Cree, Inc.: Bold Vision, Weak Financials, And Steep Price

Insiders are still showing little interest in owning shares. Q419 was rough, suggesting more deterioration in fundamentals is likely. Price action suggests investors are starting to face reality.

Cree's valuation is on average 76% higher than its industry median. Yet, its profitability, efficiency, and growth metrics place it in the bottom 20% of its peer group.

Given its expensive valuation, declining financials, downtrending earnings estimate revisions, bearish price momentum, and weak insider confidence, Cree is an attractive short opportunity.

About

Cree, Inc. (CREE) sells semiconductor products and LED chips and components. Half of Cree's revenues come from its LED segment, but investors are mostly interested in its semiconductor segment, which sells materials and power devices utilizing silicon carbide instead of silicon. Compared to silicon, silicon carbide can deliver 400% more power for a given area while improving efficiency by 10%. It also has superior performance at higher temperatures.

This material enables electric vehicle manufacturers to reduce the size and weight of their batteries or extend a vehicle's maximum range for a given battery size. It can also improve the performance of radio-frequency transmission devices. Cree's management sees massive potential in silicon carbide.

Elevator Pitch

Though management is optimistic about the company's silicon carbide technology, insiders are showing little interest in owning shares. This is no surprise given that Cree's revenues, margins, efficiency ratios, and financial health are all rapidly deteriorating. The company continues to experience headwinds in the electric vehicle market and had a particularly rough Q419. As shares continue to fall, investors are clearly pessimistic about the company's growth prospects despite its exposure to mega trends such as electric vehicles and 5G. Analysts expect significant YoY declines in earnings and revenues in the next two quarters and have been lowering their earnings estimates to the downside. Cree's valuation multiples remain severely elevated compared to its peers even after the recent share price drop and longer-term decline in fundamentals.

Deteriorating Fundamentals

According to data from StockRow, revenues, EBIT, and net income (LTM) have all fallen markedly since 2015 (see below). In fact, revenues are down 40% from their peak, and EBIT and net income have reached their lowest levels since 2010.

EBIT and net margins (LTM) have been below 1% since Q215, and Cree's OCF and FCF margins (LTM) have both reached new lows since 2010 (see below).

Cree's operational efficiency has seriously declined. ROE (LTM) has been negative and falling since Q416, days payable have doubled since Q211, and the asset turnover ratio has fallen 40% since Q416 (see below). Meanwhile, total liabilities have increased steadily since 2011. Debt/Equity has tripled since Q416, though it still remains fairly low around 0.24. The firm's Piotroski Score (LTM) of 3/9 indicates poor financial health.

This firm is no longer creating economic value. According to Finbox, Cree's WACC of 11% far exceeds its return on invested capital, which is -2.3%.

Additionally, Cree's book value per share is down 25% since Q414 (see below). In fact, the current share price of $35.28 is 91% higher than its current book value per share of $18.47. Yet, Cree is failing to deliver returns on its assets. Its ROA currently stands at -15.8%, which is lower than 87% of its peers.

With such weak financials, investors would expect Cree to be selling at a discount to its semiconductor peers. Yet, it is actually selling for a substantial premium.

Pricey Valuation

Based on P/S, P/OCF, EV/EBITDA, and Fwd P/E, Cree's valuation is on average 84% higher than its industry median. Yet, its profitability, efficiency, and growth metrics place it in the bottom 20% of its peer group (see below).

The smallest drop required for Cree's valuation to match the median of its peer group is 67%. This would yield a share price of $11.64 compared to the current share price of $35.28. For additional conservatism, investors could use Cree's book value per share of $18.47 as a lower bound for its future share price. Doing so would suggest a potential price drop of 47%.

Context

Due to their high potential payoffs, the electric vehicle and 5G markets are generating massive levels of hype in the investor community. Since Cree hopes to profit from these mega trends, investors have been willing to pay a massive premium for its shares in order to gain access to those massive potential profits. But investors are starting to wake up to the harsh reality and realize that Cree is struggling; its margins continue to decline, and investors have no clear idea of when the tide will change.

The recent quarter provided a wake up call. The company's semiconductor segment saw sales fall 11% YoY as electric vehicle sales in China dropped off after key government subsidies were withdrawn, according to the latest earnings call. The LED segment saw sales fall 18%, resulting from soft market conditions and Chinese trade/tariff challenges. Cree had to take an inventory reserve on Huawei-related products after the Department of Commerce denied their request for a license to ship products to Huawei.

This quarter highlighted Cree's exposure to the trade war, and it showed that the current trend of deteriorating fundamentals is likely to continue. This likely explains why insiders own fewer than 4% of shares.

Potential Catalysts

As Cree continues to deliver weak margins and sales as expected, institutional shareholders may consider exiting their positions and pursuing other opportunities. This would be noteworthy considering how overowned the company's shares are; institutions own more than 70% of them. If fundamentals continue to decline, there's a decent chance that these holders will realize they should put their money to work in opportunities that are closer to fruition. At the moment, Zacks consensus estimates are expecting earnings to drop 160% YoY next quarter and 218.1% in the next. Their sales estimates are predicting a drop of 18.7% next quarter and 9.7% in the next.

COVID-19 could also seriously affect Cree's business given that many of their products are manufactured in China and about 30% of the company's revenues come from there. It's still too early to determine the impact of the coronavirus on China's manufacturing capacity. But if more negative headlines emerge, institutions will have more reasons to dump shares.

Timeframe

Short positions are higher risk than longs and should thus be given a shorter time horizon. Given the pessimistic outlook over the next two quarters, investors may want to give this trade 3-6 months to play out.

Execution

Investors can express a bearish outlook by purchasing puts or shorting shares. When attractively priced, puts are preferable since they don't involve using borrowed money; no need to worry about paying dividends, margin interest, or encountering a margin call. Sadly, puts are often expensive and significantly less efficient at generating profits from stock declines compared to going short.

Cree's puts are too expensive to be useful for this trade. Given our 3-6 month timeframe, I scanned through puts expiring in June and beyond, found their profits at expiration for various scenarios, and compared them to going short after normalizing for risk. For a given risk tolerance (arbitrary - I chose 10%), the best put I found had a strike of 65 and expired 06/19/20. It would only yield about 85% of the profits I would earn by shorting the shares, assuming a stock price drop of 15% or more before reaching my stop loss (10% above current share price). See the table below.

In addition to being expensive, this contract expires in three months, the bare minimum amount of time investors should allow this trade to play out. This is hardly conservative.

Thus, investors are better off simply shorting the shares and setting a slightly wider stop loss to account for the elevated market volatility we've been seeing recently. I suggest $42, which is 19% above the current market price and has been a key level from Sep 2019 to Mar 2020 (see below). Given the potential upside of 47%, this still yields an attractive reward/risk profile of more than 2:1.

Risks

In the short and medium-term, Cree's stock performance depends on investors' opinions on the company's growth prospects. Positive headlines about a rising overall demand for silicon carbide technology could cause shares rise.

Shares could also rise if Cree announces/discusses plans to expand into new markets. In the latest earnings call, management mentioned that Chinese car manufacturers are designing longer-range electric vehicles which could benefit from Cree's technology. They also mentioned that some automotive manufacturers told them about firm plans to pivot from 400 to 800-volt buses. Those manufacturers may want to use silicon carbide to provide these elevated power levels. It's difficult to estimate when this additional demand will materialize.

The company has recently increased capex after meeting with key customers who said their production ramp schedules may be earlier than planned. This shows a growing demand for silicon carbide and interest in Cree's offerings. But capex is unlikely to bear any fruit in the short term.

Management also mentioned that the company was awarded new design-ins for Cree's semiconductor offerings. Management also said that customers told them they will probably make decisions on about half of Cree's $9 billion device pipeline over the next six to 18 months. This could pose the biggest risk, but related announcements would likely come six months from now at the earliest, which is near the end of this trade's timeframe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CREE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.