 1,200,000 total number of shares for 2020.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On March 4, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Announces Support for TCFD. Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

On March 4, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Formulated Vision for 2030" to work towards our long-term vision of "Becoming the world leader in the non-ferrous metals industry." Highlights include:

"Implement a full-model change of the conventional ideal image vision based on the rapidly changing social environment.

Announce high goals and show a determination that is worthy of our Long-Term Vision of becoming the World Leader in the Non-Ferrous Metals Industry......."

On March 10, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "SMM’s battery cathode material NMC selected for lithium ion battery for Toyota Motor Corporation’s New Yaris."

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On February 26, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel reports full year 2019 audited consolidated ifrs financial results." Highlights include:

"Consolidated revenue increased 16% y-o-y to USD 13.6 billion owing to higher production volumes of all key metals and growth of palladium and nickel prices.

EBITDA expanded 27% y-o-y to USD 7.9 billion owing to higher metal revenue and tight control of operating expenses, with EBITDA margin reaching 58%. Reported EBITDA includes negative impact of the USD 190 million provisions accrued in respect of the upcoming shutdown of certain production facilities at Kola Division.

EBITDA generated by the Bystrinsky project that was fully commissioned in September 2019 amounted to USD 349 million.

CAPEX decreased 15% y-o-y to USD 1.3 billion owing to the completion of large investment projects in 2018.

The Company made final investment decisions on strategic growth projects such as the expansion of the Talnakh concentrator (TOF-3 project) and the development of South Cluster mining project and also updated its environmental programme, which is scheduled to go into active construction phase in 1H 2020.

Networking capital increased to USD 1.0 billion in line with the medium-term target level.

Free cash flow amounted to USD 4.9 billion, almost unchanged y-o-y.

Net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased to 0.9x as of December 31, 2019.

Cash interest paid decreased 17% y-o-y to USD 460 million owing to the ongoing optimization of debt portfolio.

.....the Company provided its strategic vision until 2030 with the focus on development prospects of Taimyr mining operations, debottlenecking of downstream assets and dramatic reduction of sulfur dioxide emissions at both key operating units in Russia: Polar division and Kola MMC."

Recent Developments

"On January 14, 2020, the Company paid interim dividend for the nine months of 2019 in the amount of RUB 604.09 (approximately USD 9.9) per ordinary share for the total of approximately USD 1.6 billion.

On February 20, 2020, the Company entered into agreement to revise terms and conditions of the USD 2.5 billion syndicated term loan...."

On March 6, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Finnish battery industry intensifies cooperation: Fortum, BASF, and Nornickel sign cooperation agreement on battery recycling."

Investors can also read my article "An update on Norilsk Nickel."

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On February 26, Sherritt International announced: "Strong operational performance drives Sherritt’s q4 2019 results." Highlights include:

"Sherritt’s share of finished nickel and cobalt production at the Moa Venture (Moa JV) in Q4 2019 were 4,049 tonnes and 411 tonnes, respectively. The totals, which enabled Sherritt to meet or exceed its finished nickel and cobalt production guidance for the year at the Moa JV, reflect the success of strategies implemented during the quarter to offset the negative impact that the CN rail strike had on the transportation of mixed sulphides in Canada and the reduced availability of diesel fuel supply in Cuba had on Moa operations.

Excluding $79.8 million of cash and cash equivalents held by Energas, Sherritt ended Q4 2019 with cash and cash equivalents of $86.3 million. Sherritt’s consolidated cash position of $166.1 million at the end of Q4 was down from $169.3 million at the end of Q3 2019. The change in Sherritt’s liquidity was due to a combination of factors, including interest paid on outstanding debentures and the lower receipt of Cuban energy payments.

Received $14.9 million in dividend distributions from the Moa JV despite softening nickel and cobalt prices in the quarter.

Received US$13.4 million in Cuban energy payments, including US$5.9 million related to the overdue receivables agreement ratified in June and US$7.5 million attributable to Sherritt’s Oil and Gas operations.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $17.9 million, up 67% from $12.4 million in Q4 2018. The year-over-year improvement was driven primarily by stronger realized nickel prices but offset by lower cobalt prices.

was $17.9 million, up 67% from $12.4 million in Q4 2018. The year-over-year improvement was driven primarily by stronger realized nickel prices but offset by lower cobalt prices. Net loss included $132.8 million of non-cash impairment losses related to investments in the Ambatovy Joint Venture and the Power business assets in addition to revaluations of allowances for expected credit losses on the Ambatovy Joint Venture loans receivable......

Announced a transaction aimed at improving the Corporation’s liquidity, reducing debt levels and building balance sheet strength. Pending approval by the requisite debt holders, court approval and the satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to the transaction, the transaction will reduce Sherritt’s total debt by approximately $414 million and reduce annual cash interest payments by approximately by $19 million by, among other things, exchanging the Corporation’s existing note obligations in the aggregate principal amount of approximately $588 million, plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereon until the closing of the transaction, for new second lien notes of approximately $319 million (assuming completion of the transaction at the end of April 2020), and exchanging Sherritt’s partner loans relating to the Ambatovy Joint Venture for its 12% interest in the Ambatovy Joint Venture and related subordinated obligations owing to Sherritt by the Ambatovy Joint Venture or amended loans with no recourse against Sherritt. The transaction will also result in an extension of the maturity of the Corporation’s note obligations from 2021, 2023 and 2025, respectively, under its existing notes to April 2027 under the new second lien notes."

Conic Metals [TSXV:NKL]

Conic Metals was formed from the Cobalt 27 spin-out. Conic Metals offers broad exposure to nickel and cobalt through an 8.56% JV interest in Ramu, 11 royalty investments, and an equity share of ~7% of Giga Metals Corporation.

On February 24, Conic Metals announced:

Conic highlights Ramu operating results. Conic Metals Corp. is pleased to provide its first summary of the operating performance of the Company’s largest asset, being the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt (“Ramu”) integrated operation in Papua New Guinea (“PNG”), which management believes is one of the largest and most ambitious mining and processing projects to have been successfully brought into production in PNG during the past decade.......Ramu is operated by the Metallurgical Corporation of China (“MCC”) which, along with its partners, owns an 85.0% interest in Ramu.... “For the third consecutive year, Ramu has exceeded design production capacity and remained one of the lowest cost integrated nickel mines in the world,” stated Justin Cochrane, Conic’s President and CEO.

Investors can view my recent CEO interview here.

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)(formerly Royal Nickel Corporation)

On March 18, RNC Minerals announced:

.....We are carefully monitoring the advice of local health authorities. We have informed our site personnel of the precautions that need to be taken with respect to travel to and from site, along with isolation periods should anyone exhibit symptoms consistent with COVID-19. We have also proactively employed a full-time nurse specifically to monitor the status of people entering and leaving our operations. Additionally, we have also sealed off our operations from any outside visitors not critical to business operations. With respect to operations, our 2020 production guidance of 90-95 koz and AISC1 guidance of US$1,050-US$1,200/oz remains unchanged. As highlighted in a prior release, we are targeting AISC1 of ~US$1,000/oz by the end of the year (see RNC news release dated January 23, 2020)."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Gold & Nickel production results for Beta Hunt.

2020 - Any partner/funding decisions on the Dumont Ni-Co Project.

Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV] [TSX-V: JRV] (OTCQB:JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (merged with eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF))

On February 28, Jervois Mining announced: "Interim financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019."

On March 19, Jervois Mining announced: "Jervois finalises ICO BFS; reviews plans in response to Covid-19." Highlights include:

ICO Bankable Feasibility Study (“BFS”) close to finalisation; public release delayed pending further customer off-take negotiations.

Lender IE review of the BFS by RPM Global USA Inc (“RPM”) is continuing as planned, but remotely. Planned April ICO site visit is delayed until safe travel and site access is guaranteed. No definitive or material impact on debt financing schedule.

Jervois will provide the BFS economic outcomes in early April to selected potential lenders and request revised term sheets, with appointment [S] by Jervois expected thereafter.

ICO re-mobilisation plans are being reviewed due to Covid-19 travel and equipment transportation restrictions; expenditure for ICO pre-construction and field exploration for summer 2020 paused; Ugandan exploration also paused.

At 17 March 2020, Jervois had A$8.15 million in cash–enabling finalisation of ICO BFS and IE review for lenders, move forward with securing ICO debt financing and maintain the Company’s current operational footprint for at least 12 months."

On March 20, Jervois Mining announced: "Jervois Mining exploration results, Uganda." Highlights include:

"Final assay results received from drilling at Kilembe, in western Uganda, to test high-grade Cu-Au anomalies. New highlights include: 6.1m @ 2.10 g/t Au; 0.24% Cu from 101.3m– hole 20DDHS002. Including 1.0m @ 11.50 g/t Au; 1.36% Cu from 102.2m.

Latest results continue to expand prospective areas and improve understanding of mineralisation at Ugandan properties.

Jervois has suspended all activity in Uganda in response to Covid-19, with no fixed date of remobilisation. Measures have been undertaken to safeguard the health and safety of our employees, contractors and local communities. Timing of restart will depend on ability to reactivate field operations in a safe and responsible manner and broader market conditions.

Upcoming catalysts include:

End Q1 2020 - BFS due.

2020 - Off-take agreements, project funding.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (FTMDF)

On March 3, Fortune Minerals announced:

Fortune Minerals provides NICO Project update.....Fortune is continuing discussions with potential strategic partners interested in the NICO development and participating in the supply chain for transformative automotive electrification with cobalt chemicals required to make the cathodes of lithium-ion batteries together with a highly liquid gold co-product.......Fortune is now developing a new mine plan and schedule based on the updated Mineral Resource model with focus on early access to higher grade material using a combination of open pit and underground mining methods that was also pursued in the 2014 Micon Feasibility Study. Construction of the C$200 million Tlicho All-Season Road to the community of Whati for the Northwest Territories (“NWT”), federal and Tlicho governments commenced in September 2019 and is progressing at a very rapid pace. As of mid-February NWT land-use inspection reports indicate that road construction had advanced to kilometre 71 of the 97 km project....

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

On March 9, Clean TeQ announced: "Clean TeQ progresses HiROx® water treatment plant proposal with Townsville City Council."

On March 20, Clean TeQ announced:

Update on business impacts of COVID-19. At present there have been no material impacts on Clean TeQ’s ongoing operations. Testing of remote working systems and technology has been undertaken, and is ongoing, in order to ensure that office-based workflows are not materially disrupted if significant numbers of staff are required to work from home. Control measures have been put in place in various regions where we operate which are limiting the movement of people. The Sunrise Project Execution Plan remains on schedule to conclude at the end of 2Q 2020. The principal deliverables of the Project Execution Plan are an updated capital cost estimate for the Project, incorporating input from design and engineering work to date, and a revised master schedule for the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of the Project.

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further off-take agreements and project funding/partnering.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On March 9, Australian Mines announced:

Company update. Advanced battery materials development company Australian Mines Limited advises that the Company has commenced a series of production runs at its demonstration plant in Perth to supply battery grade nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate crystals to potential offtake partners. The production runs are to facilitate the Company's discussions with potential offtake partners to secure binding offtake agreement and financing for its 100%-owned Sconi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project in North Queensland, Australia. These discussions are preliminary, incomplete and confidential. The Company will update the market at the time if agreement are reached.

On March 13, Australian Mines announced: "Consolidated interim financial report half year ended 31 December 2019."

Investors can read my update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Thackaringa drill results. Possible Sconi off-take partners or financing.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

On March 12, Ardea Resources announced: "Interim financial report half-year ended 31 December 2019."

Investors can view their latest company presentation here, my update Ardea article here, and CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take partner and funding for the KNP Project.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total, Cobalt Blue currently has 79.5kt of contained cobalt at their 100% owned Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] (formerly Thackaringa Cobalt Project) in NSW, Australia. LG International is an equity strategic partner.

On March 2, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Pilot plant update – critical equipment received." Highlights include:

"COB has taken delivery of critical Pilot Plant equipment – including both leaching circuit and specialist lter equipment. The equipment has arrived in the Port of Adelaide ready for transport and site installation at Broken Hill.

First construction work to begin in early March with Pilot Plant on target for mid-year operations.

The Pilot Plant will inform the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) Feasibility Study as well as supply cobalt product samples to the COB global partnership program.

The Pilot Plant will be modular and will be sized upwards to a Demonstration Plant (1:1,000 to full commercial size) by early 2021."

On March 10, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Half year financial report 31 December 2019."

On March 10, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Cobalt Product and Sulphur Sample Program." Highlights include:

"COB has agreements in place with top-tier global companies for testing of cobalt products and sulphur samples from the COB plant.

COB expects the sulphur/cobalt sample program will produce rst products in May and July 2020 respectively."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2020 - Pilot plant commissioning. Ore reserve estimate update.

Q1 2021 - Demonstration plant.

Q1 2022 - Feasibility Study & project approvals. Final Investment decision.

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On March 17, First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt provides corporate update." Highlights include:

"Refinery studies nearing completion, including a prefeasibility study for a restart of the First Cobalt Refinery and a definitive feasibility study for an expansion scenario.

Offtake discussions are underway, with several automotive companies interested in a North American supply of battery grade cobalt.

Refinery capital cost is not dependent on equity markets and is expected to be funded by one or more corporate, private equity, debt and government counterparties.

Strong balance sheet with sufficient cash on hand for the next 12 months and additional funds remaining from a Glencore advance to continue work on the refinery."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2020 - PFS due.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% owns the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants.

On February 26, Havilah Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report – period ending 31 January 2020." Highlights include:

"In an important vote of confidence by shareholders, $3,135,362 was subscribed at the close of the non-renounceable, non-underwritten Entitlement Offer on 11 November 2019. Subsequently $1,632,620 of Shortfall Shares have been subscribed for, with the balance of approximately $0.69 million expected to be placed.

Investec standby credit facility fully repaid. Security held by Investec over Kalkaroo and Mutooroo lapsed.

Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the election of Messrs Victor Previn and Simon Gray as Directors at the AGM held on 18 December 2019 in Adelaide.

Updated Kalkaroo PFS progressing, with the Company re-engaging RPM Global Asia Limited (‘RPM Global’).

Mutooroo PFS commences with modelling of underground mining potential.

Grants Basin resource delineation drilling planning has advanced, with the objective of forming the basis of a scoping study for a large open pit.

Elevated levels of rare earth elements returned in re-assaying of Havilah drill samples from several Curnamona Copper Belt prospects, supported by earlier MMG Limited drilling results.

Raises possibility of an additional revenue stream for the Kalkaroo project, if REE can be recovered as a by-product of the copper-gold concentration process.

Interpretation of newly acquired gravity survey data in the Jupiter area confirms an earlier circular gravity anomaly and highlights several other features of potential exploration interest, supporting the prospectivity of this MT feature."

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential and/or my update article. You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - Kalkaroo - Updated PFS due.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

On March 12, Aeon Metals announced: "Aeon Metals Limited 31 December 2019 interim financial report."

On March 18, Aeon Metals announced: "OCP loan facility increased." Highlights include:

"A$4 million increase to limit on existing loan facility with OCP Asia.

Expected to deliver sufficient funds to take Aeon through to completion of PFS on the Walford Creek Project.

PFS completion remains scheduled for 2Q 2020."

For more information, you can read my article "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - PFS due.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

On March 4, GME Resources announced: "Interim report 31 December 2019."

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF)

Cassini's flagship is the West Musgrave Project hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in resource. The company has a buy in JV with OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave in Western Australia. The company also has several other promising projects.

On March 12, Cassini Resources announced: "Interim financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2019."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2020 - PFS due.

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

No cobalt related news for the month.

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Nzuri Copper [ASX:NZC] (OTCPK:NZRIF)

Nzuri 85% owns the Kalongwe copper-cobalt project in the Kolwezi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC].

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8]

Celsius owns 100% of Opuwo Cobalt Pty Ltd, which in turn holds the right to earn up to 76% of the Opuwo Cobalt (sulphide) Project in Namibia.

On March 12, Celsius Resources announced: "Half-year financial report 31 December 2019."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR]/Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets. Barra has two promising gold projects in Western Australia.

On March 13, Barra Resources Ltd. announced: "Interim financial report 31 December 2019."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR]

On February 27, Alloy Resources announced:

Completion of share placement for Dingo acquisition. Alloy Resources Limited is pleased to announce that firm placement commitments have been received from professional and sophisticated investors to raise A$1,000,000 before costs. The Placement will take place in two tranches.

On March 12, Alloy Resources announced: "Interim financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019."

Canada Nickel [TSXV:CNC]

On February 28, Canada Nickel announced: Canada Nickel company announces Maiden Resource at Crawford and drilling highlights.

Maiden resource with higher grade core of measured and indicated resource of approximately 263 million tonnes at 0.31% nickel, 0.013% cobalt, and 0.038 g/t Pd + Pt within an overall measured and indicated resource of approximately 600 million tonnes at 0.25% nickel, and 0.013% cobalt, and an additional higher grade inferred resource of approximately 66 million tonnes at 0.29% nickel and 0.013% cobalt within an overall inferred resource of approximately 310 million tonnes at 0.23% nickel and 0.013% cobalt.

Based on metrics utilized by Wood Mackenzie and SNL, the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project already ranks as one of the largest 12 nickel sulphide resources globally according to WoodMac (Table 2).

Significant potential to expand resources as drilling has only tested <20% of the overall Crawford structure and maiden resource remains open in multiple directions."

As shown in the charts below, the total M&I resource has 1.525 million tonnes of contained nickel (@0.25%), 78,000 tonnes of contained cobalt (@0.13%), 230,136 ounces of contained palladium (@0.027g/t), and 93,330 ounces of contained platinum (@0.011g/t) in sulphide ore.

Note only <20% of the known mineralization has so far been included in the resource estimate.

Source

On March 4, Canada Nickel announced:

.....the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement with Noble Mineral resources to acquire an additional property and enter into option agreements on 5 other targets near its 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project (“Crawford”) near Timmins, Ontario.

On March 12, Canada Nickel announced:

Canada Nickel Company receives positive initial Mineralogy results shows 89% of nickel contained in nickel sulphide and nickel-iron alloy minerals in higher grade resource area.

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Carnaby Resources [ASX:CNB], Bluebird Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:BATT] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Canada Cobalt Works Inc. [TSXV:CCW] (OTCPK:CCWOF), Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Cobalt [CUZ] (OTCPK:BKTPF), Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF), GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (GBLEF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTC:NMREF), Northern Cobalt [ASX:N27], Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Hylea Metals (ASX:HCO), Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), US Cobalt [TSXV:USCO] (OTCQB:USCFF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Conclusion

March saw cobalt prices lower and LME inventory the same as last month.

Highlights for the month were:

Robert Friedland - "The dreams of EV makers are not going to become a reality without copper, nickel, lithium and cobalt among other metals."

John Pfahl of SRK: Cobalt will be “overwhelmed” and pushed out of EVs.

GM's new EV battery to use less cobalt.

McKinsey - “Car companies are ramping up production, so even if there’s less cobalt there’s more units, so for the time being cobalt is okay.”

GEM Co to resume normal cobalt production at Jingmen by March-end.

SMM’s battery cathode material NMC selected for lithium ion battery for Toyota Motor Corporation’s New Yaris.

Norilsk Nickel 2019 results: "Consolidated revenue increased 16% y-o-y to USD 13.6 billion owing to higher production volumes of all key metals and growth of palladium and nickel prices." Fortum, BASF, and Nornickel sign cooperation agreement on battery recycling.

Fortune Minerals - Tlicho All-Season road advancing rapidly with 71 of the 97 km project complete.

road advancing rapidly with complete. Australian Mines has commenced a series of production runs at its demonstration plant in Perth to supply battery grade nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate crystals to potential offtake partners.

Cobalt Blue - First construction work to begin in early March with Pilot Plant on target for mid-year operations.

Canada Nickel announces a massive maiden M&I resource with 1.525 million tonnes of contained nickel (@0.25%), 78,000 tonnes of contained cobalt (@0.13%), 230,136 ounces of contained palladium (@0.027g/t), and 93,330 ounces of contained platinum (@0.011g/t) in sulphide ore; based on <20% of the known mineralization.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

