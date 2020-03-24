Be Cautious On Yelp With The U.S. In Lockdown Mode

Not only is site traffic down currently, but many of Yelp's advertisers may go out of business or cut back on ad spending once the current lockdown state ends.

Yelp's advertising-based business is less-recurring than other tech companies, and the fallout from the coronavirus may have long-term impacts on its business.

Yelp has been one of the hardest-hit tech stocks in the current bear market, down 41% year-to-date and more than 50% from all-time highs.

We all know that the effects of the coronavirus on the economy will mostly be temporary on a macro scale, but certain industries - including travel, hospitality, and food - will be impacted for much, much longer. Investors who are piling into the tech sector as a relatively impervious sector should be careful of those companies who primarily deal with these consumer-oriented verticals, including Yelp (YELP).

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, I was a huge Yelp bull. The key bullish thesis for this stock rests on stable low-teens revenue growth, consistently improving EBITDA margins, dominant mindshare in the restaurant space among U.S. diners, and a dirt-cheap valuation.

Now, however, the current economic state has upended most of my bullish catalysts on Yelp. The market has taken a very cautious stance on the stock, sending it down ~40% year-to-date (eclipsing ~30% losses in the broader market):

Data by YCharts

At present, there are several counterbalancing factors for Yelp. On the negative side, huge coronavirus uncertainty has forced the company to withdraw its outlook for the year, which may throw a wrench into the brisk turnaround that Yelp has been executing toward for the past several quarters. We just don't know how long the current state of shutdown across the U.S. will last.

We're concerned primarily about Yelp's underlying customer base - the small businesses and restaurants that make up a good chunk of Yelp's revenues, that may not make it through the current downturn or else drastically reduce their ad spending on platforms like Yelp in order to meet payroll and rent costs. Prior to the coronavirus, Yelp had seemed to stabilize its revenue growth in the low teens, and was doing a good job at greatly improving its operating margins and driving cash flow growth. With a huge question mark over its entire business, however, we believe it's more than likely that Yelp will lose some of its profitability gains over the last year, and not just in the short term.

But on the bright side, Yelp is well capitalized - rich in cash, and zero debt. The company has been on a fierce cost-cutting binge over the past several quarters (for example, by moving more of its sales force outside of expensive locales like its SF headquarters and into cheaper, middle America sales markets - a move that is expected to save the company about $10 million annually, or about 1% of its annual revenue). Hopefully this ethos continues into the recession that we're currently in, and that Yelp can preserve as much of its strong balance sheet as possible.

With all the new negative indicators pointed against Yelp at the moment, however, I'm reversing my bullish call on the company to neutral. Don't be tempted to catch the falling knife and buy Yelp now - its cheap valuation is no longer relevant when trying to guess at the company's performance for the year is like throwing darts.

All the new uncertainties surrounding Yelp

Of course, the primary catalyst that has pushed shares of Yelp down over the past month is the sheer uncertainty of the coronavirus' impact on the company. As most investors know, Yelp is a classic internet business that generates the lion's share of its revenues from advertising. Though Yelp encompasses a wide variety of small businesses and service providers on its platform, its flagship category is restaurants. And who's paying for advertising when nobody is going out to eat?

Amid this uncertainty, Yelp withdrew its guidance for 2020. Previously, on the company's Q4 earnings release, the company had forecast net revenue growth of 10-12% y/y (actually implying an acceleration at the midpoint versus 10.2% y/y growth in FY19), as well as 1-2 points of adjusted EBITDA margin improvement. Yelp cited the following factors as huge uncertainties that caused the company to withdraw its guidance:

Figure 1. Yelp guidance withdrawal note

Source: Yelp press center

In a statement accompanying the press release, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman wrote as follows:

"With the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the United States, we have witnessed a growing number of state and local governments restrict public life. Even as Yelp remains well positioned with a broad customer base and strong balance sheet, we believe it is appropriate to withdraw our first quarter and full-year 2020 guidance. While we cannot determine the full extent of COVID-19’s impact on our business at this time, we are monitoring this rapidly evolving situation closely and look forward to discussing our business in greater detail as part of our first quarter 2020 earnings results.”

Both advertiser churn and consumer traffic are problems

Uncertainty for Yelp runs on both ends: both on the advertiser side and on the consumer side.

Going further into what Yelp summarized in its press release, on the advertiser side, we know that the current lockdown situation in the U.S. and across the globe has forced most non-chain restaurants into a precarious position. Governors in many states have enforced stay-at-home policies, demolishing restaurant traffic and leaving restaurant owners wondering how they will take care of rent and payroll. Though Yelp has made moves in recent quarters to shift more of its sales focus to enterprise customers (which it calls "multi-location" customers), its core stable of advertisers still revolves around small, local-owned businesses.

Unlike the many software businesses that I favor in the tech sector, Yelp is not a recurring-revenue subscription businesses, which are the ultimate hedge against a prolonged shutdown scenario. Every sale Yelp makes is new, and due to its concentration to SMBs, Yelp is incredibly vulnerable to churn. Many of its advertisers may go out of business during this difficult time, and if not, they may choose to cut back on advertising spending even after the lockdowns lift in order to defray costs.

We also have to worry about consumers. Obviously, very few people (if any) are going out to eat right now, but what about after the lockdown lifts? At present, search traffic for Yelp has diminished drastically over the past year. While Yelp hasn't released any user figures, we do have access to public search data. Take a look at the search term "Yelp" on Google Trends, and you'll see that interest has declined ~70% on an indexed basis versus a year ago, with an obvious sharp downturn in February.

(As a side note: this is a fantastic way to research what companies are winning in the stay-at-home economy. For example, Google Trends indicates that interest in Disney+ (DIS) and Grubhub (GRUB) have surged since the lockdowns began, for obvious reasons).

Figure 2. Google Trends search for "Yelp"

Source: Google Trends

Our concern is that these low search/traffic trends will persist even when the economy begins to normalize. Once Yelp has been "out of mind" for awhile, it'll be difficult for the company to generate the same levels of traffic that it was used to getting, and this may put additional pressure on ad revenues.

On the bright side

There is a bright spot here that prevents us from being overly pessimistic on Yelp, however. The company's rigorous focus on profitability has built a strong balance sheet that was primed for an emergency moment such as this one. Take a look at Yelp's balance sheet as of the end of Q4 below:

Figure 3. Yelp balance sheet

Source: Yelp Q4 earnings release

Yelp has $465.4 million of cash and investments on its books, with no debt outside of operating leases. Note as well that in FY19, Yelp generated $167.3 million of free cash flow, up +45% y/y - though of course, as previously noted, the current coronavirus situation puts Yelp's FCF generation potential at risk for the current year. At the very least, however, we know that Yelp's "baseline" operating model is capable of generating a 16% FCF margin. Coupled with nearly half a billion dollars in net cash, this should provide Yelp with substantial liquidity to weather the current storm.

Key takeaways

With all the uncertainties swirling around Yelp, especially advertiser churn and declining consumer traffic, we're cautious of buying Yelp even though it continues to plunge deeper into the bargain bin. Wait for signals of a turnaround in the lockdown situation or evidence that U.S. restaurants are in good shape before diving back in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.