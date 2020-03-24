Spirit Airlines: Bailout Call Option

On Tuesday 3/24, Congress seems to have reversed course on an airline bailout package, as direct federal aid to the passenger airlines gained support within the Democratic party and the government was said by three sources to be close to passing a relief package that includes $25 billion in grants. Airline stocks spiked huge on the news, and Spirit (SAVE) rose more than the rest, reaching as high as +40% during the day. Until today, airline investors appear to have given up on the possibility of government aid, only to receive a second wind as news broke that Congress was nearing a deal. If the measure passes with grants attached, this "bailout" package would be far more beneficial to the airline companies than the 2008 government bailouts, where Citigroup (C) shareholders witnessed massive dilution and General Motors (GM) shareholders were wiped out entirely in Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

What value should Spirit investors attach to this bailout call option? To gauge the financial implications, we can look to the closest precedent we have: the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001. After 9/11, President Bush signed an airline bailout package that consisted of $5 billion in grants and $10 billion in loans. By all accounts, the current crisis is significantly more damaging to the industry than 9/11.

Spirit is not a member of Airlines for America, the trade group that's been in communication with the federal government for assistance, but the 9/11 bailout package was industry-wide, and even included helicopter companies. If we use the 9/11 relief fund as a guide, we can estimate the size of Spirit's share of government assistance should today's proposal be passed. In 9/11, the amount paid to each company was dependent on the proportion of available seat miles it offered on the market. Spirit's share of the domestic airline market currently stands at approximately 4%. That means if the A4A's $50 billion proposal is passed with $25 billion in grant money intact (Democrats are asking for $37 billion), Spirit stands to receive $1 billion in direct grants and another $1 billion in low interest loans.

The potential grant money itself is already worth more than Spirit's entire market cap of $890 million at $13/share. Clearly this call option has tremendous upside. Of course, there are strings attached: the money can only be used for payroll expenses (A4A promised no layoffs or furloughs until September), and there would be mandated changes to the underlying business such as a $15 minimum wage and investment in green technology once the crisis is over. The airlines can't just take the money and stick it in the bank, which is just the way it should be: the federal funds are meant to support the hundreds of thousands of Americans employed in the industry as demand for air travel has dried up for the foreseeable future.

However, the airlines still benefit indirectly from this proposal, as payroll expenses are one of their biggest costs along with jet fuel. Spirit spent $865 million on salaries, wages, and benefits in 2019: having the government bankroll this expense would free up a significant amount of much needed liquidity to survive the double whammy of an extended coronavirus-driven demand shock and the persistent looming threat of a domestic travel ban. Along with the huge decline in oil prices this year, this would allow the airlines to operate profitably even at largely reduced load factors. Of course, nothing is certain at this point: it's possible that the proposal may not be passed, or it could be passed with the direct aid portion greatly reduced. Still, the sheer amount of potential monetary relief relative to Spirit's market cap makes this a tremendously compelling call option for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.